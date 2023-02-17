I appreciate this update from Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak:
“This Saturday, Feb. 18, the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8 and have been selling out quickly, so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We will also be selling our scratch-off tickets for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs for $10. These tickets go off on March 31 and are also available for purchase at Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, S&H Electric, Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights) and/or by contacting any company member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“The members would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your continued support. We truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
St. John the Evangelist Parish Rosary Altar Christian Mothers’ annual Fish Fry is back. New times this year are noon to 6 p.m. Eat-in or takeout is available.
Dates are every Friday during Lent except Good Friday (April 7).
A dinner is $12, which includes a choice of baked or fried fish; a choice of one side (homemade haluski, pierogies or mac and cheese); coleslaw, and dessert.
Fish sandwich is $8 with sides available a la carte.
Takeout orders can be placed on Fridays by calling 724-537-2251.
Local delivery will be available for a minimum order of $30.
Dave Thomas of the Publicity Committee added in his email to BB: “The kitchen ladies are looking forward to seeing everyone this Lenten season. Thanks for all you do.”
A communiqué from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hi, Louise. Hope you got chocolates and roses for Valentine’s Day!
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, has received some questions about our Basket Raffle on Saturday, March 4. It will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $10 you will receive a strip of 20 raffle tickets, and lunch is included at no extra cost. It will be $5 for extra strips of raffle tickets, or you may get a lunch only, no tickets. Basket drawing will be at 2 p.m., but you do not have to be present to win. We will keep a list of names upon entry. There are over 50 baskets and a sample available is jewelry, new Keurig coffee pot, food items, personal items, dog treat baskets, throws, children’s baskets, home decorations and gift cards from Giant Eagle, Walmart, pizza places, Latrobe Art Center, etc. So many other different items, and if that doesn’t catch your eye, there is also cash. Surprises too!
“Hope this answers your questions, but if you have others call 724-539-0237. We look forward to seeing you Saturday, and pick up a monthly calendar for other events!”
This just in:
“Hi, Louise. The Latrobe AARP Chapter 4907 will be meeting this month on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Latrobe American Legion at 1 p.m. This month’s speaker will be Dan Carney, the executive director of Latrobe Home Missions.
“Dues are past due and must be paid to participate in our pizza party and our luncheon later this summer. If paying by cash, please put in an envelope with your name. All past members are invited to just pay current dues ($7) to become active again. Bill Fromme, public relations.”
A handwritten update arrived this week from Bernie Miller of Unity Township:
“Aug. 17 is the date for the eighth annual picnic for the former LAH (Latrobe Area Hospital) employees/retirees at the Slovak picnic grounds, starting at 1 p.m. until ??
“We are asking everyone to bring a covered dish and a $5 donation to help pay rent, picnic supplies like plates, napkins, plasticware, etc.
“There will be a Chinese auction, lottery tree, and a 50/50. We need 25 to 35 people to donate baskets. If you donate a basket for the auction you don’t have to bring a covered dish, only if you want. You need to be present to win. All money raised, that includes the $5 donation, goes to next year’s picnic to make it bigger and better.
“Since we raised more money than we ever did before, besides paying rent and picnic supplies, we have enough money to supply chicken, Italian roast beef, pulled pork, sloppy Joes, and slider buns. But that’s not all; we have increased the amount on the gift cards for the door prizes and the number of door prizes to be given away.
“We are hoping to have entertainment, and we have three people to take pictures, so they will be posted on the website.
“We had 135 of our family members come to the picnic last year. We hope to have more come this year to enjoy good conversation, excellent food made by our family, and renew old friendships.
“We are asking everyone to bring their favorite recipe with your name and department you worked in.
“Hope to see everyone there. The date again is Aug. 17.
“Thank you, Bernie/Weez.”
The new USA International Sportsmen’s Show, presented by Budweiser and Busch, will be underway Feb. 17 to 19 at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Event hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Avid outdoor enthusiasts will have an opportunity to browse, shop and learn from a wide selection of hunting, fishing, camping and outdoor recreation-related companies offering products and services.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources — Pennsylvania State Parks, NRA, 1st Friends of the NRA, Penn’s Woods West Trout Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, and Conservation Officers of Pennsylvania will have booths set up to speak to visitors, answer questions, sell licenses and sign up members.
Tickets will be on sale at the admission gates or may be purchased online in advance at www.USASportsmenShow.com.
Admission prices: Adult (16-64) $12, senior citizen (65+) $10, child (12-15) $6; youths under 12 admitted free.
The show is promoted by Family Festivals Association Inc., Greensburg, according to an email from David Stoner, owner/promoter.
YWCA Thrift Shop Director Diana Basick announced, “It is almost time for our half-price sale and bag sale.”
YWCA Thrift Shop, 221 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, will host its half-price sale Saturday, Feb. 25, through Friday, March 3. Hours Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday the shop will be open till 7 p.m.
The $5 bag sale will be underway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the shop.
BSWC Vice President Linda Sinemus writes:
“Hi, Louise! Would you be able to include our next Botanical Society meeting announcement in your Bulletin Board column? Thanks in advance.”
The Botanical Society of Westmoreland County is inviting past, current and any future members to attend its first business meeting of the spring season 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in Westmoreland Conservation District’s red barn, located at 218 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg.
A short business meeting will be followed by guest speaker Rachael Mahony, education specialist from the Pennsylvania DCNR at Forbes State Forest in Laughlintown. She will focus on “Spring Ephemerals.”
“Light refreshments” will be served after the meeting for socializing. Annual dues of $10 per individual or $15 per family will be collected at this meeting if not already paid for the year.
The BSWC strives “to bring together those who are interested in botany, encourage the study of science, and promote a knowledge of plants in Westmoreland County.”
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church has scheduled its annual Soup Sale for Saturday, March 4. The five varieties available are beef vegetable, chicken noodle, ham & bean, wedding, and stuffed pepper. Price is $8 per quart.
Advance orders are to be placed by contacting Darleen at 724-593-2031 and leaving a message. She said, “No guarantees on availability if not ordered in advance. Please order by March 1.”
Orders will be ready to be picked up at the Cook Township church between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Directions: Route 711 south of Ligonier, approximately 4.5 miles from Ligonier, turn left onto Horseshoe Bend Road to Pleasant Grove Road on right.
I appreciated Darleen adding, “Thank you so much for all your help. It really does make a difference.”
West Newton Public Library’s sixth annual Gift Basket Raffle fundraiser is scheduled for noon till 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Huntingdon Place (Turkeytown Fire Hall), 90 Supervisor Drive, West Newton. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
The organizers said the $20 ticket includes “a lite lunch and 25 general admission gift basket tickets. You will be able to purchase $5 extra strips for baskets, and 50/50. There will be over 100 gift baskets; you will not be disappointed. The impressive higher tier has separate tickets for purchase, and there will be scratch-off tickets for sale. At 2:30 p.m. promptly, tickets will be drawn.”
Price of $20 per ticket is nonrefundable. Limited tickets will be sold at Gary’s Chuckwagon restaurant and the West Newton Public Library and online http://west-newton-library.ticketleap.com.
Proceeds will benefit the West Newton library (724-633-0798).
A separate email from a volunteer announced West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., is seeking donations of “adult fiction hardcover books in newer, good condition. We at this time just need hardcover books. If you have some to donate, we are open Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for drop-off. Thank you for your consideration.”
Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
