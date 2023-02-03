LAHS Secretary Connie Marucco has an important message for the Latrobe area:
“Greetings. We at the Latrobe Area Historical Society are busy filling our calendar and looking forward to hosting our neighbors and friends at the society. We wanted to remind anyone planning a class reunion or family reunion this year to contact us about having your group visit our museum. We can set up a program for you to help you revisit your memories of our community.
“Contact us at latrobeareahist@gmail.com or by calling us at 724-539-8889.”
* * *
Another day brightener among my emails Monday:
“Hi, Louise. How are you enjoying our ‘non’ winter? I keep wondering if and when we are going to get an actual real snow!
“Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society asks that you assist us in publicizing our first raffle ticket of 2023.
“If your readers are on Facebook, they can also see the ticket information on our Facebook page.
“The Luck O’ the Irish Raffle offers a prize of $1,000 cash and a $500 Giant Eagle gift card. The winning number will be taken from the first 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Pick 3 Lottery on Friday, March 17, 2023. Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each. Tickets may be purchased in downtown Latrobe at Len’s Jewelry, in Lawson Heights at Joe’s Store or at the Latrobe 30 Shoppes at the News Stand.
“Thanks to you and your readers for your support.
“Dorothy Zello and Pam Walter, LAHAS raffle sales co-chairs.”
* * *
The Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday led by the Rev. John Smaligo continues through February at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville. Focusing on “The Wicked Women of the Bible,” the topic for Feb. 1 was “A Wicked Disguise — The Story of Tamar. The study continues on Feb. 8 with “A Wicked Surprise — Deborah and Jael,” and on Feb. 15 the focus will be upon the meaning and purpose of Lent.
Midweek Lenten Study at Hebron will begin 7 p.m. March 1 and will continue each Wednesday throughout the Lenten season. The topic for this series is “Amazing Grace — You Love It or Hate It,” led by Susan O’Shaughnessy.
The pastor added, “These studies are open to all who have an interest in attending. Questions may be addressed through the church office at 724-459-8920.”
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, announced Sam Brooks will be in the spotlight 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, as part of its Winter and Spring Jazz Concert Series.
The organizers noted, “Jazz Nights return this winter and spring each month on select Wednesdays! Join us at 6 p.m. for a special cocktail hour before the jazz concert featuring Sam Brooks. Bar open through intermission.”
Admission is $15 per museum member/$18 for a non-member. Go to https://www.showclix.com/event/jazz-concert-feb2023.
Subsequent jazz concerts at WMAA:
March 8: Kevin M. McManus and the Bone Forum; April 12: The Colbys, and May 10: Max Leake.
A 6 p.m. cocktail hour precedes all concerts, which run from 7 to 9 p.m.
* * *
Volunteer Barbara Davis asked BB to share this update:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, has some things we hope interest you.
“Start next week, Monday, Feb. 13, with Bingo with Darlene, follow on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Tai Chi; Wednesday, Feb. 15, Air Plant Craft with Darlene, and Thursday, Feb. 16, bingo with Caroline from Grane Hospice. All start at 10 a.m.
“Also, celebrate on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, with a party starting at noon! There will be refreshments, a Valentine basket, 50/50 and, of course, a King and Queen crowned!
“The center will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day.
“Mark your calendar — coming on March 4 is a Basket Raffle with refreshments! We hope to make it a huge event! Anyone wishing to donate a basket, or items to help make a basket, drop off at the center now. Any business that would like to help support our senior center, we will gladly pick up a basket from you too. We make a list of those that helped us available to let everyone know to support you too!
“Please pick up a February schedule to see what is available for lunch daily. Sign up by Wednesday the week before. Other groups meet or activities are options, see schedule. Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
The Private Industry Council is offering a free Digital Literacy Smart Device Workshop (smartphones, tablets and iPads) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at its Westmoreland County location on Donohoe Road, according to a brief news release dropped off this week.
The workshop also will be conducted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Fayette County location in Uniontown.
For reservations, call 724-836-2600, ext. 222.
