Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Central fire station and shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two. They’ve been selling out early,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on March 31. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
The fire department also has some tips left for the S&W M&P 5.56 Sports II for $10 per tip.
“Stop by and get one to help sell the board, so we can pick a winner or call the above phone number to get one,” Yuhaniak said.
You can also follow the department on the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
The Greater Latrobe Senior High School bowling team is holding an all-day spirit day fundraiser starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the Eastgate Chick-fil-A, Hempfield Township.
The bowling team will earn a percentage of the sales generated from restaurant purchases. The team asks that you remember to tell the order taker that you are there to support the team.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier has postponed its Christmas production of “Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma.”
It has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 15, 3 and 6 p.m. Jan. 16, and 3 p.m. Jan. 17.
Tickets will go on sale at the door 30 minutes prior to each show.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only chili dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, or until sold out.
All are invited to come and pick up a bowl of chili, cornbread, bottled water and baked apple dessert. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free.
Pick up will be available at the entrance of Fellowship Hall, near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
St. Vincent College will host a virtual Get Acquainted Day for prospective students at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
The event will be conducted via Zoom and is geared toward current high school juniors and seniors. It will feature a series of short talks on academics, admission procedures and financial aid, while a question-and-answer session will be offered at the end of the program.
Executive vice president Dr. Jeff Mallory will welcome the group, before Heather Kabala, dean of admission, is joined by the college’s admission counselors to present on admission and financial aid procedures.
Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, will give an overview of St. Vincent College’s academic curriculum, before the event closes with a question-and-answer session.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid/visit-campus.html, email admission@stvincent.edu or call 1-800-782-5549.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN) of Southwestern Pennsylvania is hosting a series of virtual, hands-on workshops aimed at individuals want to identify specific goals and objectives, maximize productivity and cultivate a positive mindset.
The Women’s Business Network’s 2021 Leadership Series will take place via Zoom on Jan. 19-21. Workshops will be held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day; morning and afternoon sessions will focus on how to be a leader in professional and personal life, and the 1 p.m. session will feature a daily wellness topic. Each session will provide print-outs and hands-on sessions.
The series is free to WBN members, and guests are welcome to attend by purchasing an all-access pass to the event for $30. For more information or to register, visit https://wbninc.com/wbn-leadership-series/.
* * *
Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now can take a webinar offered by Penn State Extension. The webinar will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Jan. 19 and 26, with a follow-up class scheduled for April 13.
“Dining with Diabetes” is a diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes.
The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes; meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating; medications, monitoring, and goal setting; and dining out. Each section will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes.
The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.
For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-webinar.
* * *
Individuals who are interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and dementia are encouraged to participate in webinars offered by Penn State Extension. These webinars include “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body,” and “Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning.”
The “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” webinar explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, explains the risk factors and the general stages of the disease, and offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
The “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” webinar helps participants recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others.
The “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” webinar is designed for individuals of any age who are interested in healthy living and aging well.
The “Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning” webinar will cover common decisions that are difficult to discuss with loved ones and tips that can assist in making those important conversations less stressful.
There is no cost to attend these programs. To learn more, visit extension.psu.edu.
* * *
Spokesman Bill Fromme said Latrobe Area Chapter 4907 AARP meetings at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, have been canceled through March.
* * *
Out of an abundance of caution, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is extending the temporary closure of the museum to the public through the beginning of February.
The museum will reopen to the public on Feb. 7 and will host a museum members preview day for the new featured exhibition Pattern Makers on Feb. 6. For up to date information on the museum’s temporary public closure, please visit thewestmoreland.org/Covid-19.
On Feb. 7, the museum’s operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday will resume, and advance registration will be required for admission. Admission is free.
The museum will continue to present a full slate of virtual public programming, including art classes for children and adults, artist talks, a film series program, and the Kinselland Radio event with Artist-in-Residency program artists Anqwenique and DS Kinsel from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12.
For a full list of events and programs as well as virtual offerings, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
Additionally, the museum’s outdoor Winter Lights display will remain open for the public from dusk to 10 p.m., and guests may visit the Museum Shop online by clicking on the “Shop” button found at the bottom of each page on the website.
* * *
Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling reminds everyone to recycle their real Christmas trees. After the festivities are finished, give a gift to Mother Nature by taking your tree to one of the many drop-off sites located throughout Westmoreland County.
Proper disposal of a real tree is beneficial to the environment. When dropping off a tree, locations require that trees are completely bare of all decorations and lights when dropped off. This includes any tree bags or wrappings used to transport the tree to the drop-off site.
Locally, Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the following locations:
Derry Borough — East 1st Avenue at the borough garage, next to the salt shed, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Derry Township — 5321 Route 982 at the municipal building, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Hempfield Township — Route 136 at Middleton Road in the Hempfield Area High School auxiliary parking lot, open drop-off through Jan. 26;
Ligonier — Ligonier Country Market Field, Lower Watershed Farm at the corner of West Main Street and Springer Road, hosted by Loyalhanna Watershed Association, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Mount Pleasant Borough —Municipal compost site between Kennedy Avenue and N. Depot Street, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Jan. 31, closed weekends;
Unity Township — Municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 31.
* * *
The Loyalhanna Creek has been selected as one of five nominees for the 2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year Award. This is the third time the Loyalhanna has been nominated.
The public is invited to vote now through Jan. 22 by visiting www.pariveroftheyear.org and selecting the Loyalhanna. One vote can be cast for each email address that is entered.
If selected as the winner, the Loyalhanna Watershed Association will be awarded a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund several activities planned for next year to celebrate the Loyalhanna and the 50th anniversary of the LWA. For additional details and to cast your vote, visit www.pariveroftheyear.org.
* * *
