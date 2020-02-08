Members of the Greater Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration Committee, in conjunction with Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles, are planning a Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser for Saturday, March 21, in Huber Hall, Alexandria Street, Latrobe.
Auxiliary 01188 President Beth Howell added, “More details to come! I took on another hat, or should I say I dusted off an old one.”
* * *
Nancy McKinnon writes:
“Good morning, Louise.
“Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society members appreciated that you included information about our last raffle ticket sale in the Bulletin. Interested people were able to go to local merchants to buy the tickets, and the merchants saw an increase in customers.
“We hope you will publish the following information in this weekend’s edition (and as often as you are able afterward):
“A cash prize of $1,200 and a $200 PA State Liquor Store gift card will go to the winner of Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society’s ‘Luck ‘O The Irish’ raffle ticket on St. Patrick’s Day.
“Tickets are currently available at downtown Latrobe merchants Len’s Jewelry Repair, Latrobe Newsstand and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, and also at the Plaza News Stand in the Latrobe 30 Shoppes and Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights (both in Unity Township).
“The winning number will be taken from the first 7 p.m. PA Pick-3 Lottery on March 17. Only 500 tickets will be sold for $5 each.”
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe will conduct its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the post, 204 Spring St.
Spokesperson Linda Butler asks: “Want to help the veterans? Consider joining the auxiliary. Requirements are you must be a spouse, child, grandchild, sibling or parent of a veteran of a foreign war and at least 16 years of age or older. You read this right; we accept males into the auxiliary. Transfers are also welcome. We love our veterans.”
Any questions, call 724-537-6480. If no answer, leave a message and someone will get back to you.
* * *
This update arrived Wednesday afternoon:
“Hi, Louise.
“It is February and a bunch of things are happening here at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults.
“Tai Chi is back in session on Wednesday mornings. There is always room for more participants.
“Line Dancing is also happening on Wednesdays. They love to welcome more participants to that class.
“Basic computer classes are going on. Cherri is taking reservations for that class, and her number is 724-537-3796.
“Wait, there is more. We have special Bingo with prizes on the 13th and the 20th.
“A chair exercise class begins on the 21st. It will meet weekly for eight weeks.
“Every other Tuesday and Thursday Jen from the Latrobe Art Center comes in and holds arts and craft classes. This week the ladies are painting canvas.
“Sign-ups are currently being taken for the next Lady Luck Casino (Nemacolin) trip. That is set for Feb. 21 at 12:30 p.m.
“We also are currently taking sign-ups for a special bus trip in July. This one is going to the Mountain Playhouse (Jennerstown) for the production of ‘Perfect Wedding,’ a real comedy of errors!
“Our big spring fundraiser is also now in progress. It’s a Cash Bonanza ticket. It is five numbers for $10. Winning number on March 31 will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
“For more information about any of our programs, activities or events, please call us at 724-539-0237. You can email us at latrobecenter0237@gmail.com.
“Till next time, Vivian Johnes” (supervisor, Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C).
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, is accepting ticket requests for “Art on Tap: LOVE” slated 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the museum.
The organizers invite the public to “join us for Valentine’s Day as we celebrate ‘LOVE’ – Robert Clark Indiana’s serigraph on paper, of course!
“Enjoy a night of pop art and love featuring live music by Stillwater Duo; special Valentine’s Day Art Scavenger Hunt; light bites from Elegant Catering; drinks, including beer from All Saints Brewing Co.; specialty chocolate tastings; champagne bar, and more fun surprises in store!”
This Art on Tap also serves as the closing reception for Nicole Renee Ryan’s exhibition “Land of Little Thoughts and No Worries.”
Tickets are $10 member/$15 for nonmember (includes one drink and cash bar after). To purchase tickets, call 1-888-718-4253.
WMAA hours — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday — Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday — Sunday; closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except for school groups and partner programs, and closed Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
* * *
Feb. 9, 1942 — The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff held their first formal meeting to coordinate military strategy during World War II, and daylight-saving “War Time” went into effect in the United States, with clocks moved one hour forward, according to wtop.com.
Sons of the American Legion Post 982 (Pipetown), a nonprofit organization, will host its next Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the post, located on American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road, Unity Township.
Dave O’Barto, finance officer for SAL Post 982, said, “All veterans eat free — all others pay $6 for scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice. All are welcome.”
* * *
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation will offer the next session of swimming lessons on six Sundays, Feb. 23 to March 29, at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School pool.
• Water Bugs, for ages 2-5, meet from noon to 12:40 p.m. Fee is $36/$46/$51. This includes breathing, kicking, floating, strokes and fundamental aquatics. Teaches parents how to safely handle their children in and around water. Parent participation is required.
• Learn to Swim, for ages 6-14, is slated for 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Fee is $40/$50/$55. These children will be grouped according to skill level.
Call the Parks & Rec office at 724-537-4331 with any questions. Register at www.latroberecreation.org
In answer to my query, Dawn Vavick of Parks & Rec explained, “Most of our programs have three fees. The three-tier fee structure is based upon residency — City of Latrobe / Greater Latrobe School District (but not in the city) / outside of the GLSD.”
* * *
Sally A. Saxton invites the public to join the LVSCC (Laurel Valley Senior Citizens Corp.) for its next trip to Rivers Casino on Monday, Feb. 24. Cost is $30 (cash) with $25 in slot play.
Buses leave New Florence VFW at 10 a.m., Ligonier Borough bus parking lot, Route 30 West, at 10:30 a.m. and New Alexandria Keystone Plaza at 10:45 a.m. The $30 cash payment reserves your seat. Call 724-235-2800, 724-238-7942 or 724-668-7055. Buses leave Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Sally said participants “must be 21 years old and have photo ID.”
* * *
This just in from Vickie Oles, Tobacco Cessation Program coordinator, Penn State Extension:
“Restart your resolution to quit smoking/vaping! Penn State Extension offers a free, six-session program to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 to 7:15 p.m. at 214 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg.
“Learn how to get free patches, gum or lozenges and skills to practice and to get ready to quit by week three.
“To register or for information, email ecu1@psu.edu with Quit in the subject line or call 724-858-4224.
“Use reusables and save the planet. It’s the only one with chocolate!”
* * *
Remember, The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the church. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and a drink. The prices are $8 per adult and $5 for a child aged 4-12.
Carry-outs are available.
* * *
Sheetz, a family-owned and operated convenience retailer for more than 65 years, announced Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children, raised a record-setting $704,658 during its annual month of in-store fundraising last December.
With 100% of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs. Sheetz employees volunteer their time to shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families. Last year, Sheetz For the Kidz made the holiday season brighter for more than 9,600 children in the six states Sheetz operates.
Sheetz For the Kidz is a nonprofit organization, designated as a 501© (3) charity, independent of the Sheetz Corp. The organization was created in 1992 by local store employees wanting to help local children. The mission of the charity is to provide “support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need within the communities in which Sheetz operates.”
To date, the charity has impacted more than 129,000 children living in the communities Sheetz serves.
* * *
Feb. 8, 1862 — The Civil War battle of Roanoke Island, North Carolina, ended in victory for Union forces led by Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside, according to wtop.com.
Mother and I visited Roanoke Island many times when we stayed in southern Nags Head on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Our favorite restaurant on the way from Bodie Island was RV’s, a delightful spot on Roanoke Sound. The crab cakes and seafood stew were luscious, and the sunsets were outstanding. It was one of the better places to see license plates from several states.
We also enjoyed visiting the well-kept Elizabethan Gardens, especially in the spring, and Roanoke Island Festival Park in Manteo, where we toured a replica of a 16th-century sailing ship.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.