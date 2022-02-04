Feb. 4-6, 2022

LAHS Secretary Connie Marucco suggests a cure for the “winter blahs.”
“Attention all members of the Latrobe Area Historical Society.
“If you are looking for a way to shake off the ‘winter blahs’ we invite you to attend our annual general membership meeting on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. at our headquarters, 416 Weldon St., Latrobe.
“We are excited to announce our guest speaker will be Jennifer Sopko, who in 2018 published ‘Idlewild: History and Memories of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Amusement Park.’ Come and view some of the many photos in her vast collection as she presents the history of this historic park that opened in 1878. We hope your memories will go back to the days you may have visited the park for school, community or company picnics.
“This special show is free to all members, but if you are not a member you can still attend if you join our society for yearly dues of $15 per individual or $20 per family.
“The main order of business will be the election of four board members to serve for the next three years.
“Because of the continuing rise in COVID cases, we are still following all safety protocols, and everyone entering the building must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.”
My thanks to LAHS President Mary Lou Townsend for emailing the photo of Idlewild Park in 1900 (below).
* * *
Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department will have its monthly Sub Sale on Saturday, Feb. 5, starting “around 9 a.m.,” according to Anthony A. Matuszky, YWVFD firefighter.
“Our delicious subs made by Post Avenue Pizza are still selling for $8 per sub. Firefighters will be selling them in the Mountain Laurel Plaza in the former Kmart lot and the Wildcat Commons Plaza in the Lowe’s lot. Stop by and say hello to your local firefighters and help support them by buying one or more subs.
“As always, thanks so much for all that you guys do to help our local fire departments!”
* * *
Nancy Byers announced the Sweet Adelines will be in concert Sunday, Feb. 13, at Bradenville United Methodist Church, 5168 Route 982 North.
The public is invited to the 7 p.m. performance. A freewill offering will be taken.
* * *
A Valentine’s Day gift that’s just the ticket for someone special:
River City Brass will present “Celtic Connections” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in The Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
IN-PERSON TICKETS — Student $10; non-student $24 to $29 — are available at www.rivercitybrass.org
LIVESTREAM TICKETS — $25 per household — are obtainable at www.thepalacetheatre.org
According to the theatre’s schedule of events released the other day, River City Brass’ Celtic roots are showing. This year, RCB will be joined once again by world champion piper Andrew Carlisle and Irish dancers for a program that connects the Celtic Isles to Appalachia and beyond.
Scottish and Irish music share the bill with country western, hip-hop and hot Balkan sounds. You’ll hear “Riverdance,” “Lord of the Dance,” “Amazing Grace,” “Scotland the Brave,” “Country Tuba” and “Bluegrass Breakdown.”
All patrons attending a River City Brass performance “must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR taken within 72 hours or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time).”
Patrons are advised to visit www.thepalacetheatre.org in case of changes in the show date and times.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
A day-brightening note from Andrea Sherback:
“Dear Louise, So appreciate your column every week in the Latrobe Bulletin. It’s so wonderful to keep abreast of all the events and happenings in our hometown. Would you help us find our classmates by publishing the following letter?
“The Latrobe High School Class of 1962 is planning its 60-year reunion for Aug. 13.
“We are hoping to acquire everyone’s email or home address. If you are NOT on our list please email Judy at this address swidie@comcast.net or call 724-853-3544 so that you can be included in our plans for the reunion and notifications about other classmates.”
* * *
According to the February e-newsletter from Latrobe Art Center, a Valentine’s Day Party with “Valentino the Love Dragon” will be underway 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at the center.
Children ages 3-12 will paint “Valentino the Love Dragon” on canvas and enjoy a sweet treat for Valentine’s Day.
Cost is $20 per child. Advance registration is required. Call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011 to reserve your spot(s). Registered attendees must be paid in full to secure a spot in the event.
* * *
Congratulations to the two Latrobe residents — Sabine Panzner-Kaelin and Clare Kaczmarek — who are among the award winners in Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s Photo Contest for 2021.
Panzner-Kaelin won a People’s Choice Award in the “Scenic Value” category with a photo taken at Laurel Summit State Park, and Kaczmarek received the Judge’s Choice Award in the “Esthetic Value” category with a photo taken at Laurel Mountain State Park.
People’s Choice awardees were selected by public vote on the foundation’s Facebook page.
* * *
Manager Robin Matty announced the West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., has “a new paperback section for all who prefer reading paperbacks. Stop in and apply for a free library card with photo ID and check out our DVDs, audios, junior fiction and young adults, non-fiction room upstairs with reference room, and the fill a bag for $5 sale room. Stock up for winter reading. We also have four computers for public use.”
Library hours are Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
State Rep. Jason Silvis of the 55th Legislative District reminds everyone the second Property Tax/Rent Rebate Assistance Event will be underway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the New Alexandria Center for Active Adults, 207 Main St.
If you are interested in completing your rebate application, call Rep. Silvis’ office at 724-520-8058 to schedule an appointment.
These events are free of charge, according to Rachel Moreland, his legislative assistant.
* * *
Remember, Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will celebrate “Souper Bowl of Caring” Sunday, Feb. 13.
The organizers said, “We will be collecting food items and monetary donations that day to help support a local food kitchen and food pantry as they provide for those in need.
“Please come to our 10:45 a.m. worship led by the Rev. John Smaligo and bring your donations to show your support for your favorite Super Bowl team and help those who are less fortunate.”
* * *
As you probably know by now, the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) will meet the LA Rams (15-5) in Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13 in SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.
