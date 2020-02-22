Do you have “Luck o’ the Irish?”
Nancy McKinnon reminds everyone a cash prize of $1,200 and a $200 PA State Liquor Store gift card will go to the winner of Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society’s “Luck o’ the Irish” raffle ticket on St. Patrick’s Day.
Tickets are available at downtown Latrobe merchants Len’s Jewelry Repair, Latrobe Newsstand and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, and at the Plaza News Stand in the Latrobe 30 Shoppes and Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, both in Unity Township.
The winning number will be taken from the first 7 p.m. PA Pick-3 Lottery on March 17. Only 500 tickets will be sold for $5 each.
* * *
Dennis Garman, manager for St. Vincent Cemetery in Unity Township, asked that we include the following message:
“If you want to keep your Christmas decorations from your family’s graves, please remove them by March 1. After March 1, any decorations left will be removed and discarded by the cemetery staff.”
* * *
An update from Bethann Howell:
“Hi, Louise. The Latrobe 4th of July Celebration Committee in conjunction with members of the Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 will be holding a Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, March 21, at Huber Hall in Latrobe. They will be playing eight regular games of bingo, which will pay out $100 a game. There will also be four specials, winner takes half.
“Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance or $35 at the door. Ticket price includes draft beer, pop and water and a buffet. Only 300 tickets are available. To get your tickets, call Beth Howell at 724-433-3272, or they can he purchased at the municipal building, Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 or Huber Hall. Come on down and have a great time! A small basket raffle, an all-night 50/50, as well as pop-open tickets will be available.”
* * *
Bulletin Editor Steve Kittey received this update on Fact Book 2020:
“Hi, Steve. Another reminder for next year’s Fact Book. On Page 33 you are still referring to the Great Allegheny Passage by its old, abandoned name of the Yough River Trail. If you want to refer to the Regional Trail Corp., you could say ‘between Pittsburgh and Ohiopyle State Park, managed by the Regional Trail Corp.’ www.GAPTrail.org
“This is a handy reference! Linda McKenna Boxx.”
She earlier described the Great Allegheny Passage as a “150-mile trail that connects Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland, passing through West Newton, Connellsville, Ohiopyle and many other towns.”
As regular readers know, Fact Book 2020 was published as a special supplement to the Friday, Jan. 24, edition of the Latrobe Bulletin. Copies of that edition are still available for 75 cents. Check with circulation manager Lori Burick in the Bulletin business office Monday through Friday.
* * *
A colorful flier was handed to me regarding the following:
A Spaghetti Dinner will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Community United Presbyterian Church, 1640 Keystone Road, New Alexandria.
Prices are $8 per person and $3 for each child 10 and under for “all-you-can-eat spaghetti,” meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and drink.
Takeouts will be available; call 724-668-7752.
The flier also said, “Bring your spouse. Bring your friends. Bring your family. Come and enjoy good food and good fellowship!”
* * *
Donna Rodgers writes:
“The Greater Latrobe Community Chorus is seeking new members. We sing about a 45-minute program for local nursing homes and senior facilities and some community events. Our practices are held on the second and fourth Monday evenings at 6 p.m. at Christ United Church of Christ (1414 Ligonier St.) in Latrobe. If you have a love of singing and bringing cheer to shut-ins come join us for our first practice of the season on Monday, Feb. 24, or contact Donna Rodgers at 724-539-0302.”
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe and its Auxiliary invite members and the public to their annual Lenten Fish Fries starting Friday, Feb. 28, and continuing though March 7, 13, 20, 27, April 3 and Good Friday, April 10.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. and include “cod fish sandwich and french fries only” for $8, with delivery in a 3-mile radius for five or more sandwiches.
Dinner will be served from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. Dinner choices are “cod fish sandwich $8, dinner for $10; two crab cakes for $7, dinner for $8, or five butterfly shrimp for $8, dinner for $9.”
All dinners come with coleslaw and a choice of french fries, haluski, pierogies or mac-n-cheese for a side.
You may eat in at the post, 204 Spring St., or takeout is available.
