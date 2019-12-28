This note arrived Thursday from Nancy McKinnon:
“Good morning, Gary, Steve and Louise!
“Merry Christmas!
“All went well yesterday at the 14th annual Latrobe Community Christmas Dinner! The dinner was first suggested in 2006 by then Trinity Lutheran associate pastor the Rev. Karen Leedahl; the goal of the dinner remains the same — to provide a meal and fellowship on Christmas Day for people whose families may not live nearby and, with volunteers from area churches, to celebrate the birth of Jesus. A Core Committee of 20 local church members leads the effort.
“This year nearly 80 volunteers served 145 guests a complete ham dinner — ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots, rolls/butter, coleslaw, applesauce, pie and ice cream. All food was provided by area churches. The community spirit that was evident at the dinner was heartwarming for everyone who attended.
“I have attached photos I took yesterday so that you might publish them as you choose.”
Four of the photos were published on Page 1 of the Friday, Dec. 27, edition of the Bulletin.
See my Lifestyles Page A10 in today’s Bulletin Weekend edition for another of the photos.
* * *
An update came in earlier this week from Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society:
“Gary, Steve and Louise,
“Good morning!
“In an effort to thank people for their participation in Lights of Love, I have written a Letter to the Editor that I hope you will publish at your earliest convenience.
“Thank you so very much for helping us to publicize the Lights of Love project. We have had another successful year due to the support you and the public provide.
“I wish you and your families Happy Holidays and the the very best in 2020!
“Nancy McKinnon, chair, Lights of Love; president, Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society.”
Her letter was published on Editorial Page A4 of the Dec. 24-25 Bulletin Holiday edition.
* * *
A note from Latrobe United Methodist Church:
“Louise, Thank you for your publicity for the Community Thanksgiving Service and then also for our LUMC Christmas Cantata. You were thoughtful in your placement of the information! Thank you!!! Ellen Piper.”
* * *
A few reminders:
Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., holiday hours continue:
Saturday, Dec. 28, art center open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Ricolita’s Café closed.
Sunday, Dec. 29, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, closed.
Thursday, Jan. 2, open during normal operating hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Questions? Call the LAC office at 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org
* * *
Remember, the Latrobe Area Historical Society will be closed on New Year’s Eve and all Saturdays in January, according to secretary Connie Marucco.
As you know, the historical society building is located at 416 Weldon St. in the city. Visit www.greaterlatrobe.net/history/
* * *
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe (Trauger, Mount Pleasant Township), reminds everyone about the following:
• Sunday, Dec. 29, 10:30 a.m. Lessons and Carols and no Sunday School.
• Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, free Pork ‘n’ Sauerkraut Dinner from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. In addition to the traditional pork and sauerkraut, the free meal open to the community includes “mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh dinner rolls, hot dogs, homemade desserts, and beverage.”
• Sunday, Jan. 5, the normal schedule resumes: 9:15 a.m. Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. worship service.
The organizers added, “Please join your neighbors for a wonderful time of fellowship as we begin the New Year. Please call 724-423-2590 for any questions you may have.”
* * *
As previously announced on my Lifestyles page, a blood drive will be underway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, 508 S. Church St., Mount Pleasant.
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
* * *
Remember, Excela Health will host a blood drive early in the New Year to help replenish supplies.
The American Red Cross will be on-site 12:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in First-Floor Community Room, Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
The event is open to the public by appointment, although walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation time, call 1-800-733-2767 or register online at redcrossblood.org.
* * *
As reported last week, the Greater Latrobe School District e-calendar on www.glsd.us indicates the Christmastide vacation commenced with early dismissal on Monday, Dec. 23, and will continue through Friday, Jan. 3, the first snow makeup day. That means GLSD classes will resume Monday, Jan. 6.
* * *
Dec. 28, 1945 — Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance, according to wtop.com.
* * *
Dec. 29, 1940 — During World War II, Germany began dropping incendiary bombs on London, according to www.on-this-day.com.
* * *
Happy New Year.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
