The Greater Latrobe High School bowling team is having another Spirit Day fundraiser from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Eastgate Chick-fil-A, Route 30, Hempfield Township.
Greater Latrobe Bowling Boosters Secretary Michelle Pfeifer said, “The team will earn a percentage of the sales generated from your purchase. Don’t forget to tell your order taker that you are there to support us.”
* * *
A day brightener from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Dear Louise, Congratulations on your 55th anniversary with the Latrobe Bulletin!
“That is an amazing accomplishment! Thank you for the wonderful job you do with the Bulletin Board and keeping everyone aware of what is happening in our community.
“Organizations and individuals ALL benefit from your postings of events. Best wishes for good health and to continue your efforts for many more years!
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is a nonprofit organization, but still has bills it must pay. A bingo fundraiser is being planned for Saturday afternoon, March 26. Mark your calendars and save the date; more details will be announced next month.
“The center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy breakfast 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and have a quiet place to meet! The supervisor is Colleen, and the center number is 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Another day brightener greeted me when I arrived in the newsroom early Thursday evening:
“Louise, My parents just called me…. they were both surprised and felt really honored and special with the story!! Really meant a lot to them… Thanks so much for that! Best regards, Paul Kessler.”
Paul is referring to the announcement I ran on my Thursday Lifestyles page regarding his parents’ 60th wedding anniversary.
He sent me an outline of information about the lifelong Latrobe residents, J. Regis and Gail Kessler, who were married Feb. 24, 1962.
* * *
Also greeting me when I arrived at my desk Thursday were two cards of congratulations on my 55th anniversary as a Latrobe Bulletin newsroom employee.
One is from Theresa Rusbosin, past BPW/PA president and current state membership chair and parliamentarian of Latrobe BPW, and the other is from cousin Jim and Mary Ann Dunlap.
Many thanks to all of you. I really appreciate your thoughtfulness.
* * *
From Debbie Herwick of Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St.:
“Back by popular demand, the Jumonville BIG Breakfast will be held 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5.
“Fresh country eggs – some made to order, sausage gravy, warm buns, hot cakes, potatoes and THREE kinds of meat! Invite your friends! Bring your neighbors, but don’t miss the Jumonville BIG Breakfast.
“All donations benefit the Jumonville Family Retreat.”
Questions? Email latrobeumc@nb.net.
* * *
This just in:
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner Sunday, March 13, at the church from 11 a.m. till the meals are sold out. It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside.
Menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The popular meal will be available in adult serving for $9 or child’s portion for $6.
Spokeswoman Della L. Murphy added, “We will not be taking any phone orders!”
* * *
Greensburg Garden Center will host its annual Spring Tea on Saturday, March 26, at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg.
The “Tea With Friends” organizers said, “Get together with friends, enjoy stunning, decorated tables plus delicious treats and soothing tea. We will have entertainment and prizes/raffle baskets once again. Doors open at 11 a.m., and tea is served at noon.
“Back by popular demand, takeout ‘tea boxes’ will also be available if ordered in advance and picked up curbside. Reservations must be made, and this event tends to sell out quickly so make yours today by calling our office at 724-837-0245. $30 donation per person.”
As you know, Greensburg Garden Center, 951 Old Salem Road, is a nonprofit educational organization.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, is going to have its Lenten fish fries starting Friday, March 4, at the post, according to spokesperson Linda Butler.
“Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Orders are takeout or eat at the bar only.
“Fish fries will be on a week-to-week basis on availability of product.
“Questions or to order call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
“We love our veterans.”
* * *
The Steeples Project this week announced Waking Columba Weekend, a fundraiser benefiting the Columba Theatre Project, will be underway Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13, at 918 Broad St., Johnstown.
The organizers said, “For the first time since 2009, we are opening the doors to the former St. Columba Church, and it’s a big celebration!
“On Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. join us for a Performing Arts Celebration featuring the Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company. Together, we will enter the building with candles in hand to the sound of lone bagpipes to honor the past of the former St. Columba. The show will then welcome in the building’s bright new future with music, poetry, dance, comedy and theatre performances.
“On Sunday, March 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., we will toast the opening of Columba with an Irish Brunch catered by Green Gables (Jennerstown). The feast will feature hearty items such as eggs, sausage links, mushrooms, beans and potatoes, plus Irish coffee, mimosas, and more from our cash bar. This brunch will all be served to live music from the Irish Pretenders.
“Tickets are now available at ColumbaProject.org or by calling us at 814-254-4033 during regular business hours. Proceeds will benefit the Columba Theatre Project. PLEASE NOTE: All tickets that include the brunch MUST be purchased in advance by Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m.”
* * *
The West Newton Little House Association will host a fundraiser 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Gary’s Chuck Wagon restaurant, 109 S. Second St., West Newton (724-872-7937).
Dinner price is $15 for “takeout only” stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade rolls, butter, white or chocolate cake, and drink.
Tickets can be purchased at Gary’s Chuck Wagon or from an association member. The proceeds will go toward taking care of the Little House (Girl Scout meeting house).
* * *
A few reminders:
This Sunday, Feb. 27, the Ladies’ Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo.
Doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at noon, and the games begin at 12:45 p.m.
“Cost is only $20,” according to Beth Howell, auxiliary president.
* * *
The Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present “Head Over Heels,” book by Jeff Whitty, music and lyrics by The Go-Go’s and script adaptation by James Magruder, Feb. 25 to March 5 in the William Granger Ryan Theatre, Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Performances began 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and will continue 8 p.m. Feb. 25, 26 and March 3, 4 and 5; 2 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 5.
Tickets are $15, with student and group rates available. Call the performing arts center box office for tickets at 724-552-2929 or purchase tickets online at www.setonhill.edu/tickets.
* * *
There’s still time to order:
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its annual Soup Sale Saturday, March 5.
Choices are for chicken noodle, wedding, ham and bean, stuffed pepper, or beef vegetable.
Price is $6 per quart. Orders are to be placed by calling Darleen at 724-593-2031 and leaving a message with your name, contact number and your choices.
She added, “Orders should be placed by March 1 to ensure availability. If not placed in advance, there is no guarantee it will be available.”
Orders will be ready for pickup at the church on March 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The church is located approximately 4.5 miles south of Ligonier off Route 711; turn left onto Horseshoe Bend and right onto Pleasant Grove Road.
Proceeds are to assist in the church ministry and outreach.
* * *
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, and the Rev. John Smaligo invite all to worship on Ash Wednesday, March 2, as the holy season of Lent begins. There will be two services to choose from that day.
The first service will be held at noon and include Holy Communion, the imposition of ashes, a brief meditation, a hymn, and spoken portions of the Liturgy.
For those not able to come at noon, a 7 p.m. service will include Holy Communion, the imposition of ashes, a brief meditation and portions of the Liturgy.
* * *
Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s Drama Club will perform “Bye Bye Birdie” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, in the school auditorium.
Tickets are $15 per adult and $10 for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, visit www.latrobedramaclub.com.
* * *
In case you were wondering:
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says “the first day of spring will occur on Sunday, March 20, at 11:33 a.m. EDT for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, which is marked by the arrival of the vernal (spring) equinox.
“Traditionally, we celebrate the first day of spring on March 21, but astronomers and calendar manufacturers alike now say that the spring season starts on March 20, in all time zones in North America. In 2020, spring fell on March 19, the earliest first day of spring in 124 years!
“The vernal equinox marks the turning point when daylight begins to win out over darkness.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.