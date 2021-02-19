Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Spokesperson Linda Butler of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe, said the post, located at 204 Spring St., and its auxiliary will hold takeout-only Lenten fish fries each Friday from Feb. 19 through Good Friday.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries for $9, with delivery of five or more sandwiches within a three-mile radius.
Dinner will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Dinner choices include a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner. All dinners come with cole slaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
To place an order or if you have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. All orders are takeout only.
American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township (Pipetown), will host Lenten fish fries from 3 to 7 p.m. each Friday during Lent starting Feb. 19.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be available for takeout, curbside or eat-in for members.
The fish dinners include a 10-ounce beer battered haddock fillet with french fries and cole slaw for $10. Sandwiches are $8 apiece and sides can be purchased separately and include pierogies, hush puppies, homemade haluski, crab cakes and peel and eat shrimp.
St. John the Evangelist Parish, 306 St. Johns Drive, Latrobe, will hold a “Fish Dinner: Drive Thru Only” fish fry every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
The starting date is the first Friday of Lent, Feb. 19. Meal times are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until 250 dinners are sold. Meals will consist of a fried fish sandwich with sides of perogies, cole slaw and cake for dessert.
Cost is $10 per meal (cash only). All dinners are curbside pickup at the rear of the school.
The Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Lenten dinners each Friday from Feb. 19 through and including Good Friday.
Meals will be takeout. There will be no phone orders; you must come to the hall to place and pick up orders.
The menu will include a fried fish sandwich or a fried shrimp dinners. Dinners include choice of one side with french fries, haluski, macaroni and cheese or four perogies available; individual sides of each can be purchased for $5 apiece.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Central fire station and shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two. They’ve been selling out early,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on March 31. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
You can also follow the department on the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
A Rosary Rally will be held beginning at noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, located at the corner of Jefferson and Main streets, Latrobe.
Event organizers said “we will be praying for our nation and the conversion of sinners. This rally will be held in honor of St. Jacinta and St. Francisco Marto on their Feast Day. Will you brave the cold and pray for sinners in imitation of the sacrifices of Jacinta and Francisco? We will be following CDC safety guidelines. Please wear a mask and bundle up!”
For more information, contact Kay Barger at 724-539-3302.
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will be hosting a takeout-only pork and sauerkraut dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
The church said a total of 60 meals will be available. The menu includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal.
Pickup for this takeout-only meal will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance.
The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) has resumed the sale of a new Luck ‘O the Irish raffle ticket.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 in cash.
Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will be awarded based on the first number drawn on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 number at 7 p.m. March 17.
Tickets may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township and the Medicine Shoppe and Len’s Jewelers, both in downtown Latrobe.
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The meal will include Ziti and meatballs, salad, dinner roll and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant at Derry First United Methodist Church, said the church “would like to thank everyone who donated food items and/or money to our Souper Bowl of Caring food drive. It was quite a success and the food pantry shelves are now full and ready for the needs of our community.”
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its annual soup sale on March 6. The price remains $6 per quart.
Choices include beef vegetable, wedding, chicken noodle, ham and bean and stuffed pepper. Orders ae to be placed by calling and leaving message for Darleen at 724-593-2031. Leave your name, contact number and your order.
Soup will be available for pick up at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mar 6. Extras may be available but are not guaranteed.
Greensburg Civic Theatre will celebrate love and marriage in presenting live stream and in person performances of the musical “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do” Friday-Sunday, Feb. 19-21 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
A livestream option for $15 (plus fees) is available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45459
Limited in-person audience (at less than 30% capacity) tickets can be purchased in advance at www.GGCCevents.org. Tickets in advance (plus fees) are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (55-plus) and $13 for students. The cost is an additional $2 at the door (minus fees).
The James E. Zundell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 446 of Mount Pleasant will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. March 2. Luncheon orders can be placed from the kitchen menu. Please wear a mask to the meeting.
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is accepting nominations through Saturday, Feb. 26, for its Distinguished Alumnus Award and a new Aspiring Alumnus Leadership Award.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award recognizes and honors WCCC alumni who have distinguished themselves through professional accomplishments, significant community-based service, and support or service to the college.
Prospective recipients must have earned an associate degree, diploma or certificate from WCCC or have completed at least 30 credit hours at WCCC. The award is a one-time honor and previous recipients are ineligible.
To qualify for the Aspiring Alumnus Leadership Award, nominees must be a current WCCC student with a cumulative grade-point average greater than 2.5, expect to earn a college credential in May 2021, show success in the classroom and exhibit leadership qualities through active involvement at WCCC and/or in their communities.
The awards will be presented during the WCCC commencement ceremony May 7.
Self-nominations by qualified WCCC alumni will be accepted. Nominations can be submitted at www.westmoreland.edu/nominate or by calling coordinator Pam Mower at 724-925-4178.
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is accepting registrations for spring credit classes for an eight-week session beginning March 10.
Enrollment is open to new and returning students as well as high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Juniors and seniors will earn college credit upon completing course requirements.
The spring schedule features courses for career preparation and liberal arts and sciences classes that will transfer to bachelor’s degree programs at many four-year colleges and universities.
Online, remote and some traditional classroom-based courses are scheduled.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes.
The spring schedule can be viewed at www.westmoreland.edu/spring.
To apply, visit www.westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
