Merry Christmas to all those who are observing Orthodox Christmas this weekend.
Thanks to winter storm Garrett, it will certainly be white!
* * *
It’s Fact Book 2022 time. We in the Bulletin newsroom received our assignments Tuesday to be updated no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
I’m working on School Districts, Municipalities, Neighborhoods, Post Offices, Service Clubs, Catholic Schools, Christian Schools, Private Schools, Colleges, and Trade Schools.
Fact Book 2022 prints Wednesday, Jan. 19, and publishes Friday, Jan. 28.
My thanks to the area school districts that promptly replied so far to my requests for updates: Greater Latrobe, Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, Ligonier Valley and Hempfield Area.
I’m waiting to hear from River Valley (formerly Blairsville-Saltsburg), Derry Area, Greensburg Salem and Mount Pleasant Area.
* * *
My thanks to all of the area funeral directors who replied so far to the following update:
Effective Sunday, Jan. 9, deadline for submitting obituaries for the Latrobe Bulletin will be 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for the next day’s paper. For example, 9 p.m. Sunday for Monday editions and 9 p.m. Thursday for the Friday Bulletin Weekend editions.
The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address, including ZIP, and daytime phone number.
Photos must be emailed as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 in size.
Starting Sunday, Jan. 9, funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, after 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
* * *
According to Della Murphy, the Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, Jan. 9, “from 11 a.m. till we are sold out. It will be takeout only using a drive through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the popular meal, available in adult serving for $9 or child’s portion for $6.
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515’s next meeting will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the Latrobe post home.
Unit 515 President Janet Penrose asks all members to “bring two nonperishable items” for the grocery bingo scheduled to follow the business session.
* * *
Sarah Hoffman, communications director for the Greater Latrobe Fellowship of Christian Athletes, reminds everyone the FCA will collect canned goods next week for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
The “Take Down Hunger” event will be hosted in Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Greater Latrobe vs. Norwin wrestling match.
Sarah explained, “Some of our officers and other members will have collection tables set up for the collection before and during the first half of the match.”
The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department will have its monthly Sub Sale on Saturday, Jan. 8, starting around 9 a.m.
YWVFD firefighter Anthony A. Matuszky added, “Our delicious subs made by Post Avenue Pizza are still selling for $8 per sub. Firefighters will be selling them in the Mountain Laurel Plaza in the former Kmart lot and the Wildcat Commons Plaza in the Lowe’s lot. Stop by and say hello to your local firefighters and help support them by buying one or more subs.
“As always, thanks so much for all that you guys do to help our local fire departments!”
* * *
On hiatus:
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, announced that it will not have a meeting in January. The next meeting of the auxiliary will be held in February, according to spokesperson Linda Butler, who added, “We love our veterans.”
Any questions, call 724-537-6480.
* * *
This just in from Peggy Goldberg, secretary for the partner parishes of St. John the Evangelist and St. Rose:
The Greensburg DCCW of the National Council of Catholic Women “Pray for Life Day” will be held Friday, Jan. 21, at Christ Our Shepherd Center, off Route 30 in Unity Township.
It will begin with Rosary for Priests at 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass celebrated by the Very Rev. Eric J. Dinga, VF and DCCW spiritual adviser, then Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament. There will be various prayers throughout the day, concluding at 4 p.m. with the closing prayer and benediction.
Everyone is welcome to attend and may call Millie Krinock at 724-537-2064 with any questions.
* * *
Among my emails this week:
Ninety-four percent of U.S. adults have health and wellness goals for 2022, according to a newly released National Recreation and Park Association poll. Top goals include:
• Drinking more water and eating healthier
• Reducing stress
• Increasing exercise and daily step counts
• Getting outside more often.
“Park and recreation departments are leaders in providing the spaces and programs where people can fulfill their health and wellness goals,” said Kevin Roth, NRPA vice president of research, evaluation and technology. “Whether it’s walking a local trail with a friend or attending an exercise class at the local fitness center, park and recreation professionals work hard to ensure all people have access to activities that reduce stress and enhance overall wellness.”
Local park and recreation agencies serve as community wellness hubs by leveraging their role as trusted gathering places that connect every member of the community to essential programs, services and spaces that advance health equity, improve health outcomes and enhance quality of life. Community wellness hubs meet the unique needs of their communities through a variety of ways, including access to healthy foods, physical activity, social connections and connection to nature. To learn more, visit www.nrpa.org.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
