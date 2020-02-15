Let’s be thankful for the efforts of our veterans:
“Greetings, Louise. This month Ol’ Glory will be flying in honor of U.S. Desert Storm veterans all February long at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Twenty-nine years ago, Feb. 28, 1991, marked the end of Operation Desert Storm. During Desert Storm the United States had 383 fatalities and many more casualties. Many of our returning veterans suffer from various chronic and debilitating mental and physical conditions, which have adversely affected their families and lives.
“February and St. Valentine’s Day are celebrated as the time of year for love. For those who lost loved ones to the war or difficulty assimilating into their families again, we honor and remember you and your loved ones at American Legion Post 515 in February 2020. Cullen Whatule, Post 515 Legionnaire.”
As a fundraiser, Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, is selling 18-inch subs for $8 in the post parking lot Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at 8 a.m. until sold out.
Barry Novosel, post commander, also announced, “We will be celebrating St. Valentine’s Day this Saturday with Sammy Brandt playing from 8 p.m. until midnight in the club. Members are free, and guests are $2.”
An update from Bill Yuhaniak:
“The members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their fresh homemade hoagies today, Feb. 15, at Central Fire Station at 1 Main St., starting at 8 a.m., and at Lincoln Road Shopping Center starting about 9 a.m. The hoagies are made fresh by our members and families, and are still only $6 each. They sell out fast, so come early to be sure to get one.
“Along with the hoagies, we will be selling our newest Gift Card/ Lucky lottery scratch-off ticket for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in gift cards and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets. This ticket goes off on March 29. The tickets are also available by contacting any Co. 2 member, by stopping at Central at 1 Main St. or stopping at any of the following locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, DeCaro’s Deli, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Latrobe Newsstand, Aroma Italiano, Carol’s Beauty Salon, S & H Electric, and Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center or by calling 724-537-9411. They go fast, so get them soon.
“This is also the time of the year that we start getting ready for our annual Gun Bash, which will be held on March 28 starting at 4 p.m. This year it will be at the Cooperstown Event Center, and the tickets that are still $25 are on sale now by contacting any Co. 2 member, by stopping at Central Fire Station or by calling 724-537-9411.
“The members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support; we really do truly appreciate it.”
Also for a good cause:
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 and its Auxiliary of Latrobe invite members and the public to their monthly Spaghetti Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the post, 204 Spring St.
Dinners are served from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. Included are pasta, sauce, homemade meatball, salad, bread, dessert and beverage (iced tea, lemonade, coffee or water).
Dinners are $7 per adult, $5 for a senior portion and $3.50 for a child’s serving.
To place an order or have questions, call 724-537-6480.
Spokesperson Linda Butler said, “Takeout is available or eat in at the post. Proceeds benefit the veterans. We love our veterans.”
Mary Ann Henry reports that retirees and former employees of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA will have their next luncheon at noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Rainbow Inn, Youngstown.
Planning to attend? Contact Mary Ann @ 724-537-7894 or Helen @ 724-255-0539.
Thinking about what to include in an Easter basket or looking for something special for a birthday or graduation? February fundraisers hosted by Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society offer the opportunities for unique purchases to benefit a good cause.
Collective Goods Book and Gift Sale will be underway 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, and 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the main-floor corridor, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Community Room, Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
St. Mark Episcopal Church is accepting orders for its annual Ham Loaf Sale. A 2-pound loaf costs $14, and a 1-pound loaf is $7. Loaves are sold frozen and include glazing sauce and baking instructions.
The organizers said orders “must be placed by March 4”; call 814-535-6797 to order.
Pre-ordered loaves may be picked up Tuesdays – Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Tuesday, March 17, at the church office, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St. in downtown Johnstown.
Proceeds from this sale benefit Episcopal Church Women (ECW) Ministries.
For additional information, call 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
It’s that time of year:
St. Florian Catholic Church, 4263 Route 981, United, is accepting “advance orders only” for nut, apricot, poppyseed and prune kolache. The 14-15-inch-long rolls are $12 each.
Place your order “no later than March 9” by calling Phyllis @ 724-423-5233 or Juanita @ 724-423-2455 or Fran @ 724-423-5275.
Pickup days and times are: Saturday, March 21, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 22, 10 a.m. to noon, according to Angela Reese, parish office manager.
Greensburg College Club will have an Open House 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Publicity chair Carol Constantine said, “In addition to college graduates, people who are RNs or have an associate degree are invited to find out more about our 100-year-old organization.”
The College Suite is on the second floor of the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road in Salem Township.
On the road again:
Friends of Joel Martin, a recent kidney transplant recipient, are hosting a Saturday, April 25, bus trip to Marietta, Ohio.
Spokeswoman Jane Tate explained, “We will do a sternwheel boat lunch cruise and go shopping in Marietta. We depart from Countryside Plaza (East Huntingdon Township).”
Price of $95 includes transportation, cruise and lunch. For other details, contact Robin (724-396-6542 or 724-547-2503) or Jane (724-547-5839).
This just in:
On Sunday, Feb. 23, the Ladies’ Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will hold its February Charity Luncheon Bingo. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch (pasta with meat sauce, tossed salad and cake) being served at noon. Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., and regular bingo begins at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials which pay half the take and one jackpot special, winner takes all. Door prizes, 50/50 and basket raffle are also available.
In case of inclement weather, call auxiliary President Beth Howell at 724-433-3272 or the aerie at 724-537-6181.
Beth added, “Again, our special raffle will benefit the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. The elevator is working. Cabin fever? Come on down!”
Dave Thomas reports:
“It’s the third weekend of the month and that means it’s time for the Boosters of St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, to hold their French Toast and Ham Breakfast in the parish hall, on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The price for adults is $6 and for children under 12 years of age is $4. The breakfast includes French toast, honey-baked ham, scrambled eggs, peaches, orange juice and beverage. Extra servings of French toast are encouraged at no additional charge. Thanks to everyone for making our monthly breakfast a huge success.”
Day brightener: My thanks to the reader who called Thursday to order a photo reprint and said she enjoys reading my column.
In case you were wondering:
The calendar on Greater Latrobe School District’s website www.glsd.us indicates that school is in session on Monday, Feb. 17, Presidents Day, because it is a “snow makeup day.”
As you know, area schools were closed Friday, Feb. 7, because of all the snow from winter storm Kade.
A couple reminders:
Laurel Harmony Chapter of the Sweet Adelines will be in concert 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in Bradenville United Methodist Church, Route 982.
Church spokeswoman Nancy Byers said the public is invited to attend this performance of a cappella, four-part harmony music. A freewill offering will be taken.
River City Brass will present “Celtic Connections IV” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Palace Theatre, downtown Greensburg.
Tickets (adult $25-$31; senior $23-$29; student $10; child 6 and under free) are available by visiting www.rivercitybrass.org or calling 1-800-292-7222.
River City Brass bridges the divide between the old world and the new, with tunes from Ireland, Wales and Scotland alongside American country music. This concert will once again feature “the fabulous Carnegie Mellon Pipes and Drums.”
Feb. 15, 1799 — Printed ballots were authorized for use in elections in the state of Pennsylvania, according to on-this-day.com.
Feb. 16, 1804 — Lt. Stephen Decatur led a successful raid into Tripoli harbor to burn the U.S. Navy frigate Philadelphia, which had fallen into the hands of pirates during the First Barbary War, according to wtop.com.
“This bold action made Decatur the youngest man to earn a promotion to captain in the history of the Navy,” according to www.britannica.com.
