Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Whitney-Hostetter Fire Department chief/secretary Tony Matuszky said the department will hold its monthly sub sale starting around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
The subs, made by Post Ave Pizza, will be available for $7 each. Firefighters will be selling subs in the parking lot of the former Kmart at Mountain Laurel Plaza and the Lowe’s parking lot at Wildcat Commons Plaza, both in Unity Township.
“Stop by and say hello to your local firefighters, and help support them by buying one or more subs,” Matuszky said.
* * *
Derry First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Ligonier St., Derry Borough, will be hosting a nonperishable food drive for the Derry Area Food Pantry from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, as a part of the Souper Bowl of Caring.
Monetary donations will also be accepted and will benefit the Derry Area Food Pantry.
* * *
Doggie Paws and Kitty Claws pet grooming salon in Greensburg is hosting a fundraising nail-trimming event to benefit As They Come Rescue and Ninth Life Animal Rescue Center. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at the salon located at 119 Arch St. in Greensburg.
The cost is $10 plus tax with proceeds going to the rescues that will also have adoptable pets on site. T-shirts, coffee and hot chocolate will be for sale.
Volunteers will be available to assist people and their pets in the parking lot or on street parking. Participants are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. For more information, contact 724-691-0330.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, Feb. 8, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with Dutch apple, cranberry/orange and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
A new addition to the sale is a $6 homemade chicken pot pie dinner available only for pre-order. The meal features a pot pie filed with chicken and includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and an 8-ounce container of homemade chicken gravy.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with stuffed cabbage and ham and bean soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by Feb. 8.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the post.
“Call Kristy Murphy at 724-640-3927 or the post at 724-537-6480 if you plan on attending, and leave your name so the hall can be set up for social distancing. Masks are required,” spokesperson Linda Butler said.
Butler added that the VFW will start its lenten fish fries on Feb. 19.
“It will be takeout only. There will be further information in the future ... We love our veterans,” she said.
* * *
The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council No. 940 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, in the council home in Loyalhanna. All members in good standing are urged to attend and participate. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave. Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at the church. The meal will be takeout only using a drive-through service; there will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in an adult portion for $9 or a child’s portion for $6. The church won’t be taking phone orders.
* * *
The Tony Angelo No. 01188 Ladies Auxiliary, located at 213 Spring St., Latrobe, is planning a Valentine’s-themed Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Doors will open at 11 a.m., a box lunch will be delivered to your seat at noon, early bird will begin at 12:45 p.m. and regular bingo will get underway at 1 p.m. Limited seating will be available and all CDC guidelines will be followed; the auxiliary asks quests to wear a mask at all times and be courteous of the volunteers and players around you.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet. Included in the packets are two quickies and one each of three specials, which pay half of the take and two jackpot specials.
There will not be a basket raffle, but a special Valentine’s raffle will be held to benefit the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. Door prizes and 50/50 will also be available. All-cotton masks will be available for purchase prior to the start of bingo, with a portion of the proceeds going to the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.
In case of inclement weather, visit Facebook or call auxiliary president Beth Howell at 724-433-3272 or the Aerie at 724-537-6181.
* * *
Derry First United Methodist Church will be host drive-thru prayers and ashes on Feb. 17.
Drive-thru prayers and ashes will be available at A.V. Germano Hall from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and later at the Derry First United Methodist Church parking lot from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m.
If you are unable make these times and would like ashes, call the church at 724-694-8333 to set up an appointment.
* * *
A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19 via video conference.
Event organizers said the workshop will “provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Feb. 17.
For more details or to pre-register, contact Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695. Once registered, online instructions will be emailed.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will be hosting a takeout-only pork and sauerkraut dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 20.
The church said a total of 60 meals will be available. The menu includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal.
Pickup for this takeout-only meal will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
Beginning Feb. 15, volunteers with Westmoreland County Community College’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will help prepare simple tax returns for lower income, elderly and persons with disabilities as part of the AARP Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program which offers free tax help to people who cannot afford professional assistance.
Taxpayers are reminded to bring accurate records, income, interest and dividend statements, and copies of last year’s federal and state tax returns when they seek help.
The health, safety and security of volunteers, staff and community members is a top priority. The tax program services will be offered on a very limited basis this year.
All CDC guidelines will be adhered. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. Individuals should not arrive more than five minutes early for an appointment.
All tax preparations will be done by appointment only; no walk-ins will be permitted. Participants should check local radio/television stations for site closings in the event of inclement weather.
Assistance will be offered beginning Feb. 15 at these area locations:
Latrobe — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays (by appointment only), Holy Family Church, social hall (bottom level), 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, 724-572-7009;
Greensburg — 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (by appointment only), Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg, 724-787-7813;
Jeannette/Harrison City — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (by appointment only), Penn Area Library, 2001 Municipal Court, Harrison City, 724-744-4414, ext. 0.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings in February.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. A number meetings are currently being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter will next meet from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Feb. 18. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Ligonier chapter will next meet on Feb. 18. For more details, call chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
The all-virtual chapter will hold its next regular meeting via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is accepting registrations for spring credit classes for an eight-week session beginning March 10.
Enrollment is open to new and returning students as well as high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Juniors and seniors will earn college credit upon completing course requirements.
The spring schedule features courses for career preparation and liberal arts and sciences classes that will transfer to bachelor’s degree programs at many four-year colleges and universities.
Online, remote and some traditional classroom-based courses are scheduled.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes.
The spring schedule can be viewed at www.westmoreland.edu/spring.
To apply, visit www.westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
