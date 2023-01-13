According to the Westmoreland Conservation District’s Conserve These Days events calendar just in, the 2023 Southwestern Pennsylvania Soil Health Conference for farmers will be underway 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Fred Rogers Center on St. Vincent College’s Unity Township campus.
During the in-person event, speakers will present topics to help your farm become more profitable while implementing various conservation practices. Vendor opportunities are available.
Cost to attend is $40 if you register by Friday, Jan. 13. ($45 after that deadline.)
Visit the website at westmorelandconservation.org.
* * *
Here’s volunteer Barbara Davis’ first update of 2023:
“Louise, Happy New Year to you and all the Bulletin readers from the Latrobe Center for Active Adults! We are at 15 Avenue C, and open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We have some updates: Our Pickleball group that meets on Fridays at the Lutheran Church, the time has been changed to 10:15 a.m.
“We want to welcome back Tai Chi for Arthritis at 10 a.m. with Fran.
“Darlene is having a flower pot painting/ potting craft on Wednesday, Jan. 25. She is requesting you sign up for the craft so she has enough supplies.
“Please pick up a monthly schedule as we have added several new activities to the schedule.
“The center will have Rent Rebate assistance on Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to noon. No sign-up is required.
“Tax assistance will be at the Latrobe WCCC, but you must call them for an appointment at 724-572-6878.
“Our director, Jody, still needs a full-time supervisor for our center! Some computer knowledge is helpful, but Jody will provide training!
“Also, we have two van routes that take lunches to people that are homebound on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and it takes about four to five hours a day per van.
“Are you interested in being a backup driver for the center or the full-time supervisor job? Any questions, please call Jody at 724-539-0237.”
* * *
This just in from William “Bill” Fromme:
“Hi, Louise, and happy New Year, The Latrobe AARP will be meeting this Monday, Jan. 16, at the Latrobe American Legion at 1 p.m. This month we will be having sauerkraut and hot dogs. Dues are payable for 2023 and are still only $7. If paying in cash, please place in an envelope with your name. We wish you and all your readers a very happy New Year.”
* * *
The Greensburg Diocesan Council for the National Council of Catholic Women will observe Pray for Life Day on Friday, Jan. 20, at Christ Our Shepherd Center, off Route 30 in Unity Township, beginning with rosary for priests at 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass then Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.
Everyone is welcome. Contact Millie Krinock at 724-537-2064 with any questions.
My thanks to Peggy Goldberg, secretary of St. Rose Parish, for requesting a mention of the event in Bulletin Board.
* * *
Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at Greensburg Church of the Brethren, announced “food box handout drive-up/pickup” will be underway 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Pickup will be at the parking lot side of the church (Welty Street). Julie noted that “supply is limited so come early!”
Questions? Call 724-834-2130 or visit www.gbgcob.org.
* * *
St. James Parish, New Alexandria, will host a Family Adoration Night on Friday, Feb. 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Parishioner Laura Nalevanko said in an email, “Bring the whole family, including children of all ages for Eucharistic Adoration. There will be music, a Gospel reading, a short homily, and time for personal prayer before Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. All are welcome!”
St. James Parish is located at 306 St. James Lane, off routes 119 and 22. Questions? Contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
* * *
According to a colorful e-flier that arrived this week, West Newton Women’s Club will benefit from proceeds of a Stuffed Chicken Dinner to be served 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Gary’s Chuckwagon, 109 S. Second St., West Newton.
The takeout-only dinner includes stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, dinner roll, and dessert.
For other details or to purchase the $15 tickets, call 724-872-3551. Tickets are also available at the restaurant.
* * *
The Community Revitalization of West Newton is hosting an adult prom Saturday, Feb. 25, in the West Newton gym. Proceeds will benefit the renovations to the gym. It will be catered by Rodney’s restaurant, and the Pittsburgh Belairs will provide the entertainment.
Interested in going? Tickets are $65 each. Reach out to Joyce Pawlik or any CROWN member or click on the link https://square.link/u/UgNZQetr to purchase tickets online.
