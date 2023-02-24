Excela Health cardiologist Larry DeNino will be the featured guest on the Faith in Action radio show 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, on 97.3 Lite FM.
Dr. DeNino will discuss the aging heart and offer information about heart health as the February observance of National Heart Month draws to a close, according to Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings.
* * *
A day brightener arrived the other day:
“Hello, Louise! I hope you are doing well. We love reading your Bulletin Board every week to keep informed about all the ‘happenings’ in our area. Thank you so much for giving all these great groups a place to share their information.
“Speaking of information, this Saturday (Feb. 25) the volunteer firemen of Latrobe Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4 will be selling our delicious subs at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center parking lot. We will start around 8 a.m. and sell these tasty subs until we sell out.
“The sub cost is $9. We hope our readers stop by and say hello to these volunteer firemen and maybe buy a sub or two – they make a wonderful meal! Look for our ‘Black-Sheep’ Haz-Mat/Ventilation truck, and you will find these firemen selling the subs.
“Thanks again, Louise!
“Mike Skapura, assistant chief, Latrobe VFD Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4.”
* * *
Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary President Bethann Howell announced the Ladies Auxiliary at the Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, is preparing for the Charity Luncheon Bingo to be held Sunday, Feb. 26. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon. The early bird begins at 12:45 p.m. followed by regular bingo.
Cost is $25 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, magic number, one early bird packet, one each of the two quickies, one each of the three specials that pay half the take, and one jackpot special, winner takes all. Basket raffle and door prizes are also available.
Beth added in her email, “This month’s special raffle will benefit the Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration. You must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult. This is a nonsmoking event.”
* * *
St. Bartholomew parishioner Nerian Taylor writes: “Hi, Louise. Could you post the following in your Bulletin Board:
“Super Bingo Friday, March 3, at Marian Hall, Crabtree. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early bird starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission $35. Additional packs available. Payout based on attendance. Any questions, call 724-834-0709 or like us on Facebook.
“Also, Crabtree Bingo at Marian Hall goes back to spring hours Sunday, March 5. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early bird starts at 6 p.m. Any questions, call 724-734-0709.
“If it’s not too much: St. Bartholomew and Crabtree VFD are having a Fish Fry Fridays during Lent at Marian Hall, Crabtree, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., eat in or take out. Any questions, call 724-834-0709. Thanks for anything you can do.”
* * *
According to Jim Palek, Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059 will meet 9 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22.
* * *
Area residents are invited to celebrate World Day of Prayer March 3 at the First Methodist Church, 106 N. Second St., West Newton, at 11 a.m. The observance is sponsored by the women of the First Methodist Church and the First Church of God.
The organizers added, “Our nation needs prayer. This year’s country is Taiwan. A light luncheon will be served following the service.”
* * *
Back by popular demand, Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., will host its annual Jumonville BIG Breakfast 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.
Debbie Herwick, LUMC business administrator, said the breakfast will include “fresh country eggs (some made to order), sausage gravy, warm buns, hot cakes, potatoes and three kinds of meat! Invite your friends. Bring your neighbors, but don’t miss the Jumonville BIG Breakfast. All donations benefit the Jumonville Family Retreat.”
* * *
The Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging invites all caregivers to attend its monthly Caregiver Support Group meeting 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road near Greensburg.
This support group provides an opportunity for caregivers to discuss their concerns, share their experiences and gain support and information from other caregivers.
All caregivers are welcome and may call Denise Dieter at 724-830-4484 or toll-free at 1-800-442-8000 in case of questions.
The subsequent meeting will be conducted Wednesday, April 12.
* * *
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital will hold a Spring Into Bingo fundraiser Sunday, April 30, at the Youngwood Fire Hall, 104 S. Second Ave. Admission is $25, with all proceeds from the event supporting auxiliary projects on behalf of Excela Health, including the auxiliary’s annual scholarship awards.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be served until 1 p.m., when bingo begins. Top prize is a $1,500 jackpot, with various games ranging in winnings from $50 to $1,000. Extra packets will be available at the door. Guests also can participate in 50/50 and basket raffles. For other details and tickets, call 724-244-4343.
