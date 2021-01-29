Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Mary Stauffer, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 in Pipetown, Unity Township, said the auxiliary will be hosting a pre-Lenten fish fry from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
Fish dinners include a huge 11-ounce fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $10 (no substitutions). A fish sandwich is $8.
Sides can be purchased separately and will include homemade haluski, hush puppies, pierogies, crab cakes and peel and eat shrimp.
Services available eat-in, takeout and curbside. Pre-orders can be made from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and during Friday’s fish fry by calling the American Legion at 724-423-9284.
* * *
The Greensburg Diocesan Council of the National Council of Catholic Women “Pray for Life Day” will be Friday, Jan. 29, at Christ Our Shepherd Center, Greensburg. The event will begin with a rosary for priests at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass celebrated by Bishop-elect Larry J. Kulick, JCL, at noon. The Mass will be followed with Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.
The day’s schedule will also include Rosary for Life at 1:30 p.m., Stations of the Cross for Life at 2:15 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m., Litany for Life at 3:30 p.m. and a closing prayer and benediction at 4 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. If you would like to donate to Birthright of Greensburg or Lifeway Pregnancy Center of Latrobe and Indiana, requested items include: baby bottles, diapers, sleepers, onesies, baby blankets, baby wipes, sippy cups, diaper cream, hygiene bath kits and/or monetary gifts. Call Millie at 724-537-2064 with any questions.
* * *
The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) is selling a new Luck ‘O the Irish raffle ticket.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 in cash. Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will be awarded based on the first number drawn on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 number at 7 p.m. March 17.
Tickets may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township and the Medicine Shoppe and Len’s Jewelers, both in downtown Latrobe.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings in February.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. A number meetings are currently being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will take place on Feb. 4 and 18. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Ligonier chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will be held Feb. 4 and 18. For more details, call chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
The all-virtual chapter holds regular meetings via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on first and third Wednesday of each month. Next month’s meetings are slated for Feb. 3 and 17. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Feb. 8 to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with Dutch apple, cranberry/orange and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
A new addition to the sale is a $6 homemade chicken pot pie dinner available only for pre-order. The meal features a pot pie filed with chicken and includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and an 8-ounce container of homemade chicken gravy.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with stuffed cabbage and ham and bean soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by Feb. 8.
* * *
Beginning Feb. 15, volunteers with Westmoreland County Community College’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will help prepare simple tax returns for lower income, elderly and persons with disabilities as part of the AARP Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program which offers free tax help to people who cannot afford professional assistance.
Taxpayers are reminded to bring accurate records, income, interest and dividend statements, and copies of last year’s federal and state tax returns when they seek help.
The health, safety and security of volunteers, staff and community members is a top priority. The tax program services will be offered on a very limited basis this year.
All CDC guidelines will be adhered. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. Individuals should not arrive more than five minutes early for an appointment.
All tax preparations will be done by appointment only; no walk-ins will be permitted. Participants should check local radio/television stations for site closings in the event of inclement weather.
Assistance will be offered beginning Feb. 15 at these area locations:
Latrobe — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays (by appointment only), Holy Family Church, social hall (bottom level), 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, 724-572-7009;
Greensburg — 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (by appointment only), Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg, 724-787-7813;
Jeannette/Harrison City — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (by appointment only), Penn Area Library, 2001 Municipal Court, Harrison City, 724-744-4414, ext. 0.
* * *
Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now can take a webinar offered by Penn State Extension.
“Dining with Diabetes” is a diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes.
Webinars are slated from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23 and March 2 and 9, with a follow-up course on May 11.
The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes; meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating; medications, monitoring, and goal setting; and dining out. Each section will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes.
The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.
For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-webinar.
* * *
Penn State Extension is offering a web-based seminar for anyone who has ever thought about serving on a school board, borough council or township board.
The webinar, “Toss Your Hat in Ring,” will be offered at three different times. The program provides an overview of Pennsylvania local government and the responsibilities of a township supervisor, a borough council member and a school board director. It also offers instructions on how to run, such as filing a petition, reporting campaign expenses and other important information.
During the session — scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4, and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 — a panel of local officials will talk about why they decided to run for office and recount some of their experiences since being elected.
The webinar will not offer campaign tips or strategies; instead it will focus on understanding the roles, responsibilities and personal rewards that come with public service, said Peter Wulfhorst, Penn State Extension educator and webinar coordinator.
The fee for the webinar is $25 per person. Details and registration information is available at https://extension.psu.edu/toss-your-hat-in-the-ring-webinar or by contacting Wulfhorst at ptw3@psu.edu or 570-296-3400.
* * *
Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling reminds everyone to recycle their real Christmas trees. After the festivities are finished, give a gift to Mother Nature by taking your tree to one of the many drop-off sites located throughout Westmoreland County.
Proper disposal of a real tree is beneficial to the environment. When dropping off a tree, locations require that trees are completely bare of all decorations and lights when dropped off. This includes any tree bags or wrappings used to transport the tree to the drop-off site.
Locally, Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the following locations:
Derry Borough — East 1st Avenue at the borough garage, next to the salt shed, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Derry Township — 5321 Route 982 at the municipal building, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Ligonier — Ligonier Country Market Field, Lower Watershed Farm at the corner of West Main Street and Springer Road, hosted by Loyalhanna Watershed Association, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Mount Pleasant Borough —Municipal compost site between Kennedy Avenue and N. Depot Street, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Jan. 31, closed weekends;
Unity Township — Municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 31.
* * *