Pawlik added, “The event is limited to 100 tickets, so get yours before they are gone!”
* * *
Mark your calendar for West Newton Public Library’s sixth annual Gift Basket Raffle Fundraiser to be held Sunday, March 12, at the Huntingdon Place (Turkeytown Fire Hall), 90 Supervisor Drive, West Newton.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The event will be underway from noon till 4 p.m. Gift basket drawing begins at “2:30 p.m. sharp.”
Tickets are $20, which is nonrefundable. A “limited amount of tickets” will be sold at Gary’s Chuckwagon restaurant, the West Newton Public Library and online https://west-newton-library.ticketleap.com.
Ticket includes “a light lunch and 25 general gift basket tickets.” Proceeds will benefit West Newton Public Library. Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
A few reminders:
Sons of the American Legion Post 982 (Pipetown) will host SAL’s Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Post 982, American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
SAL spokesman Dave O’Barto said, “All veterans eat free; all others pay $8 for scrambled eggs, hash-browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice. All are welcome.”
* * *
St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host a Winter Breakfast and Bake Sale 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 15, at the church.
According to parishioner Laura Nalevanko, ham, sausage, pancakes, eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee and tea are on the menu. Price is $10 per adult/$5 for a child (ages 6 to 12). Children under 6 get in free. There will also be a basket raffle. The breakfast is sponsored by St. James Holy Name and Rosary Altar societies.
The church is located at 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, off routes 119 and 22. For other details, contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
* * *
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher said St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, Jan. 16, for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for the following:
• “Our new Bible Study Apple Cobbler $2.
• “Pork Chop and Sauerkraut (a pork chop baked with sauerkraut). Our meal includes a side of mashed potatoes and roll. Pre-orders only. $6.
• “Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Orange Marmalade and Banana); try ‘The Sampler,’ half of each flavored bread of the month.
• “Homemade soups $2 a pint (*Chili, *Kielbasa and Pierogi Soup, *Tomato Basil Soup, *Chicken and Cabbage Soup, *Green Bean, Ham and Potato Soup.)
“Please place your order at 724-797-8030 by Jan. 16 (phone or text).
“$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
“New ministry: Collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Inc. Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Latrobe (Derry Township); only Purina products please (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow) No specialty brands.
“Join us virtually Sundays at 9 a.m. for our abridged meditation.”
Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799.
* * *
Latrobe area spokeswoman Angela Apple invites BPW members and non-members to “join Business and Professional Women District 3 for a Personal and Professional Development Workshop on Jan. 21 at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg. Our skilled trainers will facilitate this interactive workshop guiding attendees through developing leadership skills, improving interpersonal communication and heightening awareness of issues we face in our personal and professional growth.”
The PPDW is open to BPW members and non-members. Register by Saturday, Jan. 14, by contacting Jackie Elliott by email jelliott1077@gmail.com or phone 724-244-6230.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host a special event 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Registration deadline is Saturday, Jan. 14.
The organizers invite visitors to “dance into the past at our first-ever Vintage Ball, inspired by the era of ‘Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America.’
“This speakeasy experience will include music by the Gatsby Gang Jazz Band, dancing, immersive entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres and, of course, themed libations!
“So, dress in your most festive, vintage or vintage-inspired frocks (of any time period!) and come ready with the password for a roaring good time!”
Cost of $35 per member/$45 non-member “provides two drinks and cash bar after. The event is for 21+. Space is limited. Advance registration is required.” Go to https://www.showclix.com/event/vintage-ball.
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, is happy to be hosting bingo again.
Dave Thomas of the Publicity Committee invites everyone to “come out and get rid of those winter blues by playing bingo on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the parish center. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with the bingo starting at 1 p.m.
“Admission is $30 and includes a hot lunch. Packets include six face cards for 16 regular games and four specials. Extra packets are available for $5 each. Jackpot is set at 400 points, and regular games are 50 points. A 50/50 drawing will also be available. The Boosters at St. John’s are looking forward to seeing everyone they haven’t seen for a while.”
* * *
