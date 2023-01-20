Let’s start off with Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak’s January update:
“The members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 21, at Central Fire Station on Main Street and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8, and they have been selling out quickly so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We will also be selling our new scratch-off tickets that go off March 31. They are $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. They are also available at Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream and/or any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“The members would like to thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
Also on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Latrobe Area Historical Society will hold its annual general membership meeting at the society headquarters, 216 Weldon St.
Following a brief business session, a program will be presented by the Rev. Maximilian Maxwell, OSB, the director of campus ministry at St. Vincent College. The program will feature images of the devastating fire that destroyed some of the oldest buildings at St. Vincent Archabbey 60 years ago this month. He will also explain how the college and monastery literally rose from the ashes as they rebuilt and expanded in the ensuing decades. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to historical society members only. Refreshments will be served following the program.
“As always, new members are welcome if they wish to join that morning,” added Mary Lou Townsend, president of Latrobe Area Historical Society.
* * *
Time for a “Soup-er Sale”:
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., will be selling quarts of homemade soup 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
LUMC spokeswoman Debbie Herwick added in an email just in, “That’s right! We are selling freshly made quarts of soup to support our family retreat. You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to fill your belly and your fridge!”
* * *
FOE Ladies Auxiliary President Beth Howell writes:
“Good morning, Louise. Could you give us a mention in Friday’s Bulletin Board?
“Are you ready for some bingo? The Ladies Auxiliary at the (Fraternal Order of Eagles) Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, is! Its Charity Luncheon Bingo will be held Sunday, Jan. 29. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch (Sandy’s chicken noodle soup, ham BBQ sandwich, and dessert) will be served at noon. Early bird starts at 12:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 1 p.m.
“The cost of the 20-card packet with nine faces is $25 and includes the escalating magic number, one early-bird packet, one each of the two quickies, one each of the three specials, which pay half the take, and one jackpot special, winner takes all. Door prizes, 50/50 and a basket raffle are also available. You must purchase the $25 packet to be eligible to play and win.
“This month’s special raffle will benefit the University of Pittsburgh Heart Division, so wear your red heart. In case of inclement weather, call Beth at 724-433-3272 or check our Facebook page.”
* * *
This just in:
The Westmoreland Bar Association will conduct a free Custody Clinic 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the WBA headquarters, located at 100 N. Maple Ave. in Greensburg.
WBA Executive Director Alahna O’Brien said in an email, “Volunteer attorneys will listen to concerns and provide advice during a 20-minute in-person consultation. Call 724-834-6730 for more information or to make an appointment for a consultation.
“The Westmoreland Bar Association is among the oldest, continuous professional organizations of lawyers in Pennsylvania. The voluntary association is comprised of approximately 450 attorneys who practice law primarily in Westmoreland County. The association’s mission is to continue a longstanding tradition of fostering excellence in professional service by its members to their clients and to the general community while engendering respect, civility and camaraderie among the members of the bench and bar.”
* * *
Family Festivals Association Inc. of Greensburg will host a new USA International Sportsmen’s Show and Outdoor Recreation & Travel Feb. 17, 18 and 19 at Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Boulevard, according to association president David Stoner.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in two exhibit halls.
There will be an opportunity for autographs and pictures on Feb. 18 with two-time Super Bowl champion Brett Keisel and one-time Super Bowl champion assistant head coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers Russ Grimm.
More than 40 seminars are planned, including Barry Wensel, “Brothers of the Bow”; hunt chef Jeremy Critchfield; archery trick shot artist Frank Addington from Texas, and many others.
Assorted fishing boats and pontoons will be displayed by Towne Marine, Futules Marine and Indian Lake Marine, and campers will be offered by Campers Inn RV, Pittsburgh.
Children will have an opportunity to fish in the trout pond and enjoy the interactive bow fishing exhibit, NRA’s Eddie the Eagle Zone, and the Wood Ball Shooting Range.
Visit www.USASportsmenShow.com for other details.
* * *
What a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day:
The Steeples Project this week announced the next performance with the Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series will feature The Pennsylvania State University Men’s Glee Club 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.
Tickets are available at GrandHalle.com/concerts, at the door or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours.
* * *
A few reminders:
An Open Mic Night is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Musicians and those who enjoy listening to them are encouraged to attend and be entertained. This is a free event.
Questions? Call Bobbie Hineline, interim pastor, at 724-506-3494.
* * *
Greensburg Church of the Brethren’s “food box handout drive-up/pickup” will be underway 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, according to Julie Ruane, administrative assistant.
Pickup will be at the parking lot side of the church (Welty Street). Julie noted that “supply is limited so come early!”
Call 724-834-2130 or visit www.gbgcob.org for other details.
* * *
Dave Thomas of St. John the Evangelist Church in Latrobe invites everyone to play bingo Sunday, Jan. 22, in the parish center, 306 St. John Drive. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with the bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Admission is $30 and includes a hot lunch. Packets include six face cards for 16 regular games and four specials. Extra packets are available for $5 each. Jackpot is set at 400 points, and regular games are 50 points. A 50/50 drawing will also be available.
Dave added, “The Boosters at St. John are looking forward to seeing everyone they haven’t seen for a while.”
* * *
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Association will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the club social hall.
The officers will host the luncheon. The 2023 yearly activities sheets will be passed out, and there will be “some discussion on those as needed,” according to Jennifer Springer, KVSLA vice president.
She added, “Membership dues ($5) will be collected at this time. Plastic recycling is still being collected, and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone! New members interested in joining are welcome to attend.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.