* * *
The Feb. 16 meeting of Greensburg College Club will be conducted in the Laurel Room at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road. The 7 p.m. meeting will host Jessica Keifer, the head librarian at Greensburg-Hempfield Area Library. She will bring attendees up to date on events, programs and renovations at the library. Refreshments will follow the meeting.
All are welcome, announced Carol Constantine, publicity chair for the club.
This just in from the Rev. Marilyn Fisher:
St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through Feb. 13 for pickup or delivery Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the following:
• Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Dinner (“Homemade pot pie loaded with chicken. Includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a four-ounce container of homemade chicken gravy. Great February comfort meal. Pre-orders only. $6.”
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Orange Marmalade and Applesauce). Try “The Sampler,” half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Kielbasa and Haluski Casserole $2 a pint.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (Five choices: Chili, French Onion Soup, Hungarian Lentil Soup, Beef Barley Soup, or Cream of Chicken & Cauliflower Soup).
• Pineapple Cherry Cobbler $2.
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Feb. 13 (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll) Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
• New ministry: Collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Inc. Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Derry Township. “Only Purina products please. No specialty brands (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow).”
The pastor added, “Join us virtually on Sundays at 9 a.m. for our abridged meditation.”
Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe School District website www.glsd.us, there will be no school on Presidents Day, Feb. 20.
* * *
The Christian Mothers of Holy Family Church, North Second Street, West Newton, will hold a Sweetheart Soup and Bake Sale 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and noon Sunday, Feb. 12, in the social hall (after Masses). Both baked goods and soup are homemade; soup will be sold by the quart.
* * *
Volunteers at West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., West Newton, (open Monday, Thursday noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) invites area residents to their Fill a Bag for $5 Sale room.
A spokeswoman added, “We recently received several large donations to refill our shelves. When you come, remember to apply for a free library card that can be used at any Westmoreland County library. We also have sections in the main restaurant and the bakery at Gary’s Chuck Wagon restaurant, South Second Street, West Newton, that have current paperback and hardcover books (50 cents per paperback and $1 for hardcover). We will be happy to talk with you at 724-633-0798.”
* * *
A few reminders:
St. James Parish, New Alexandria, will host a Family Adoration Night 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Parishioner Laura Nalevanko said, “Bring the whole family, including children of all ages for Eucharistic Adoration. There will be music, a Gospel reading, a short homily, and time for personal prayer before Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. All are welcome!”
St. James Parish is located at 306 St. James Lane, off routes 119 and 22. Contact the parish office at 724-668-2829 in case of questions.
* * *
The Disciples’ Hands Soup and Sandwich Sale will be underway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St. Prices are $7 a quart of soup (different varieties available) and $6 for a hot sausage sandwich.
Church spokeswoman Julie Ruane added, “All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our surrounding area.”
Questions? Phone 724-834-2130.
* * *
The Westmoreland Bar Association will conduct a free Custody Clinic 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the WBA headquarters, located at 100 N. Maple Ave. in Greensburg.
WBA Executive Director Alahna O’Brien said, “Volunteer attorneys will listen to concerns and provide advice during a 20-minute in-person consultation. Call 724-834-6730 for more information or to make an appointment for a consultation.”
* * *
An afternoon of romantic songs followed by a chocolate and champagne reception will be presented by Alabaster Performing Arts 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. “Love Songs & Chocolate” will be hosted at St. Bruno Hall, 1715 Poplar St., Greensburg.
Tickets are $20, which includes the chocolate and champagne reception following the show. Call the Alabaster box office for reservations at 724-516-5189 or visit AlabasterPerformingArts.org/Tickets.
“Chocolate and champagne are the perfect match for these wonderful love songs,” noted Mary McCormack of Greensburg, who sings in the show, on tour across southwestern Pennsylvania.
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “February’s full Snow Moon reaches peak illumination at 1:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 5. It will be below the horizon at this time, so for the best view of this moon, look for it starting the night before or later on Sunday; it will drift above the horizon in the east around sunset and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight.”
* * *
