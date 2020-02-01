It’s not too soon to think about Valentine’s Day weekend:
St. James Parish, New Alexandria, will host a 1950s Sweetheart Dinner and Dance 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the church social hall.
Parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko said, “Please join us for a night of dancing to the hits of the ‘50s and a buffet of traditional food of the ‘50s. Menu includes chicken a la king over buttermilk biscuits, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs with sauerkraut, salad variety, vegetable tray, ice cream sundae bar, and more. There also will be 50/50, trivia games, door prizes, and a prize awarded for the best dressed.
Cost is $15 per adult and $7 for age 13 and under. Reservations should be made by Feb. 9 by contacting the parish office at 724-668-2829 or registering online at www.stjamesnewalexandria.org.
St. James is located at 306 St. James Lane, off routes 119 and 22.
* * *
Tickets are still available for Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s “Parisian Valentine” concert on Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Palace Theatre, downtown Greensburg.
“We celebrate the return of the wonderful pianist Maxim Lando, who made such an impression on us all for our 50th-season Opening Night that we had to bring him back to the Palace Theatre as soon as possible to play Saint-Saëns’ charming and virtuosic 2nd Piano Concerto,” said Daniel Meyer, WSO artistic director, who will conduct the evening’s performance.
The 7:30 p.m. concert opens with Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite followed by Lando performing Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2. The finale will be Mozart’s Symphony No. 40.
Tickets — $16, $30, $36, $38, $51 — may be purchased at the door or reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org. Student rush tickets are $5 at the door with valid ID.
* * *
These updates from Greensburg Salem School District arrived too late for 2020 Fact Book, published Jan. 24 as a supplement to the regular edition of the Latrobe Bulletin. My GSSD contact person said she was “out sick for several days and just returned to work” the morning of Jan. 24. Tuesday, Jan. 21, was the last day to make changes.
Elementary Schools: Dr. Robert F. Nicely Elementary School (K-5), 55 McLaughlin Drive, Greensburg PA 15601, Christopher Thomas, Principal, 724-832-2865
Superintendent: Dr. Gary Peiffer, 724-832-2901
Business Manager: James R. Dzurica, 724-832-2914
Community Liaison: Julie Ebersole, 724-832-2907
School Directors: President Ronald Mellinger Jr., Vice President Jeffrey Metrosky, Brian Conway, Frank Gazze, Jon O’Brien, Robin Savage, Rachel Shaw, Lynn Thomas, Stephen Thomas
Board Meeting Schedule: 7:30 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, except third Wednesday in May, fourth Wednesday in June and first Wednesday in December at 301 N. Main St., Room 003, Greensburg.
* * *
A fax from Donegal Borough also arrived Jan. 24 morning with the following changes:
Council members: President Keith Deckinger, Vice President Matt Shroyer, Andy Bahellino, Renee Shrover and Crista Boswell.
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Tuesday at 340 Water St., Donegal, except on holidays and elections that fall on Tuesday, when meeting is held the second Tuesday.
2020 Budget: $39,550.
Property tax: 4.5 mills.
* * *
Although I verified the email for Ligonier Borough, the new secretary-teasurer had a different email address and didn’t receive my email in time to reply by the deadline. So here are the changes for the borough:
Fire: Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1, Chief Corey Blystone, 724-238-2016
Email: LigonierBoro@comcast.net
Council members: James B. St. Clair, president; Matthew S. Smith, vice president; Judy A. Hoffer; Jeff Craig; Mariah Fisher; Nathan Sylvester; Robert Barron
Other officials: Jan Shaw, Sec.-Treas., Ron Ross, Streets Supervisor, 724-238-9852.
2020 Budget: $1,337,442
1 mill equals: $17,502
Donegal and Ligonier boroughs are among eight municipalities that did not send updates before the Jan. 21 deadline.
Seventeen out of 25 municipalities did reply in time, and their updates are included in Fact Book 2020.
* * *
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is offering a private group tour of Ireland for Chamber members and the community as a first-ever opportunity to travel abroad with the organization.
