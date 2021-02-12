Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave. Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at the church. The meal will be takeout only using a drive-through service; there will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in an adult portion for $9 or a child’s portion for $6. The church won’t be taking phone orders.
* * *
The Tony Angelo No. 01188 Ladies Auxiliary, located at 213 Spring St., Latrobe, is planning a Valentine’s-themed Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Doors will open at 11 a.m., a box lunch will be delivered to your seat at noon, early bird will begin at 12:45 p.m. and regular bingo will get underway at 1 p.m. Limited seating will be available and all CDC guidelines will be followed; the auxiliary asks quests to wear a mask at all times and be courteous of the volunteers and players around you.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet. Included in the packets are two quickies and one each of three specials, which pay half of the take and two jackpot specials.
There will not be a basket raffle, but a special Valentine’s raffle will be held to benefit the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. Door prizes and 50/50 will also be available. All-cotton masks will be available for purchase prior to the start of bingo, with a portion of the proceeds going to the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.
In case of inclement weather, visit Facebook or call auxiliary president Beth Howell at 724-433-3272 or the Aerie at 724-537-6181.
* * *
Spokesperson Linda Butler of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe, said the post, located at 3414 Spring St., and its auxiliary will hold takeout-only Lenten fish fries each Friday from Feb. 19 through Good Friday.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries for $9, with delivery of five or more sandwiches within a three-mile radius.
Dinner will be available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dinner choices include a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner. All dinners come with cole slaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
To place an order or if you have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. All orders are takeout only.
“Look for our ad in the Lenten specials,” Butler said. “We love our veterans.”
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Parish, 306 St. Johns Drive, Latrobe, will hold a “Fish Dinner: Drive Thru Only” fish fry every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
The starting date is the first Friday of Lent, Feb. 19. Meal times are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until 250 dinners are sold. Meals will consist of a fried fish sandwich with sides of perogies, cole slaw and cake for dessert.
Cost is $10 per meal (cash only). All dinners are curbside pickup at the rear of the school.
* * *
The Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Lenten dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17 (no haluski on this date), and each Friday from Feb. 19 through and including Good Friday.
Meals will be takeout. There will be no phone orders; you must come to the hall to place and pick up orders.
The menu will include a fried fish sandwich or a fried shrimp dinners. Dinners include choice of one side with french fries, haluski, macaroni and cheese or four perogies available; individual sides of each can be purchased for $5 apiece.
* * *
Derry First United Methodist Church will be host drive-thru prayers and ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Drive-thru prayers and ashes will be available at A.V. Germano Hall from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and later at the Derry First United Methodist Church parking lot from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m.
If you are unable make these times and would like ashes, call the church at 724-694-8333 to set up an appointment.
* * *
A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, via video conference.
Event organizers said the workshop will “provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Feb. 17.
For more details or to pre-register, contact Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695. Once registered, online instructions will be emailed.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will be hosting a takeout-only pork and sauerkraut dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
The church said a total of 60 meals will be available. The menu includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal.
Pickup for this takeout-only meal will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) has resumed the sale of a new Luck ‘O the Irish raffle ticket.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 in cash.
Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will be awarded based on the first number drawn on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 number at 7 p.m. March 17.
Tickets may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township and the Medicine Shoppe and Len’s Jewelers, both in downtown Latrobe.
* * *
Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, volunteers with Westmoreland County Community College’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will help prepare simple tax returns for lower income, elderly and persons with disabilities as part of the AARP Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program which offers free tax help to people who cannot afford professional assistance.
Taxpayers are reminded to bring accurate records, income, interest and dividend statements, and copies of last year’s federal and state tax returns when they seek help.
The health, safety and security of volunteers, staff and community members is a top priority. The tax program services will be offered on a very limited basis this year.
All CDC guidelines will be adhered. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. Individuals should not arrive more than five minutes early for an appointment.
All tax preparations will be done by appointment only; no walk-ins will be permitted. Participants should check local radio/television stations for site closings in the event of inclement weather.
Assistance will be offered at these area locations:
Latrobe — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays (by appointment only), Holy Family Church, social hall (bottom level), 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, 724-572-7009;
Greensburg — 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (by appointment only), Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg, 724-787-7813;
Jeannette/Harrison City — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (by appointment only), Penn Area Library, 2001 Municipal Court, Harrison City, 724-744-4414, ext. 0.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings in February.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge.
A number of meetings are currently being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter will next meet from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Ligonier chapter will next meet Thursday, Feb. 18. For more details, call chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
The all-virtual chapter will hold its next regular meeting via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is accepting registrations for spring credit classes for an eight-week session beginning March 10.
Enrollment is open to new and returning students as well as high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements. Juniors and seniors will earn college credit upon completing course requirements.
The spring schedule features courses for career preparation and liberal arts and sciences classes that will transfer to bachelor’s degree programs at many four-year colleges and universities.
Online, remote and some traditional classroom-based courses are scheduled.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes.
The spring schedule can be viewed at www.westmoreland.edu/spring.
To apply, visit www.westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
* * *
