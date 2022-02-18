Congratulations to William “Bill” Yuhaniak, who was selected to join Latrobe City Council as its newest member Monday night.
Bill is a regular contributor to Bulletin Board, keeping us informed on Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 fundraisers.
* * *
Then BB received this email Wednesday afternoon:
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the 759 voters who believed in me in this past November’s election. I would also like to thank Mayor Bartels, as well as the other five council members for appointing me to fill the vacant seat, this past Monday evening.
“I promise to do my best in helping the other council members keep the City of Latrobe a great place to call home.
“With sincere thanks, William Yuhaniak.”
* * *
In a separate email, Bill Yuhaniak announced:
“The members of Latrobe VFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 19, at Central fire station. They are still only $7, and they have been selling out quickly so come early to get yourself one or two.
“Our scratch-off tickets will also be available for purchase. They are $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. The ticket goes off on March 31. They are also available for purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano and/or by contacting any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“We are in the early stages of planning a Gun Bash for the end of September; more details as they become available. As always we want to thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society this week announced its current raffle ticket offering. The Luck O’ the Irish Meat and Money ticket offers a prize of $1,000 cash and a $250 gift card to Giant Eagle plus a $250 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse.
The winning number will be taken from the first 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Pick 3 Lottery on Thursday, March 17. Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each.
Tickets may be purchased at Len’s Jewelry or the Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe; Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights or the News Stand in Latrobe 30 Shoppes, both in Unity Township.
Pam Walter and Dorothy Zello, LAHAS raffle sales co-chairs, said, “Many thanks again to you and your readers for your continued support.”
* * *
Latrobe Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4 Assistant Chief Mike Skapura writes:
“Hello, Louise! I hope you are doing well. I just wanted to remind all of our readers that NEXT Saturday (Feb. 26) the volunteer firemen of Latrobe Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4 will be selling our great subs.
“I thought I’d get the word out a week early so our readers could plan for getting some subs to eat NEXT Saturday!
“We will be selling our great subs at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center parking lot. We will start at 8 a.m. and sell until we are sold out. The cost of our sub is $8 each. Our volunteer firemen will be happy to see our readers stop by and say hello and maybe buy a sub or two.
“Our volunteer firemen work hard at trying to raise these funds to support our operational costs.
“Thanks for all your help spreading the word, Louise — we do deeply appreciate it!”
* * *
An update from Barbara Davis:
“Hello everyone! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“There will be an exception to those hours as the center will be closed for Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 21. If you are an early riser, or get home late, stop by the center and try out our new breakfast served 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Rick, our breakfast cook, makes it just for you! There are three complete breakfast combinations offered at only $4 and an a la carte menu to enhance your choices. Check it out; it seems less expensive than the fast-food chains. Coffee is only 25 cents — yep, 25 cents!
“Come and have breakfast, and at this price, you can bring a friend and even treat them! All ages are welcome! The center is a nonprofit organization that offers a place for fellowship and activities. We are always looking for ideas to expand our programs. If you have ideas, would like to instruct a program or craft, or share your talent in any way, contact the supervisor, Colleen. If you are musically gifted, we could arrange a show to uplift everyone’s spirits! Hope to see some old friends, as well as new faces, and let’s make the center THE place to be. Colleen’s number is 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Melissa Leonard, supervisor of New Alexandria Center for Active Adults, announced the February Fundraiser Bingo will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at noon, and bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Cost of $20 includes 10 six-square bingo cards, one three-square bingo card for the jackpot game, a meal and a door prize ticket. Extra packets are available for $5 each; extra jackpot tickets are $2 each.
Melissa added, “We will also be offering 50/50 tickets, basket raffle chances and instant prize rippie tickets. Reservations are not required, although are recommended. Call 724-668-7055 to make a reservation and receive an extra jackpot ticket just for calling.”
On Sunday, Feb. 27, the Ladies’ Auxiliary at FOE Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will hold its Charity Luncheon Bingo. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch served at noon. Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m.
Cost is $20 for the 30-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials that pay half the take, and one jackpot special (winner takes all). Door prizes, basket raffle and 50/50 are also available. In case of inclement weather, watch Facebook or call auxiliary president Beth Howell at 724-434-3272. Beth added, “This is a non-smoking bingo, and it is open to the public. You must be 18 years of age or older or accompanied by an adult to play.”
Beth reminds everyone the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Aerie 01188 for auxiliary member Debbie Pallitta. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 for a child 12 and under. A basket raffle and an hourly 50/50 will be available. Takeout orders are welcome.
* * *
This just in:
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will host a pre-Lenten Fish Fry 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer added, “Fish dinners include a huge 11-ounce fish sandwich, fries and coleslaw for $11 — no substitutions. Fish sandwich is only $9.
“Sides can be purchased separately and will be homemade halushki, macaroni and cheese, pierogis, crab cakes and peel-and-eat shrimp. “Services will be eat-in, takeout and curb-side. Pre-orders can be made during the fish fry on Friday by calling the American Legion at 724-423-9284.
“American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road in Pipetown. Look for the big rocket!”
* * *
Latrobe AARP Chapter 4907 will meet 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, Ligonier Street, Latrobe.
Spokesman Bill Fromme said, “The meeting this month will feature entertainment from a magician. The sauerkraut and hot dogs will be next month. Annual dues of $7 will be collected. If paying in cash, please insert in an envelope with your name or pay by check. Your dues will be properly noted on our roster.”
* * *
Lisa Trifone this week offered an update: “Breaking Bread” will now open in Pittsburgh (The Manor Theatre) on March 11 (a change from the February date). Cohen Media Group’s latest release by filmmaker Beth Elise Hawk is “a new documentary about the power of food to unite across political and cultural divides.”
Directed by Hawk, “Breaking Bread” follows Arab and Jewish chefs at Israel’s A-Sham Food Festival as they “collaborate on delectable dishes, transform traditional recipes and transcend cultural, religious and political differences.”
* * *
A couple reminders:
Latrobe Area Historical Society’s annual general membership meeting is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at its headquarters, 416 Weldon St., Latrobe. Guest speaker will be Jennifer Sopko, who in 2018 published “Idlewild: History and Memories of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Amusement Park.”
LAHS Secretary Connie Marucco said, “This special show is free to all members, but if you are not a member you can still attend if you join our society for yearly dues of $15 per individual or $20 per family. The main order of business will be the election of four board members to serve for the next three years. Because of the continuing rise in COVID cases, we are still following all safety protocols, and everyone entering the building must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.”
* * *
St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, Feb. 21, for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 for the following:
• Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Dinner — “A generous portion of homemade pot pie loaded with chicken. Includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a 4-ounce container of homemade chicken gravy. Pre-orders only. $6,” according to the Rev. Marilyn Fisher.
• Cherry Pineapple Cobbler — $1.50 for 8-ounce container.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Orange marmalade and banana). Try “The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the day.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint. (Chili, Beef Barley Soup, French Onion Soup, Ham and Bean Soup, Dad’s Smokehouse Chili, Chicken Tortilla Soup).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Feb. 21 (phone or text).
$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll); pre-ordering not necessary for this.
* * *
Wildlife sighting:
Thursday morning, a flock of 10 wild turkeys walked slowly through our backyard in Lawson Heights, stopping to check out the sunflower seeds that had fallen from our bird feeder!
I was pleasantly surprised again an hour later when the flock strolled back through our yard on its way back down the hill.
* * *
Thursday, Feb. 24, will be my 55th anniversary as an employee in the Latrobe Bulletin newsroom.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
