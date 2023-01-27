My thanks to Mike Skapura, assistant chief, Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Freewill Hose Co. 3 and 4, for this update:
“Happy New Year, Louise, from all of us here at Latrobe VFD Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4!
“We hope all is well with you. Just wanted to drop you a line to let our readers know we will be selling our great subs this Saturday (Jan. 28).
“We will be selling them at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center beginning at 8 a.m. and selling until we are sold out. We had to increase our sub cost to $9 each, as we have seen many increases in our supply costs over the last few months.
“We’d like for our readers to stop by and say hello to our great group of volunteer firemen; look for our ‘Black Sheep’ Haz-Mat ventilation truck in the parking lot. They might even want to buy a sub or two for lunch; they are a great meal!
“Thanks for all the help, Louise; we truly appreciate it!”
* * *
Michelle Pfeifer, secretary of the Greater Latrobe Bowling Parents, requested a mention in this week’s Bulletin Board:
The Greater Latrobe bowling team is having a Spirit Day fundraiser 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Eastgate Chick-fil-A.
Michelle added in her email, “When placing your order, mention to your order taker that you are there to support the (Greater) Latrobe bowling team, and a portion of your order total will be donated back to the team. Thank you!”
* * *
Volunteer Barbara Davis also has an update:
“Happy February to you, Louise, and all of your Bulletin readers! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, has a few announcements to start off February.
“On Monday, Feb. 6, Tracey from RNC will host a Valentine craft.
“Tuesday, Feb. 7, Heritage Hospice will host bingo.
“Wednesday, Feb. 8, Self-Care with UPMC Resources for Life will be here.
“Thursday, Feb. 9, Bingo with Barnes Place. All of these are starting at 10 a.m.
“Friday, Feb. 10, Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Tax Assistance will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No federal taxes, only rent/property tax rebates and Pa. tax will be done here.
“Remember to sign up for lunch (served at 11:30 a.m.) by Wednesday the week before.
“You can call Westmoreland Transit Authority a day in advance for transportation at 1-800-242-2706.
“More upcoming February events to be noted next week. You can pick up a monthly Center News schedule at the front desk so you can plan ahead and don’t miss anything all month. Anyone with any skill, knowledge or new ideas who is willing to share and teach or start a group, we will be glad to put you on a new schedule!
“The center is open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone welcome! Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Jim Palek announced Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059 will meet 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22.
* * *
The Disciples’ Hands Soup and Sandwich Sale will be underway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Prices are $7 a quart of soup (different varieties available) and $6 for a hot sausage sandwich.
Church spokeswoman Julie Ruane added, “All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our surrounding area.”
Questions? Phone 724-834-2130.
* * *
Mark Shoemaker writes:
“Good morning, Louise! The Latrobe United Methodist Church is hosting an Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. This event is a free afternoon of fellowship and music and ice cream with a focus on our special needs community members. We should all feel like we belong, so come and interact and make some new friends. We are located at 440 Main St., downtown Latrobe.
“The event is free but please RSVP to 412-289-2331 so we can prepare properly. Thank you.”
* * *
The American Red Cross will conduct a Blood Drive 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at West Newton Community Turkeytown Fire Hall, Huntingdon Place Social Hall, 90 Supervisors Drive, West Newton, according to the flier.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter TurkeytownVFD.
* * *
A Spaghetti Dinner will be served 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, to help support the Grady Hoffman Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fundraiser will be held in the Hutchinson Firehall, 261 Firehall Road, Hutchinson, PA 15640 (Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County).
Prices of $10 per adult and $5 for a child include spaghetti, bread, salad, drink and dessert.
There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 and raffles.
Purchase tickets at the door to eat in or take out.
The colorful flier said $9,000 in scholarships were given out last year for Yough Senior High School seniors.
* * *
A few reminders:
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will host a Pre-Lenten Fish Fry 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road, Pipetown, Unity Township.
Diners may eat in or order takeout by calling 724-423-9284.
Menu includes an 11-ounce beer-battered haddock sandwich or a dinner including sandwich, homemade coleslaw and fries. Other sides are crab cakes, peel and eat shrimp, white cheddar mac and cheese, pierogis, homemade halushki, and crabby fries (“french fries smothered with a white cheese sauce sprinkled with bay seasoning”).
All proceeds benefit “veterans, local community services and families,” according to Mary Stauffer, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 president.
* * *
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St. and Ridge Avenue, will be selling quarts of homemade soup 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
LUMC spokeswoman Debbie Herwick added, “That’s right! We are selling freshly made quarts of soup to support our family retreat. You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to fill your belly and your fridge!”
Questions? Call 724-537-8141.
* * *
Westmoreland Performing Art’s Student Company will present “The Lightning Thief,” with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Rick Riordan. The musical follows Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old who newly discovers that he is a demigod and goes on a quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.
WPA’s cast is comprised of 55 students ages 8-18, including some from our area school districts. They are split into four different casts of characters with one of those casts entirely comprised of tween (8-13) leads with the teens serving as the ensemble, according to WPA Artistic Director Tony Marino.
He noted, “The show is perfect for kids of all ages, and the characters will be in the lobby doing a meet and greet after every show!”
Performances will be presented Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood campus. For tickets, go to https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or call the studio at 724-672-3322.
* * *
The Ladies Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo Sunday, Jan. 29.
Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch (Sandy’s chicken noodle soup, ham BBQ sandwich, and dessert) served at noon. Early bird starts at 12:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 1 p.m.
The 20-card packet with nine faces is $25 and includes the escalating magic number, one early-bird packet, one each of the two quickies, one each of the three specials, which pay half the take, and one jackpot special, winner takes all. Door prizes, 50/50 and a basket raffle are also available.
“You must purchase the $25 packet to be eligible to play and win,” noted FOE Ladies Auxiliary President Beth Howell. “This month’s special raffle will benefit the University of Pittsburgh Heart Division, so wear your red heart. In case of inclement weather, call 724-433-3272 or check our Facebook page.”
* * *
St. Vincent College Concert Series will start the 2023 season with “The Art of the Spiritual,” featuring soprano Charlene Canty and pianist and Carnegie Mellon University professor Thomas W. Douglas. Free and open to the public, the concert will feature spirituals such as “Great Day,” “Witness” and “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord.” The 7 p.m. concert will take place Monday, Jan. 30, in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center, located on St. Vincent’s Unity Township campus.
* * *
The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, announce their Labyrinth will be open to the public from noon until 3 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
Smaligo added, “Utilizing the prayer walk gives one an opportunity to quiet your mind while focusing on a spiritual question or prayer. Labyrinth walking is a unique experience in the form of active meditation. Hebron invites all to come and participate. It can be a calming experience, allowing participants to clarify their thoughts, which can be difficult to achieve in our busy lives.”
* * *
Tickets are still available for Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s “Scottish Fantasy,” slated Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will open with Ravel’s “Pavane pour une infante défunte” followed by violinist Blake Pouliot performing Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy” and conclude with Brahms’ Symphony No. 3, conducted by WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer.
Tickets for the Feb. 11 concert, ranging from $18 to $63, may be purchased at the door or reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or visiting www.westmorelandsymphony.org. Student rush tickets are $5 the night of the concert with ID.
* * *
