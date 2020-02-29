This day brightener arrived the other day:
“Louise, thank you! The Bulletin has been so wonderful to us. We had such an incredible turnout, in large part thanks to your coverage. Lisa Rimmert, marketing director, Solar United Neighbors, 1350 Connecticut Ave., Washington, D.C.”
The Latrobe Bulletin published articles on the Feb. 1 front page and the Jan. 9 Lifestyles page about the 2020 Pennsylvania Solar Congress held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and Conference Center near Blairsville.
The event, free and open to the public, included a series of presentations about solar technology, the current solar landscape in Pennsylvania, and the future for solar energy in the commonwealth. Some “200 solar owners, supporters and advocates signed up to attend from all over Pennsylvania,” according to Rimmert.
Three of Bulletin photographer Jim Bates’ photos of the event were published on the front page of the Monday, Feb. 17, edition of the Bulletin.
* * *
Newsroom visitor Tony Dominick brought in two items from his parish:
• The St. Bartholomew Church (Crabtree) Bingo will return to evening hours beginning Sunday, March 1. Doors will open 5 p.m., and early bird will begin 6:20 p.m.
• A Las Vegas Style Super Bingo will be played Friday, March 6, in Marian Hall at St. Bartholomew. There is a total payout of “approximately $8,000. Payout based on attendance.” There will be two $1,000 jackpots and a final jackpot of $2,000. Doors open 5:30 p.m., and early bird begins 7 p.m. The $35 admission includes free dauber and coffee. There will be two door prize drawings of $200 each. Food and snacks will be available. Marian Hall is smoke free and handicapped accessible.
Questions? Phone 724-834-0709 or 724-837-0197.
* * *
An update from the former Fifth Ward School building:
“Hi, Louise. In addition to all of our current activities here at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, we have some new things happening.
“First up is the new Chair Exercise class that is taking place on Fridays at 10 a.m. and will run until April 17.
“Next up, on Tuesday, March 3, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. is the Jam Session. This is for all musicians looking for a chance to play with some other people. It’s acoustic only and a great chance to have some fun. Sessions will be once or twice a month on Tuesday afternoons.
“The Area Agency on Aging is holding a focus group here at our center on March 18, 10 a.m. to noon. They are in the process of developing their four-year plan. This is an important step to help them identify needs of our older population. They will be discussing existing services, future services and areas of improvement. Your input matters! If you plan to attend, please RSVP by March 16 to 724-539-0237.
“We still have a few cash tickets left. It’s five chances for $10, and the winner will pocket $1,000 on April 1.
“Have a great week. Vivian Johnes” (supervisor, Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C.)
* * *
Attention veterans:
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will hold its monthly meetings Tuesday, March 3, at the 204 Spring St. post.
The Home Association will meet at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular veterans meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Spokesperson Linda Butler said, “All veterans are encouraged to attend.”
Questions? Call 724-537-6480.
* * *
Timothy Plesz reports that the Elliott Retirees Club will meet on Wednesday, March 4, at Jeannette American Legion Post 344, South Fifth Street, Jeannette.
Business meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will follow.
* * *
For a good cause:
An “All-You-Can-Eat Big Breakfast” will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St. at Ridge Avenue.
“Stuffed sausage, home-cured ham, fried potatoes, homemade muffins, pancakes, eggs, fresh fruit, cooked oatmeal and so much more” are on the menu.
Cost is “by donation only. All proceeds benefit the Jumonville Family Retreat,” according to Debbie Herwick, LUMC business administrator.
* * *
On the road again:
Sally A. Saxton welcomes the public to join the LVSCC (Laurel Valley Senior Citizens Corp.) for its next trip to Rivers Casino on Monday, March 23. Cost is $30 (cash) with $25 in slot play.
Buses leave New Florence VFW at 10 a.m., Ligonier Borough bus parking lot, Route 30 West, at 10:30 a.m. and New Alexandria Keystone Plaza at 10:45 a.m. The $30 cash payment reserves your seat. Call 724-235-2800, 724-238-7942 or 724-668-7055. Buses leave Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.