Derry Area High School and Derry Area Middle School second-quarter honor rolls were published on Page A4 of the Wednesday, Feb. 22, Latrobe Bulletin.
That takes care of all the honor rolls for second quarter from the three area school districts — Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley.
* * *
A few reminders:
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 is kicking off its 2023 Lenten Fish Fry series 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Pipetown, Unity Township.
ALA Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said in an email, “We are offering your favorite items of a huge 11-ounce beer-battered haddock fillet, $10, and the dinner includes the 11-ounce beer-battered haddock with french fries and homemade coleslaw, $12.”
Sides are homemade coleslaw (six ounces $1), french fries ($2.50), homemade halushki ($2.50), white cheddar macaroni and cheese ($2.50), pierogis (four for $2.50), Maryland crab cakes (two for $6.50), peel and eat shrimp with garlic butter and bay seasoning (half pound for $6.50) and crabby fries with a zesty cheese sauce and sprinkled with bay seasoning ($2.50). Soup of the week is New England clam chowder (eight ounces for $4).
Stauffer added, “We will offer takeout and eat-in. Call ahead orders for takeout to 724-423-9284. All proceeds benefit veterans, military, local community services and families.”
* * *
After Thursday’s opening, the St. Vincent College Players will present three more performances of the musical “Once Upon a Mattress” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Feb. 26, in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
Tickets are all general admission and will be available beginning one hour prior to each show in the box office of the Performing Arts Center. The theatre doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each performance.
The cost is $15 per adult and $10 for a child 12 and under. St. Vincent students, faculty, staff and Benedictines will be admitted free with valid ID.
* * *
Meanwhile, the Seton Hill University Theatre and Dance Program will present William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” Feb. 24 to March 4 in the William Granger Ryan Theatre, Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Performances are slated for 8 p.m. Feb. 24, 25 and March 3 and 4; 2 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 4.
Single admission tickets are $15. Seton Hill students (with valid ID) can purchase tickets for $5. Non-Seton Hill students (with a valid school ID) can secure advance tickets for $13. Students from any school can purchase rush tickets five minutes before curtain, subject to availability, for $5 (with valid school ID). Groups of six or more can purchase tickets at a rate of $11 each with a reservation and advance payment.
Order tickets online at http://www.setonhill.edu/tickets or by phone at 724-552-2929. Box office hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and three hours before a performance.
* * *
Westmoreland Performing Arts Theatre Company will present Larry Shue’s “The Nerd” Feb. 24-26 at Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre. Performances are planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, on WCCC’s Youngwood campus.
For tickets, go to https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or call 724-672-3322.
* * *
The Greensburg-Jeannette Branch NAACP Prayer Luncheon will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in Giannilli’s II restaurant, 4816 Route 30, Unity Township.
Ruth Tolbert, branch president, said the guest speaker will be Evangelist Earnestine Moore, district missionary, First Unity Church of God in Christ, Jeannette. She will be accompanied by her daughter Nikesha Moore, vocalist and pianist.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, is the deadline for reservations; call Tolbert at 724-691-2925. Tickets are $30.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church has scheduled its annual Soup Sale for March 4.
The five varieties are beef vegetable, chicken noodle, ham & bean, wedding, and stuffed pepper. Price is $8 per quart.
Advance orders are to be placed by contacting Darleen at 724-593-2031 and leave a message.
Darleen said, “No guarantees on availability if not ordered in advance. Please order by March 1.”
Orders will be ready to be picked up at the Cook Township church between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Directions: Take Route 711 south of Ligonier approximately 4.5 miles, turn left onto Horseshoe Bend Road to Pleasant Grove Road on right.
* * *
Today, Feb. 24, is my 56th anniversary as a Latrobe Bulletin newsroom employee.
Hard to believe.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