To place an order or have questions, call 724-537-6480.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added, “The auxiliary will be having their bake goods for sell during the dinners. Keep an eye out for the veterans’ ad in the Lenten Specials of the Latrobe Bulletin. Hope to see you there. We love our veterans.”
* * *
Feb. 23, 1954 — The first mass vaccination of children against polio began in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, noted www.on-this-day.com.
An update from William Fromme:
At the Latrobe Area Chapter 4907 AARP February meeting, two new trips were announced by Audrey Killar:
A bus trip to the Meadows Casino on Monday, March 23, ($27 with $25 comp) and a two-day trip to Lancaster County to see “Queen Esther” and the “Patriotic Lantern Show” ($334 double occupancy) Tuesday-Wednesday, April 21-22; one-night accommodation at the Cork Factory Hotel; one breakfast; two dinners, and various side stops. For more details, contact Audrey (724-539-1815).
Chapter 4907’s next meeting will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St. The speaker will be August Carlino on “Rivers of Steel.”
Dues ($7) are payable for 2020. All National AARP members are eligible to join the Latrobe chapter.
* * *
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, will host its next Noonday Luncheon-Devotions on Wednesday, March 4. This meal for both men and women is served at noon followed with a short devotion at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $5.
The menu for March 4 will be a homemade soup, a sandwich and dessert. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Bill Schaefer, pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Unity Township.
Kelsey Stemple, ministry office coordinator, said, “Please make your reservation by calling the Trinity office (724-537-4450) or emailing office@trinitylatrobe.com by Monday, March 2.”
Visit www.trinitylatrobe.com and tune in to Latrobe radio station WCNS 1480 AM Sundays at 8:15 a.m.
* * *
Bonsai!
The Botanical Society of Westmoreland County will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Westmoreland Conservation District red barn, 218 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg.
Lyman Petrosky will present “Pictures of Bonsai From the National Bonsai Exhibit, Tokyo, Japan.”
Visitors are welcome, announced Marion Sedlacko.
* * *
The next All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet sponsored by and benefiting St. Mary’s Youth Group will be served 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at St. Mary’s Center, Route 981 in Trauger, Mount Pleasant Township.
Group spokeswoman Susan Vacha said prices of $6 per adult and $3 for a child ages 5-10 include “pancakes, waffles, eggs, sausage, bacon and so much more.” Children 4 and under eat free.
The Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB, host pastor, invites the public to attend and support the fundraiser.
* * *
This just in:
The Rosary Altar Christian Mothers Society of St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, will hold its annual Fish Fry every Friday during Lent (except Good Friday), starting Feb. 28 through April 3, from noon to 6 p.m.
Fish dinners will include fish (baked or fried), haluski or perogies, vegetable, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.
Also available are side selections of fish sandwiches, fish and fries on a dish, soup, mac and cheese, haluski and perogies; weekly specials; takeouts, and free delivery. To place an order, call 724-537-2251.
* * *
We had an inquiry Thursday from a reader:
As reported in last weekend’s BB, the Ladies’ Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will hold its February Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, Feb. 23. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch (pasta with meat sauce, tossed salad and cake) being served at noon. Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., and regular bingo begins at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials which pay half the take and one jackpot special, winner takes all. Door prizes, 50/50 and basket raffle are also available.
In case of inclement weather, call auxiliary President Beth Howell at 724-433-3272 or the aerie at 724-537-6181.
Beth added, “Again, our special raffle will benefit the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. The elevator is working. Cabin fever? Come on down!”
* * *
I appreciated this day brightener:
Thursday morning a colorful thank-you and gift card arrived in the mail with the following note: “Thank you for all you do for us at the Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Auxiliary.”
It is signed by “Beth Howell, president, and all the girls at the FOE 01188.”
* * *
Feb. 22, 1630 — English colonists in the Massachusetts Bay Colony first sampled popcorn brought to them by a Native American named Quadequina for their Thanksgiving celebration, according to wtop.com.
* * *
Monday, Feb. 24, will be my 53rd anniversary as a Latrobe Bulletin newsroom employee.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
