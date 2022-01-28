It’s not too early to think about picnicking.
Carol Seybold this week announced Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is planning a 75th birthday party picnic for Aug. 27 at Pershing Park in Unity Township.
In her colorful, handwritten note, Carol said, “Invitations will only be emailed to save on costs. We will need all classmates’ email addresses. If we don’t have your email, or if you’ve changed addresses, please let us know.”
You may email Carol at elvisluvr@hotmail.com or call 724-539-2706 if you don’t have email.
While we’re in the Greater Latrobe School District:
The Greater Latrobe High School bowling team is having a Spirit Day fundraiser from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Eastgate Chick-fil-A.
Greater Latrobe Bowling Boosters Secretary Michelle Pfeifer said, “The team will earn a percentage of the sales generated from your purchase. Don’t forget to tell your order taker that you are there to support us.”
This also just in:
State Rep. Jason Silvis of the 55th Legislative District invites the public to a Property Tax/Rent Rebate Assistance Event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the New Alexandria Center for Active Adults, 207 Main St.
If you are interested in completing your rebate application, call Rep. Silvis’ office at 724-520-8058 to schedule an appointment.
These events are free of charge, according to Rachel Moreland, his legislative assistant.
A day-brightening note regarding the front page announcement of Marion Kathryn Springer Statler’s 100th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 26:
Her niece Kathy Slivko said, “Saw the writeup. THANK YOU so much. I just sent the article (via phone) to my aunt. She was totally surprised and appreciative. Buying many copies today to personally give to family at party.”
In case you missed the article on Wednesday’s front page, Marion moved to Florida in 1965, but has “always kept fond memories of Latrobe,” according to niece Kathy.
A birthday party is planned for Saturday, Jan. 29, in Nino’s Restaurant, Fort Myers, with family attending, including Marion’s four nieces from the Latrobe area.
Auxiliary 01188 President Beth Howell writes to BB readers:
“Need somewhere to take your Valentine? Or maybe just to get out with friends for a nice dinner, a drink or two, and some laughs? Well we’ve got all three for you.
“Saturday evening, Feb. 12, at the Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies’ Auxiliary will be hosting the Steel City Comedy Tour! Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner (included in the price of the ticket) will be served at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m.
“Tickets are $30 each or couples are two for $50. Draft beer, pop, water and a full dinner buffet (catered by Fugenthalers) are included. Stop by the aerie for tickets or call Beth Howell at 724-433-3272.
“All proceeds will benefit the University of Pittsburgh Division of Cardiology.”
Also on Saturday, Feb. 12, celebrate Valentine’s Day at Latrobe Art Center with your loved ones and enjoy a four-course, Italian-inspired meal provided by Ricolita’s Café.
In his email to BB, Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay said dinner guests will begin their evening “enjoying a trio of bruschetta, fresh mozzarella, and stuffed mushrooms followed by Ricolita’s famous Neighborhood Salad. These starters will be followed by the choice of either Salmon Rockefeller over champagne risotto or Beef Braciole over pasta. Guests will top off their evening with Panna Cotta for dessert.
“This exclusive fundraising event is BYOB. All guests are asked to arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. to Latrobe Art Center for dinner. Parties are limited to groups of eight or less.
“Tickets for ‘A Taste of Romance’ are $75 per person, and all reservations must be made no later than Friday, Feb. 4. All proceeds benefit the operations of Latrobe Art Center and Ricolita’s Café.”
To make your reservation, call 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/a-taste-of-romance.
Latrobe Art Center’s galleries on Ligonier Street are open and free to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ricolita’s Café, located within the center, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A Latrobe Art Center email that arrived Monday includes more details about the menu:
Appetizer: A Trio of Bruschetta, Fresh Mozzarella, and Stuffed Mushrooms
Salad: Ricolita’s famous Neighborhood Salad (mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, pecans, cranberries, strawberries and shaved parmesan)
Main-Dish Options:
Salmon Rockefeller (grilled salmon topped with spinach, bacon, parmesan cheese, lemon and cherry tomatoes over champagne risotto)
Beef Braciole (beef rolls stuffed with mushrooms, garlic, spinach, provolone cheese and parsley over pasta)
Dessert: Panna Cotta.
Dave O’Barto announced the Sons of American Legion Post 982 will host the next Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at the post home.
All veterans eat free; all others pay $6.
Scrambled eggs, hash-browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice will be on the buffet.
All are welcome. Post 982 is located on American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
An update from Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St.:
“A lucky break for all of you who weren’t able to get a tax appointment with the AARP Tax Volunteers this year. The Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging has coordinated with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue to offer participating centers additional tax volunteers. Any seniors looking for free assistance with short-form income tax filing and/or rent rebates, please contact the West Newton Center for Active Adults at 724-872-4976 to discuss and schedule an appointment while they last. This additional assistance will occur on Wednesdays, by appointment only, starting Feb. 9.”
According to the accompanying flier: “Participants must bring all required documentation, including income, interest and dividend statements, identification, and copies of last year’s federal and state tax returns.”
Among my emails this week:
“Love is in the air! Get Valentine’s discounts at the four Carnegie Museums stores.
“Celebrate love and friendship this Valentine’s Day (and Galentine’s Day!) with creative gifts from the museums you love. Show some love to your heartthrob, #1 friend, and even yourself.”
Go to https://stores.carnegiemuseums.org/valentines-day-gifts/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=store-NONmembers-january&utm_content=button
Order by Feb. 2 for delivery by Feb. 14.
Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, 4400 Forbes Ave., welcomes all visitors. Staff works to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining reasonable and appropriate accommodations, and in supporting equal access to services, programs and activities.
An email arrived Tuesday from Carla Clipper, events director, Farm to Table Buy Local:
“The Farm to Table Expo will return to the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show again this year. We’d love for you to join us! The Home & Garden Show draws more than 350,000 visitors over the course of 10 days and features more than 1,800 exhibits. It’s the largest home show in Pennsylvania!”
(According to the logo, the 40th annual show is slated March 4-13 at the Pittsburgh Convention Center downtown.)
“Please complete the application form and return no later than Jan. 31!”
Go to https://farmtotablepa.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2022-Pittsburgh-Home-Garden-Show-Farm-to-Table-Application_.pdf
“Would you like more information about the show? Join us on Zoom every Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. We’ll discuss event requirements, tips for exhibiting, event updates and answer any questions!”
Register here:
https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/g?oeidk=a07ej0nibip41a31614&oseq=&c=&ch=
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host February Community Day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
The organizers invite the public to “join us for family-friendly fun, including love-themed art activities and a chance to meet Artist-in-Residence Madame Dolores and explore her work.
“Admission is free. Registration is not required to attend, but encouraged for planning purposes.”
To register, go to https://www.showclix.com/event/community-day-feb2022
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art said it “has consistently followed CDC guidelines, and takes health and safety of our staff and visitors seriously in our mask policies. Currently the CDC is recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they are in locations with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rates. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and in alliance with CDC guidelines, The Westmoreland has reinstated a mask policy for all staff and requests that all visitors over the age of 2 wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.”
WMAA is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and admission to the museum remains free.
