Ellie Oldfield, adult programming coordinator at Adams Memorial Library, this week announced a special program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Adams Memorial Library / Zoom.
Ellie noted, “Back by popular demand, astronomer Paul Cirillo will tell us all about two amazing space projects, the James Webb Space Telescope and the Artemis Moon Program, which hopes to return humans to the moon in just two years. This program is free but requires registration. Please note this is a live virtual program presented over Zoom and will not be recorded.”
Register by going to the link on www.adamslib.org or by navigating directly to this URL: https://forms.gle/sCU9kVF9VEGjSnaZ8
Becky Stiffler shares more details about a project benefiting two Latrobe organizations:
“As always Hebron truly appreciates you being so kind in publishing our announcements. This is just an update on the Souper Bowl of Caring Feb. 13 on Super Bowl Sunday:
“Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will be celebrating Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday, Feb. 13. Whether you are cheering for the Bengals or the Rams in this year’s Super Bowl, we hope you can join the Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron for our 10:45 a.m. worship service.
“We are collecting food items, cleaning supplies, paper products and monetary donations to help those experiencing difficult times. Join in some friendly competition to see which team, Cincinnati or Los Angeles, can collect the most items!
“Our collection will be used to support two organizations who are in need of assistance: Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe and Union Mission, also in Latrobe. Any and all donations will be greatly appreciated. We would love to see you on Feb. 13 at our Souper Bowl of Caring!”
Barbara Davis writes:
“Hi, Louise. We hope you and everyone at the Bulletin are well. Here is an update from the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C:
“Hello everyone! It has been a difficult winter! We hope that you are all well and have survived the frosty, snowy weather.
“The center would like to announce the return of breakfast! Starting Monday, Feb. 14, our new breakfast cook, Rick, will be making breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Please make Rick welcome and keep him busy! We will update everyone more as the program grows!
“Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue will assist with Pa. tax and property tax/rent rebate on Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No federal tax assistance at the center this year, but it is offered at WCCC-Latrobe.
“On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Scott Robel, a registered dietitian, will be here at 10:30 a.m. to do a presentation on ‘Diabetics / Counting Calories.’ Scott will be able to answer questions and give us tips to keep us, or get us, in shape!
“Darlene still has a few spots left on Thursday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to make a tie blanket. Call for details and a reservation.
“The center is closed Monday, Feb. 21, Presidents Day.
“Another special bingo will be held by Loyalhanna Care Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Lunch is served 11:30 a.m., and it is requested you order the week before to assure enough for everyone.
“Pick up a monthly schedule for all these and other events. Any questions, call Colleen, the supervisor, at 724-539-0237.”
This just in:
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will have a pre-Lenten Fish Fry 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
Mary Stauffer, Unit 982 president, said, “Orders will be takeout, eat-in and curbside pickup. Pre-orders can be made by dialing 724-423-9284 starting Wednesday. Fish Fry will include huge 10-ounce haddock fillet. Dinners include french fries and homemade coleslaw. Sides of peel-and-eat shrimp, crab cakes, homemade haluski, pierogis and mac & cheese will be available for purchase.”
American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Feb. 21 for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 for the following:
• Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Dinner — “A generous portion of homemade pot pie loaded with chicken. Includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a 4-ounce container of homemade chicken gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.”
• Cherry Pineapple Cobbler — $1.50 for 8-ounce container.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Orange marmalade and banana). Try “The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the day.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint. (Six varieties: Chili, Beef Barley Soup, French Onion Soup, Ham and Bean Soup, Dad’s Smokehouse Chili, Chicken Tortilla Soup).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Feb. 21 (phone or text).
$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
Hungry for spaghetti? The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Tony Angelo 01188 Aerie and Auxiliary, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will hold a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser for auxiliary member Debbie Pallitta.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell explained, “Debbie remains in the hospital since before the Thanksgiving holiday. We would like to help her transition home a little easier and help with her further expenses due to her illness.
“The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, from noon until 5 p.m. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. You get a tossed salad, Italian bread, butter, dessert of your choice and, of course, a plate of spaghetti with meatballs!
“Basket raffle and an hourly 50/50 will be available. Eat-in or takeout is available. Please help us help our sister. Thank you in advance.
“Donations of baskets and desserts are welcome. Please call Bev Davis at 724-454-3684 if you have any questions.”
YWCA Thrift Shop’s half-price sale begins Feb. 26 and runs through March 4 at the shop, 221 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg.
Thrift Shop director Diana Basick added, “Saturday, March 5, we will have our $5 bag sale.”
Visit www.ywcathriftshop.org.
Alabaster Performing Arts, a nonprofit, private Christian theatre company, is seeking talent for its dinner-theatre comedies, dramas and musicals “Resurrection” and “The Good Samaritan Meets Barry Manilow.”
According to Mary McCormick, participants must be 21 and older. Singers, dancers, sound and light tech are needed. All positions are volunteer.
Interested? Email mary.alabaster.org@gmail.com.
www.AlabasterPerformingArts.org
An update from Jennifer Benford of Westmoreland Cultural Trust:
Although fully vaccinated and boosted, three members of Martin Barre’s band have contracted COVID-19.
For the safety of the remaining band members, crew, staff and patrons, the Martin Barre show originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, at The Palace Theatre has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 23, at 8 p.m.
All tickets for the original performance will be honored.
Current ticket-holders unable to attend the new event date should contact the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 10. If tickets were purchased from the Palace, the box office is available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by email at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by phone at 724-836-8000 and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by phone.
After 5 p.m. March 10, all tickets will remain valid for the amended show date.
Remember, the Sweet Adelines will be in concert Sunday, Feb. 13, at Bradenville United Methodist Church, 5168 Route 982 North.
Church spokeswoman Nancy Byers said the public is invited to the 7 p.m. performance. A freewill offering will be taken.
Dave O’Barto reminds everyone the Sons of American Legion Post 982 will host the next Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at the post home.
All veterans eat free; all others pay $6.
Scrambled eggs, hash-browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice will be on the buffet.
All are welcome. Post 982 is located on American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., writes:
“I hope you all reserved your ticket for the Feb. 17 Cathy Rhodes ‘Patsy Cline Tribute’ show. We have officially sold out! If you were not able to reserve your ticket for this show before they sold out, fear not. We have many more great shows lined up. Stay tuned for details on the March show dates coming soon!”
While we’re in the neighborhood:
West Newton Lions, 511 Pittsburgh St., West Newton, will hold an Ash Wednesday Fish Fry fundraiser, “takeout only,” 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
To place orders, call 724-972-3779 or 724-872-8853.
The Lions request that customers “park in the back of building to pay (cash sales only) and pick up orders.”
Being served are deep fried, breaded Alaskan cod dinner with two sides $13 and fish sandwich $9.
Side choices are homemade mac ‘n cheese, halushki, potato soup or coleslaw.
Six homemade pierogis with coleslaw are $13.