Sally said participants “must be 21 years old and have photo ID.”
And again:
First Church of God, 157 N. Second St., West Newton, is planning a Sept. 28-29 bus trip to The Ark near Covington, Kentucky.
Leaving Turkeytown Fire Hall, Supervisor Road, West Newton, at 6 a.m., the group will travel to the Creation Museum at Petersburg, Kentucky; go on a riverboat dinner cruise that evening on the Ohio River at Covington; stay overnight at the Holiday Inn Riverfront, and next day visit The Ark at Newport, Kentucky, and depart for home at 3 p.m. with approximate arrival back at the fire hall by 9 p.m.
Prices are $374 single, $310 double, $290 triple and $280 quadruple occupancy.
For reservations and other details, contact Kathy Joseph at 724-835-6047.
* * *
Did you notice the Latrobe connection to the Zits comic in the Wednesday, Feb. 26, edition of the Bulletin?
“Mister Rogers” is mentioned in the third frame of the King Features comic by Jerry Scott and Jim Borgman.
Latrobe native Fred McFeely Rogers, a 1946 graduate of Latrobe High School, passed away Feb. 27, 2003. He was the creator and host of the popular television series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” from 1968 to 2001.
* * *
In case you’re wondering:
Daylight saving time will begin 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8, in most areas of the United States, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac website. The evening before, we’ll set our clocks forward one hour to “spring ahead.”
According to U.S. law, states can choose whether or not to observe DST. At present, Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation) and Hawaii, plus a few U.S. territories, are the only places in the U.S. that do not observe DST and stay on standard time all year long.
Most areas of the U.S. will “fall back” one hour and return to standard time 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
* * *
A few reminders:
The second season of “The Accent On-Air” will begin with the “Faith and Food” segment Sunday, March 1, at 11:30 a.m. on WTAE-TV.
The show highlights the must-have annual guide to the nearly 30 Lenten fish fries at churches around the Diocese of Greensburg, a guide that can be found in the February issue of The Catholic Accent magazine.
The show will be broadcast again on Sunday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m. It also airs overnight at 3:07 a.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28, and April 4 and 11 and at 3:37 a.m. March 14 and 28.
* * *
There’s still time to sign up for Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Noonday Luncheon-Devotions slated for Wednesday, March 4, at the 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, church.
This meal for both men and women is served at noon followed with a short devotion at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $5.
The menu for March 4 will be a homemade soup, a sandwich and dessert. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Bill Schaefer, pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Lawson Heights.
For reservations, call the Trinity office (724-537-4450) or email office@trinitylatrobe.com by Monday, March 2.
Visit www.trinitylatrobe.com and tune in to Latrobe radio station WCNS (1480-AM) Sundays at 8:15 a.m.
* * *
Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 of Latrobe will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, March 14.
Newsroom visitor Randy C. Miller, Post 515 past commander and 2019-20 secretary, said, “RSVP must be in by Monday, March 2, for the food count.”
The meal is $15 for non-awardees. Meat, vegetable, potato, salad and beverage will be served. A cash bar will be set up from 4 to 5 p.m., and dinner is slated for 5 p.m. Awards, and music by David Ridilla will follow.
RSVP to Miller at 724-757-2916 by March 2.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will host its next Roast Beef Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the church.
The popular menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and a drink.
The prices are $8 per adult and $5 for a child (ages 4-12).
Carry-outs are available, according to spokeswoman Della L. Murphy.
* * *
Feb. 29, 1940 — “Gone With the Wind” won eight Academy Awards, including best picture of 1939. Victor Fleming was named best director, Vivien Leigh best actress and Hattie McDaniel best supporting actress, the first black performer to receive an Oscar, according to www.timelines.ws.
Best actor went to Robert Donat for “Goodbye, Mr. Chips.” This 1939 film is one of my favorite Greer Garson movies, second only to 1942’s “Mrs. Miniver,” co-starring Walter Pidgeon.
* * *
March 1, 1790 — President George Washington signed a measure authorizing the first United States Census. (Census Day was Aug. 2, 1790), according to wtop.com.
* * *