An informational meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at The Chamber Visitor and Information Center, 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
The trip’s itinerary is “spread out over nine days and comes packed with opportunities to visit the most iconic locations in Ireland,” noted Briana Tomack, president of the GLLV Regional Chamber.
A day brightener:
New Alexandria resident Judy Johnston called Wednesday to say how much she enjoyed reading Fact Book 2020, published Jan. 24 as a 48-page supplement to the regular Friday edition of the Latrobe Bulletin.
* * *
This just in from Connie Marucco, secretary, Latrobe Area Historical Society:
“Come one, come all to the Latrobe Area Historical Society, where the Latrobe Lions Club will present a speaker on ‘Skin Cancer.’ The Lions Club has arranged for Dr. Melissa Pugliano-Mauro, Residency Program director, Department of Dermatology, University of Pittsburgh, to present a program for our area community on the topic of ‘Skin Cancer.’
“Tom Wandrisco of the Latrobe Lions Club said the club wants to bring this important topic to the forefront as it affects millions of Americans and so many in the western Pennsylvania area. Come and learn about different types of skin cancer and what the early warning signs are of this disease, and possible treatments.
“Dr. Pugliano-Mauro is a member of the American College of Mohs Surgeons, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, American Academy of Dermatology and the American Medical Association.
“The Lions Club wants to educate area residents in the latest of medical advances. Recently they brought in a speaker from Pitt on the issue of ‘Macular Degeneration’ that was very well received by the crowd that attended. Future discussions will address ‘Arthritis’ and ‘Dementia.’
“This free program will be presented 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Latrobe Area Historical Society, 416 Weldon St., Latrobe. Parking is on the street or in the parking lot of Kelly, Sparber and White Associates, on the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Donations are welcome.”
* * *
Timothy Plesz reports that the Elliott Retirees Club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Jeannette American Legion, South Fifth Street, Jeannette.
Business meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will host its next Roast Beef Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the church, located off Route 982.
The popular menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and a drink. The prices are $8 per adult and $5 for a child aged 4-12.
Carry-outs are available, announced Della Murphy.
* * *
A couple reminders:
A six-week grief support group meets 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through March 10, at Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 to March 11, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
For details, contact Excela Health’s Call Center, toll free, 1-877-771-1234. For online support, search Excela Health Grief Support on Facebook and ask to join the group.
Additional resources are available at ExcelaHealth.org, search Grief Support.
* * *
Stage Right School for the Performing Arts opened the second half of its season last weekend with “Cinderella,” music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II.
Stage Right’s production features 75 students ages 6-18 from 12 school districts and three Cinderellas — Maura Rygg (Greensburg Central Catholic), Delaney Swank (Greensburg Salem) and Aliya Pimental (Westinghouse Arts Academy). The three high school seniors plan to attend college for musical theatre.
“Cinderella” is directed by Tony Marino (SDC), choreographed by Renata Marino (MTEA), musically directed by Christopher McAllister and stage managed by
Anna Stewart with magical projections and set design by Mark Kissner (Pittsburgh Public Theatre).
“Cinderella” ran Jan. 24-26 at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin, then moved to the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College for Friday evening, Jan. 31, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 2.
The director said, “Before the Saturday and Sunday matinees at WCCC you can join us for lunch with Cinderella and her friends. For only $10, this unique and interactive experience allows the attendees to eat and interact with Cinderella, the Prince, the Fairy Godmother and even the wicked Stepmother and Sisters. Characters will also be available to take pictures. The menu includes soup, sandwiches, chicken fingers, mac and cheese and a dessert and takes place next to the theatre starting at 12:30 p.m. To make your reservation, call 724-832-7464.”
* * *
Feb. 1, 1942 — During World War II, the Voice of America broadcast its first program to Europe, relaying it through the facilities of the British Broadcasting Corp. in London, according to wtop.com.
* * *
Feb. 2, 1887 — Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, held its first Groundhog Day festival, according to wtop.com.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
