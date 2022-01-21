The Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association and the St. Vincent College Campus Ministry are hosting an Ecumenical Service for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, in the St. Vincent Basilica Crypt, Unity Township.
The crypt can be accessed through the parish center on the left side of the basilica. All are welcome, announced Teri Pomerleau, director of Social Ministry, St. Vincent Basilica Parish.
* * *
Weather permitting, the Ladies’ Auxiliary at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, is planning its Jan. 30 Charity Luncheon Bingo.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell said doors open at 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon and early bird begins at 12:45 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials that pay half the take and one jackpot special — winner takes all. Door prizes, basket raffle and 50/50 are also available.
Beth added, “Our special raffle will benefit the UPMC Heart and Vascular Center. Please watch Facebook or call Beth at 724-433-3272 with weather questions.”
* * *
Tickets are still available for Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s pre-Valentine’s Day concert on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Palace Theatre, Greensburg, in person.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will also be live-streamed for those wishing to watch from home.
The weekend concert opens with Paul Dukas’ Overture to La Péri. Guest pianist Michael Brown will perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, and the evening concludes with Franck’s Symphony in D minor.
Tickets range from $18 to $63 and may be purchased at the door or reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Student rush tickets are $5 the night of the show.
Masks are required inside the theatre. For the safety of all attendees, masks must be worn when attending a Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra performance.
The concert will also be live-streamed, so viewers can watch from their home; digital passes may be purchased for $20 for the concert.
WSO said programming is subject to change.
* * *
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will celebrate “Souper Bowl of Caring” Sunday, Feb. 13.
The organizers said, “We will be collecting food items and monetary donations that day to help support a local food kitchen and food pantry as they provide for those in need.
“Please come to our 10:45 a.m. worship led by the Rev. John Smaligo and bring your donations to show your support for your favorite Super Bowl team and help those who are less fortunate.”
* * *
In case you missed the yellow box on Thursday’s front page:
A candlelight prayer vigil to remember those lost to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Westmoreland County is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Westmoreland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St., Greensburg. Organized by activist group Voice of Westmoreland, the vigil will not only serve as a remembrance of the 1,100-plus county residents who have died of COVID, but also as a way to honor the frontline workers of the pandemic. Participants will share stories and photos of loved ones, and a bell will be rung in memory of those lost.
In addition to VOW, Excela Health, the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, United Home Care Workers of Pennsylvania, Unity in the Community, the Neighborhood Resilience Project, and Familia & Comunidad Westmoreland are scheduled to take part.
For a link to register for this event, visit https://voiceofwestmoreland.com/events.
This just in from Kristina Davies:
St. Vincent Night at the Races will be held 7 p.m. to ? Friday, Feb. 25, in St. Vincent Grove, 320 Monastery Drive, Unity Township.
The price of $35 per horse includes two entry tickets.
Admission is $20 per person at the door. You must be 21 or older to attend.
Call Kristina at 724-539-8629, ext. 19, to purchase tickets.
The accompanying flier said there will be $100 prize for winning horses. Food, beverages (BYOB), 50/50 and auction baskets will be featured.
Horses are for sale after Masses and at the parish office.
* * *
Robin Matty, manager, announced the West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., recently placed on its shelves books donated by Michael John Kakos and Aimee Rusinko Kakos Foundation.
The library also has received “a large donation of current magazines. These are available for free and are located inside the book sale $5 fill a bag room. Stop in to our small, fully functional library with great books, DVDs, audio tapes for your reading pleasure. As a member of WLN network anything we do not carry can be requested and picked up delivered by the daily driver to our library. Come in with photo ID and apply for a free library card that can be used at any WLN library.
“Each Monday at 1 p.m. is children’s story hour in our newly remodeled children’s room, story, craft and treat. Great break for parents, caregivers and wonderful way to teach children about the wonderful adventures the library offers. 724-633-0798.
“Masks appreciated.”
Library hours Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* * *
This just in from the West Newton Public Library board:
The West Newton library will host its fifth annual Gift Basket Bash on Sunday, March 13, at Turkeytown Firehall, Mount Pleasant Road, West Newton. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. with doors opening at 11 a.m.
Tickets are $15 per person and include “a light lunch and 25 raffle tickets for the general raffle.” Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketleap or “a limited number of tickets” may be purchased in person at the West Newton library or at Gary’s Chuck Wagon restaurant in West Newton.
This year’s event will include “over 100 gift basket items, Presidents Choice gift basket raffle, 50/50, games of chance, tip board prizes, and many other games throughout the afternoon. Guests are permitted to bring additional snacks and beverages with them, also face masks are optional. Seating is limited, so make sure you buy your tickets early before they sell out.”
Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
Mike Skapura, assistant chief, Latrobe Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4, reminds everyone the volunteer firemen of Hose Co. 3 & 4 will be back to sell their subs on Saturday, Jan. 22.
He said, “We will be selling them at the Lincoln Road Shop ‘n Save parking lot starting at 8 a.m. until we are sold out. Our subs sell for $8 each.
“This sub sale is one of the various ways we try to raise funds to help support our operational costs. I hope our readers stop by to get a sub or two and say hello to our talented group of volunteers. Just look for our ‘Black Sheep’ Haz-Mat ventilation truck in the parking lot.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.