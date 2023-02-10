Veterans, mark your calendars:
The Sons of American Legion Post 982, a nonprofit organization, will host its next Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the post home, located on American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Pipetown, Unity Township.
According to SAL spokesman Dave O’Barto, “All veterans eat free; all others pay $10 for scrambled eggs, hash-browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice. All are welcome.”
* * *
The Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 will conduct its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the post home, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, according to spokesperson Linda Butler.
Any questions, call 724-879-4208.
* * *
Tony Dominick told BB in an email the next meeting for Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe will be conducted Monday evening, Feb. 13, at the council home in Loyalhanna. Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary.
Tony added, “All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past.”
Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. He requests “checks only, made payable to K of C 940 of Latrobe.”
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis asked BB to share another update:
“Happy Valentine’s Day, Louise! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, was pleased to see some new people joining the center this week! All ages are welcome; bring a friend too! Pick up a monthly schedule to see everything available.
“Don’t forget the Valentine Party Tuesday, Feb. 14, noon to 2 p.m. Entertainment, 50/50, refreshments and Valentine fun are planned! Bring your sweetheart, or maybe find a new one here!
“Pennsylvania Department of Revenue will be here Friday, Feb. 17, and Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist with rent/property tax rebate and Pa. tax rebates. No federal taxes done at the center.
“Did you circle March 4, Saturday, on your calendar to attend the big Basket Raffle event? We will have food, and now over 60 baskets or gift cards will be in the raffle. Win a basket for yourself or as a treat for someone for Easter. This is a big fundraiser for the center, and we need your support!
“While we are partly funded, we still have monthly bills/obligations like everyone! Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Retirees and former employees of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA will have their next luncheon at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Tin Lizzy, 259 Main St., Youngstown.
Contact Mary Ann at 724-537-7894 if you plan to attend.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host Art on Tap 2.0: Pub Trivia from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the museum.
The organizers explained in an email: “Think you and your crew are trivia masters? Put your knowledge to the test at Art on Tap 2.0: Pub Trivia!
“We’re partnering with Stinger Trivia to bring an exciting game of pub trivia to Art on Tap, and teams of all sizes and individuals are encouraged to play. The winner will receive ultimate bragging rights and a $25 gift card to the Museum Shop. Trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. Seating for the trivia game is limited.
“Share your competitive spirit with an art scavenger hunt through the galleries. One winner will win a $25 Museum Shop gift card.
“Don’t forget to grab a snack and drink for the game, including pub-inspired light bites, specialty charcuterie, and more.
“This event is in collaboration with Westmoreland250. Celebrate the official anniversary of the county with a birthday cupcake!”
Admission to the 21+ event of $12 per member/$15 non-member provides one drink and cash bar after.
Advance registration is recommended. Go to
https://www.showclix.com/event/aot-pub-trivia/
This event is sponsored by Authentic Perspectives Psychological & Consulting Services, LLC.
* * *
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will hold a takeout dinner 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in its parish hall, 335 Locust St. in downtown Johnstown.
Each meal includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, strawberry-spinach salad, and cake. Price is $10 per dinner.
According to Louise Mead of St. Mark’s Communications Committee, the takeout-only meals “must be ordered in advance” by calling 814-535-6797 or emailing stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
Proceeds from the takeout dinner will benefit St. Mark’s Ministries.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
In case you missed them, the Ligonier Valley High School second-quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 year was published on Page A4 of the Wednesday, Feb. 8, edition.
The Greater Latrobe Senior High School and Greater Latrobe Junior High School honor rolls for the second quarter of 2022-23 were placed on Page B8 of the Thursday, Feb. 9, Bulletin.
* * *
A note from Julie Ruane of Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
“Hi there, Louise. Please help us feed the hungry people in our area by advertising our Food Box Hand-Out in February. Details are below, and a flier is attached. Thanks so much and have a great weekend.”
The Food Box Hand-Out will be underway 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the church, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg. It will be “drive up-pick up, no questions asked. Pick up at the parking lot side of the church.”
For other details, visit gbgcob.org or call 724-834-2130.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown, will hold its popular Roast Beef Dinner at the church Sunday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. or until sold out.
Host Pastor Ralph Campbell said it will be “takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake will be available in adult serving for $10 or child’s portion for $7.
* * *
A colorful flier arrived this week regarding Westmoreland Diversity Coalition’s upcoming Hidden Treasures of Westmoreland County event featuring Jim Galik and Jean Slusser, founding members and leaders of PFLAG and the LGBTQ Interfaith Network.
According to the flier, Hidden Treasures is “a speaker series featuring individuals from diverse cultures and backgrounds whose work quietly impacts residents of Westmoreland County.”
The hot breakfast will be held 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Fred Rogers Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township. Admission is $20. Register at www.wdcoalition.org.
* * *
Sue Hutton announced the Delmont Historical and Preservation Society is hosting a fundraiser to kick off the restoration project of Delmont’s iconic watering trough on East Pittsburgh Street.
The current watering trough was last restored 50 years ago by the Delmont Lions Club and the former Salem Crossroads Historical and Restoration Society. The DHPS will again be working with the Delmont Lions Club to restore the watering trough for another 50 years.
The historical society is hosting a Trivia Night 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Red Barn Winery, Manor Road, Delmont. As Westmoreland County will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of its founding, the theme of this Trivia Night is “test your knowledge of history of 250 years of Westmoreland County and the Delmont area.”
Reservations are suggested; call or text 724-420-4455 for more information.
Sue invites area residents to “come join the fun, compete for prizes, support the Delmont Historical and Preservation Society, and share in the delicious wines and food at the Red Barn Winery.”
* * *
Josephine Garofalo announced in an email to “dear community member” this week:
“The Interact clubs of Greater Latrobe High School and Ligonier Valley High School will be holding our annual charity Reverse Basketball Game. The Latrobe and Ligonier cheerleaders will take on the role of basketball players, and the boys will become the cheerleaders. The girls will play in the basketball game and for the highly anticipated halftime show, the boys will perform their cheer routine.
“The game will be held on March 10 at Greater Latrobe High School in the main gym. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the start time for the game will be at 6 p.m. Before the game, spectators can browse the wide variety of baskets for bids in the Chinese auction, as well as sponsorship setups from local businesses, offering special promotions and coupons. Food and beverages will be for sale at the concession stand. Admission is of no charge, but we kindly ask that a donation is made.
“This year, the schools are donating the money to two shelters, Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Shelter and Action for Animals. Our goal is to raise $3,000 during this event; however, this number can be greatly exceeded.
“We are asking that you, business owners of our community, donate to our cause. Every donation will be gladly accepted. Thank you! We hope to see you, and the rest of our community, on March 10 for the charity basketball game! Thank you in advance!”
* * *
Remember, Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s 2023 Young Artists Competition Winners’ Recital will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
The 2:30 p.m. recital is free and open to the public.
Madison Kraynick (Greater Latrobe Senior High School senior; teacher – Lisa Thackrah) and Regina Zezza (Greater Latrobe sophomore; teacher – Ryan Rick) are among those scheduled to perform.
