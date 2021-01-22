Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
St. Vincent College will host a virtual Get Acquainted Day for prospective students at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
The event will be conducted via Zoom and is geared toward current high school juniors and seniors. It will feature a series of short talks on academics, admission procedures and financial aid, while a question-and-answer session will be offered at the end of the program.
Executive vice president Dr. Jeff Mallory will welcome the group, before Heather Kabala, dean of admission, is joined by the college’s admission counselors to present on admission and financial aid procedures.
Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, will give an overview of St. Vincent College’s academic curriculum, before the event closes with a question-and-answer session.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid/visit-campus.html, email admission@stvincent.edu or call 1-800-782-5549.
* * *
Mary Stauffer, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 in Pipetown, Unity Township, announced that American Legion Post 982 will be hosting a pre-Lenten fish fry from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
She said to call ahead and noted that curbside and takeout orders will be available. Additional details will be provided next week, she added.
* * *
The Greensburg Diocesan Council of the National Council of Catholic Women “Pray for Life Day” will be Friday, Jan. 29, at Christ Our Shepherd Center, Greensburg. The event will begin with a rosary for priests at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass celebrated by Bishop-elect Larry J. Kulick, JCL, at noon. The Mass will be followed with Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.
The day’s schedule will also include Rosary for Life at 1:30 p.m., Stations of the Cross for Life at 2:15 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m., Litany for Life at 3:30 p.m. and a closing prayer and benediction at 4 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. If you would like to donate to Birthright of Greensburg or Lifeway Pregnancy Center of Latrobe and Indiana, requested items include: baby bottles, diapers, sleepers, onesies, baby blankets, baby wipes, sippy cups, diaper cream, hygiene bath kits and/or monetary gifts. Call Millie at 724-537-2064 with any questions.
* * *
The United Way of the Laurel Highlands will host a free online training on implicit bias on Jan. 26. Dr. Melissa Marks, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, will present the interactive workshop.
The workshop is described as giving “participants insights regarding what implicit bias is, why it occurs, and how it affects society. Audience members will explore biases about race, gender, age, socio-economic status, and many others, learn how to recognize the biases they have, and then talk about the biases we all have. Dr. Marks through her commitment to empathy and equity, reminds us that biases are not inherently bad, but that in order to do no harm to others, we must be aware of our biases, understand where they come from, and how to proceed in building more welcoming, inclusive communities.”
Additional community conversations and training will be held Feb. 23, March 23 and April 27.
To register for the implicit bias training, email admin@uwlaurel.org.
* * *
Lily Palfrey, 17, of Indiana was named a National Guard semifinalist for the 2021 Military Child of the Year Award.
National nonprofit Operation Homefront recently announced that 95 military children from across the U.S. and overseas have advanced as semifinalists in Operation Homefront’s 2021 Military Child of the Year Awards program.
Finalists for this year’s branch awards will be selected in February by a panel of independent, volunteer judges. The final eight award recipients will be announced in March. A celebration program is currently scheduled for April 8.
Seven Military Child of the Year Award recipients will represent each branch of the armed forces — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, and for the first time, Space Force — and are selected for their excellence in scholarship, volunteerism, leadership and extracurricular activities.
* * *
Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now can take a webinar offered by Penn State Extension.
“Dining with Diabetes” is a diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes.
Webinars are slated from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23 and March 2 and 9, with a follow-up course on May 11.
The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes; meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating; medications, monitoring, and goal setting; and dining out. Each section will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes.
The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.
For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-webinar.
* * *
Individuals who are interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and dementia are encouraged to participate in webinars offered by Penn State Extension. These webinars include “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body,” and “Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning.”
The “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” webinar explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, explains the risk factors and the general stages of the disease, and offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
The “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” webinar helps participants recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others.
The “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” webinar is designed for individuals of any age who are interested in healthy living and aging well.
The “Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning” webinar will cover common decisions that are difficult to discuss with loved ones and tips that can assist in making those important conversations less stressful.
There is no cost to attend these programs. To learn more, visit extension.psu.edu.
* * *
Penn State Extension is offering a web-based seminar for anyone who has ever thought about serving on a school board, borough council or township board.
The webinar, “Toss Your Hat in Ring,” will be offered at three different times. The program provides an overview of Pennsylvania local government and the responsibilities of a township supervisor, a borough council member and a school board director. It also offers instructions on how to run, such as filing a petition, reporting campaign expenses and other important information.
During the session — scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4, and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 — a panel of local officials will talk about why they decided to run for office and recount some of their experiences since being elected.
The webinar will not offer campaign tips or strategies; instead it will focus on understanding the roles, responsibilities and personal rewards that come with public service, said Peter Wulfhorst, Penn State Extension educator and webinar coordinator.
The fee for the webinar is $25 per person. Details and registration information is available at https://extension.psu.edu/toss-your-hat-in-the-ring-webinar or by contacting Wulfhorst at ptw3@psu.edu or 570-296-3400.
* * *
Spokesman Bill Fromme said Latrobe Area Chapter 4907 AARP meetings at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, have been canceled through March.
* * *
Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling reminds everyone to recycle their real Christmas trees. After the festivities are finished, give a gift to Mother Nature by taking your tree to one of the many drop-off sites located throughout Westmoreland County.
Proper disposal of a real tree is beneficial to the environment. When dropping off a tree, locations require that trees are completely bare of all decorations and lights when dropped off. This includes any tree bags or wrappings used to transport the tree to the drop-off site.
Locally, Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the following locations:
Derry Borough — East 1st Avenue at the borough garage, next to the salt shed, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Derry Township — 5321 Route 982 at the municipal building, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Hempfield Township — Route 136 at Middleton Road in the Hempfield Area High School auxiliary parking lot, open drop-off through Jan. 26;
Ligonier — Ligonier Country Market Field, Lower Watershed Farm at the corner of West Main Street and Springer Road, hosted by Loyalhanna Watershed Association, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Mount Pleasant Borough —Municipal compost site between Kennedy Avenue and N. Depot Street, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Jan. 31, closed weekends;
Unity Township — Municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 31.
* * *
The Loyalhanna Creek has been selected as one of five nominees for the 2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year Award. This is the third time the Loyalhanna has been nominated.
The public is invited to vote through today, Jan. 22, by visiting www.pariveroftheyear.org and selecting the Loyalhanna. One vote can be cast for each email address that is entered.
If selected as the winner, the Loyalhanna Watershed Association will be awarded a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund several activities planned for next year to celebrate the Loyalhanna and the 50th anniversary of the LWA. For additional details and to cast your vote, visit www.pariveroftheyear.org.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.