Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Spokesperson Linda Butler of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe, said the post, located at 204 Spring St., and its auxiliary will hold takeout-only Lenten fish fries each Friday through Good Friday.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries for $9, with delivery of five or more sandwiches within a three-mile radius.
Dinner will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Dinner choices include a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner. All dinners come with cole slaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
To place an order or if you have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. All orders are takeout only.
* * *
American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township (Pipetown), will host Lenten fish fries from 3 to 7 p.m. each Friday during Lent.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be available for takeout, curbside or eat-in for members.
The fish dinners include a 10-ounce beer battered haddock fillet with french fries and cole slaw for $10. Sandwiches are $8 apiece and sides can be purchased separately and include pierogies, hush puppies, homemade haluski, crab cakes and peel and eat shrimp.
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Parish, 306 St. Johns Drive, Latrobe, will hold a “Fish Dinner: Drive Thru Only” fish fry every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
Meal times are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until 250 dinners are sold. Meals will consist of a fried fish sandwich with sides of perogies, cole slaw and cake for dessert.
Cost is $10 per meal (cash only). All dinners are curbside pickup at the rear of the school.
* * *
The Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Lenten dinners each Friday through and including Good Friday.
Meals will be takeout. There will be no phone orders; you must come to the hall to place and pick up orders.
The menu will include a fried fish sandwich or a fried shrimp dinners. Dinners include choice of one side with french fries, haluski, macaroni and cheese or four perogies available; individual sides of each can be purchased for $5 apiece.
* * *
The American Legion Post 982 Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1, at the post home, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township. All auxiliary members are welcome to attend.
* * *
The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) has resumed the sale of a new Luck ‘O the Irish raffle ticket.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 in cash.
Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will be awarded based on the first number drawn on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 number at 7 p.m. March 17.
Tickets may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township and the Medicine Shoppe and Len’s Jewelers, both in downtown Latrobe.
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 3.
The meal will include Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
* * *
Yoga classes for ages 16 and up will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the first session from March 2-April 8 (deadline of Feb. 26) and the second session from April 20-May 27 (deadline of April 16). Classes will be held in the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce building, 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Class fees are $55/$60/$65 and the instructors will be Amanda Robertson and Red Brick Yoga.
The class description says participants will “explore the physical postures and breathing exercises of yoga, learn mindfulness and increase your overall health. This gentle approach will build strength, flexibility and concentration while cultivating calmness. Join this casual and inclusive class suitable for all levels of experience. Please bring water, a mat and a towel (or strap), and wear comfortable clothes.”
For more information, visit www.redbrickyoga.com.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its annual soup sale on March 6. The price remains $6 per quart.
Choices include beef vegetable, wedding, chicken noodle, ham and bean and stuffed pepper. Orders are to be placed by calling and leaving a message for Darleen at 724-593-2031. Leave your name, contact number and your order.
Soup will be available for pick up at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6. Extras may be available but are not guaranteed.
* * *
The ladies auxiliary at Tony Angelo No. 01188, located at 213 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold its charity luncheon bingo on Sunday, March 7. Doors will open at 11 a.m., a boxed lunch will be served at noon and early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., followed by regular bingo at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of three specials, which pays half the take, and one jackpot special winner takes all, plus your lunch.
A basket raffle, 50/50 and door prizes are also available. This bingo’s special raffle will benefit Aerie President Rick Jasper’s charity, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Masks must be worn at all times; all CDC rules and regulations will be followed. There is limited seating. In case of inclement weather, call the Aerie at 724-537-6181 or auxiliary President Beth Howell at 724-433-3272.
* * *
The James E. Zundell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 446 of Mount Pleasant will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. Luncheon orders can be placed from the kitchen menu. Please wear a mask to the meeting.
* * *
St. James Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, will hold a soup sale (drive-through only) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20.
Homemade soups to be available include chili, stuffed pepper, ham cabbage potato, broccoli and cheese, cheesy potato, ham dumpling and more. Cost is $5 per quart and $3 per pint.
Any questions, leave a message with the church at 724-539-7880.
* * *
An invitational indoor flea market and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
A pre-paid reserved space, with table provided, is $10. Call Pat at 724-238-2630 to make a reservation. If not reserved, the cost with a table is $15 the day of the sale.
Food will be available for purchase from the center’s kitchen
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings in March.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. A number of meetings are currently being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will be held March 4 and 18. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Ligonier chapter meets from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will be held March 4 and 18. For more details, contact chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
The Greensburg chapter meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will be held March 11 and 25. For more information, contact chapter representative Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
The all-virtual chapter holds regular meetings via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month. Next month’s meetings will be held March 3 and 17. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is accepting nominations through Saturday, Feb. 26, for its Distinguished Alumnus Award and a new Aspiring Alumnus Leadership Award.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award recognizes and honors WCCC alumni who have distinguished themselves through professional accomplishments, significant community-based service, and support or service to the college.
Prospective recipients must have earned an associate degree, diploma or certificate from WCCC or have completed at least 30 credit hours at WCCC. The award is a one-time honor and previous recipients are ineligible.
Self-nominations by qualified WCCC alumni will be accepted. Nominations can be submitted at www.westmoreland.edu/nominate or by calling coordinator Pam Mower at 724-925-4178.
* * *
We received this update from Kevin Hendrick of the Latrobe Center for Active Adults:
“Hey everyone, we just wanted to let you know we miss you all very much! We are making sure things are ready to go as soon as we get the green light to open. Although we have not been given any date yet, we continue to pray it will be very soon.
In the meantime, we have scheduled a virtual cash bash through Facebook Live for April 17 from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and gives you a chance to win $6,500 in cash prizes. We will also have other raffles and giveaways that day. Each ticket comes with three numbers on a ticket. If you are interested in purchasing a ticket or would like to be a sponsor for a prize or donate a prize, please call the center at 724-539-0237. Again, we cannot wait to open back up. Please stay healthy and safe!
“Gary, Bob, Charlotte, Mickey, Kevin, Jody.”
* * *
