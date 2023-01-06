Merry Christmas to all those who celebrate Orthodox Christmas.
I’m glad to see Daniel Tiger still waving to drivers coming off the Lloyd Avenue bridge. It’s such a cheerful sight coming into the downtown area.
* * *
A Divine Liturgy in honor of Orthodox Christmas will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Salem Township with the Rev. Yaroslav Koval officiating.
All are welcome. The church is located at 1888 Lions Club Road near New Alexandria.
* * *
The Rev. Matthew Conjelko announced the Christmas and Theophany schedule for SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, South Main Street, Homer City:
• Friday, Jan. 6 — Vigil of the Nativity of our Lord.
9 a.m. Divine Liturgy
7:30 p.m. Holy Mystery of Confession
7:45 p.m. Christmas Carols and the Christmas Canon
8 p.m. Nativity Compline.
• Saturday, Jan. 7 — Feast of Nativity of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
9:30 a.m. Mystery of Confession
9:45 a.m. Christmas Carols and the Christmas Canon
10 a.m. Divine Liturgy.
• Sunday, Jan. 8 — 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy — second day of Christmas: Synaksis of the Holy Mary Theotokos and remembering the Relatives of Our Lord: King David, Joseph the Betrothed, and James, brother of the Lord.
• Friday, Jan. 13 – 6 p.m. Vespers – Circumcision of our Lord.
• Saturday, Jan. 14 – 9 a.m. Divine Liturgy – Circumcision of our Lord.
• Sunday, Jan. 15 – 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy – Sunday before Theophany and commemorating St. Sylvester.
• Tuesday, Jan. 18 — 6 p.m. Vigil Service for Theophany — Baptism of our Lord, God, and Savior with the Great Blessing of Water.
• Wednesday, Jan. 19 – 9 a.m. Divine Liturgy for Theophany.
• Sunday, Jan. 22 — 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy – Sunday after Theophany and commemorating Martyr Polyeuctus.
* * *
Attention veterans:
Dave O’Barto this week announced Sons of the American Legion Post 982 (Pipetown) will host SAL’s Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Post 982, American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
Dave said, “All veterans eat free; all others pay $8 for scrambled eggs, hash-browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice. All are welcome.”
* * *
Phyllis Kosczuk writes:
“Hello, Louise. Happy New Year!
“The Rosary Society of Holy Family Church is having a Vendor and Craft Show in March. Would you be kind enough to help us get the word out? Thank you so much.”
Vendors and crafters are wanted for the event, slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in Holy Family Parish Social Hall, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Interested in participating? Contact Bethann or Phyllis at 724-331-6818 / 724-331-8403.
* * *
This just in from Sarah Hoffman, communications manager for the Greater Latrobe Fellowship of Christian Athletes:
The Greater Latrobe Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host a food drive event Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Greater Latrobe Senior High School called “Slam Dunk Against Hunger.”
Sarah said in her email, “We’ll be collecting all nonperishable and canned goods to donate to the Westmoreland County Food Bank starting at 5:45 p.m. outside the gymnasium before the basketball game.”
* * *
Here’s the latest communiqué from the Rev. Marilyn Fisher:
“Good morning, Ms. Louise. I hope you enjoyed your holidays and I wish you a healthy and prosperous year. Would you be so kind as to run this information in the Bulletin for the next two weeks? Thank you so much.
“St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through Jan. 16 for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 for the following:
• “Our new Bible Study Apple Cobbler $2.
• “Pork Chop and Sauerkraut (a pork chop baked with sauerkraut). Our meal includes a side of mashed potatoes and roll. Pre-orders only. $6.
• “Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Orange Marmalade and Banana); try ‘The Sampler,’ half of each flavored bread of the month.
• “Homemade soups $2 a pint (*Chili, *Kielbasa and Pierogi Soup, *Tomato Basil Soup, *Chicken and Cabbage Soup, *Green Bean, Ham and Potato Soup.)
“Please place your order at 724-797-8030 by Jan. 16 (phone or text).
“$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
“New ministry: Collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Inc. Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Latrobe (Derry Township); only Purina products please (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow) No specialty brands.
“Join us virtually Sundays at 9 a.m. for our abridged meditation.”
Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799.
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will conduct its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the 204 Spring St. post.
Special guest will be District 27 President Linda Tikey.
Auxiliary spokesperson Linda Butler added, “All members are asked to wear their turquoise T-shirt for a photo op with the president. If you do not have the turquoise shirt, there will be some available the night of the meeting.”
Any questions, call 724-879-4208.
Linda added in her email update, “Happy New Year and thank you, Louise.”
* * *
This note arrived Wednesday from Tony Dominick:
“Louise, Happy New Year.
“The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Council 940 of Latrobe will be held Monday evening, Jan. 9, at the council home in Loyalhanna. Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary. All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past. Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Checks only, made payable to K of C 940 of Latrobe.”
* * *
An Open Mic Night will be held 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Musicians and those who enjoy listening to them are encouraged to attend and be entertained. This is a free event.
Questions? Call Bobbie Hineline, interim pastor, at 724-506-3494.
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, will host a bingo on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the parish center. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Admission is $30 and includes lunch. Packets include six face cards for 16 regular games and four specials. Extra packets are available for $5 each. Jackpot is 400 points and regular games are 50 points. A 50/50 drawing will also be available, according to Dave Thomas of the Publicity Committee.
* * *
Tree of Life Assembly of God Church, 1005 Cedar St. in Latrobe, is having a Rummage Sale 10:30 a.m. till 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the church.
“We will also be selling baked goods,” added church secretary Kacie Prior.
According to www.treeoflifelatrobe.com, Pastor George Prior began his ministry in Utica, New York, where he met his wife, Patti, in 1985, and they have been married 34 years. Soon after they married, they served as youth leaders at Grace Bible Church, later moving to Pennsylvania to serve at Melcroft Assembly of God as youth pastors and board members for 13 years. He and his wife have two children, Kacie and Connor.
* * *
A few reminders:
Julie Ruane, development coordinator, Greensburg Church of the Brethren, said the Soup and Sandwich Sale will be underway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the 554 Stanton St. church.
Call 724-834-2130 to order any of a variety of soups for $7 a quart and a hot sausage sandwich for $6.
Julie noted, “All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our community and surrounding area.”
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will host its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. or until sold out.
Pastor Ralph Campbell said it will be “takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Tender roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the popular meal, which will be available in adult serving for $10 or child’s portion for $7.
* * *
Learn more about Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club at its next meeting, planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Giannilli’s II, Route 30, Unity Township.
Latrobe area BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple said RSVP is requested by Thursday, Jan. 12; go to latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
For other details about the organization, visit www.latrobebpw.org.
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “January’s full Wolf Moon reaches peak illumination on Friday, Jan. 6, at 6:09 p.m. EST. At a full moon, the moon is located on the opposite side of the Earth to the sun so the face of the moon facing toward the Earth will be completely illuminated by the sun’s rays. Look for the moon to rise from the northeastern horizon around sunset that evening.
“January’s full moon is a ‘micromoon’ this year. Think of this term as the opposite of a ‘supermoon.’ It simply means that the full moon is at its farthest point from Earth (not the nearest point). In astronomical terms, we call this ‘apogee.’ Specifically, January’s micro full moon is about 252,600 miles from Earth.”
* * *
Let’s all have a great first full weekend of 2023.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
