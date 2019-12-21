This just in from Constance Marucco:
“Dear Louise, the Latrobe Area Historical Society would like to wish all of our friends happy holidays. We will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and all Saturdays in January. We will be open on Friday, Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. so bring your family in for a visit.”
I appreciated Connie’s reply to my acknowledgement of her first email: “Thanks so much and a big thank-you for all you have done for all in the community to keep us up to date all year long on the happenings in town. Merry Christmas to you and all!”
As you know, the historical society building is located at 416 Weldon St. in the city. Visit http://www.greaterlatrobe.net/history/
* * *
Our thanks to Latrobe High School alumnus Jim Suda of Delmar, Delaware, for sending us a clipping this week from The Washington Post’s Saturday, Nov. 23, edition.
Religion Page B2 contains two stories of area interest:
• “Mister Rogers wasn’t just nice: He also wanted to take down consumerism” by D.L. Mayfield is accompanied by an Associated Press photo with the following caption: “Fred Rogers was not a phony, writes D.L. Mayfield. She believes he was angry at how shows and companies dehumanized children.” Mayfield is a freelance writer who lives in Portland, Oregon.
• “Our best neighbor’s widow on her husband’s life of faith — and view on death” by Adelle M. Banks accompanied by a Getty Images photo with this description: “Joanne Rogers, the wife of Fred Rogers, attends the ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ premiere in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.” Banks is a production editor and national reporter for Religion News Service.
Banks’ story is comprised of several of her questions and Joanne’s answers, including:
“Q: What do you think of Tom Hanks playing your husband?
“A: First, what I think of Tom Hanks doing the part: superb. I think someone said Tom Hanks just disappears into the person he’s trying to present. And I think that he’s amazing. I say, thank you God, they got him.”
* * *
I appreciated the greetings received from the Ladies’ Aid Society of Bradenville United Methodist Church:
“Hi, Louise. Hope you are doing well and ready for the holidays.
“I hope, Louise, you have a merry Christmas and a blessed New Year. Thanks for all you’ve done for us this year. Maureen Cackowski.”
* * *
Our thanks to the following for their expressions of Christmastime joy this week:
• John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., a Santa train gift bag of chocolate-covered almonds.
• Newsroom visitor John McCabe from McCabe Funeral Home in Derry, homemade cookies and a much-appreciated Christmas card signed by Mr. McCabe with the note “Thanks for all of your help all of the time!”
• Newsroom visitor Lisa Graziano of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe, cookie tray and card signed by John, Lisa and Maria Graziano. The gingerbread cookies bring back childhood memories of Mother and I baking and decorating gingerbread men.
• Linda Butler of the Ladies’ Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414, Latrobe, a bodacious basket of assorted fruit, candies and snacks with a card signed by Linda with the note “Thank you for everything you do.”
• Latrobe Business and Professional Women, a Santa gift bag and card signed “Thanks for all you do! You definitely made the nice list!”
* * *
The members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department’s Hook and Ladder Co. 2 are selling their fresh homemade hoagies Saturday, Dec. 21, at Central Fire Station, 1 Main St., starting at 8 a.m., and at Lincoln Road Shopping Center beginning about 9 a.m.
Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak added, “The hoagies are made fresh by our members and families, and are still only $6 each. They sell out fast, so come early to be sure to get one.
“Along with the hoagies, we will be selling our Gift Card/ Lucky Lottery scratch-off tickets, which we got back from the stores (about 20) that will be available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in gift cards and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets. This ticket goes off on Dec. 22. The tickets are also available by contacting any Co. 2 member, by stopping at Central at 1 Main St. or by calling 724-537-9411.
“The members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 want to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Without your support, we would not be able to serve the community. Thank you; we really do truly appreciate it.”
An added note at the end: “Thanks for all of your help throughout the year. Hope you have the best of holidays, Officers of Co. 2.”
* * *
Recognizing the likelihood for increased demand during the holiday season, Excela Health will host a blood drive early in the New Year to help replenish supplies.
The American Red Cross will be on-site 12:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in First-Floor Community Room, Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
The event is open to the public by appointment, although walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation time, call 1-800-733-2767 or register online at redcrossblood.org.
Thanks to newsroom visitor Kelly Frederick of Frederick Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe for the snowman-wrapped box of candy and 2020 calendars.
* * *
An update on HHHT:
“This year has been an exceptionally rough year for the local rescue Helping Hearts & Healing Tails. Unfortunately the fundraisers this year did not have enough attendance, and therefore funds are extremely low. Money is going out to vet bills and boarding way faster than it is coming in. Dumping and surrendering animals is becoming an epidemic. It seems to be getting worse instead of better.
“HHHT tries to help as much as they can, but it is becoming overwhelming. They are in desperate need of help. Many of their dogs have been in boarding long term, and they can no longer accept new dogs because of the mounting bills. They also have had multiple serious medical cases that have taken a lot of funds. They are always looking for fosters or adopters. If you have room in your heart and home please consider fostering. When more dogs get out of boarding and into foster homes, they will again be able to accept new dogs that need homes.
“They are currently doing a Christmas card fundraiser drive for the fosters. If everyone just sent $1, that would be better than any fundraiser they ever had. Send a Christmas card with at least $1 to your favorite homeless pet. Cards can be sent to HHHT, P.O. Box 42, Stahlstown, PA 15687.
“You can also donate directly at their website helpingheartshealingtails.org or use the Friends and Family PayPal option to helpingheartshealingtails@gmail.com
“Please help make Christmas and the upcoming New Year a little better for the animals! Not just the ones they have, but also the ones still in need. Thank you.”
Also, see the display advertisement on Page B7 of Thursday’s edition of the Bulletin.
* * *
Looking ahead:
Excela Health offers Unplug and Recharge, 15-minute therapeutic sessions at each of the health system’s three hospitals as a way for families visiting a hospitalized loved one to receive care amid stressful circumstances.
The sessions, held Tuesdays at Frick Hospital, Wednesdays at Westmoreland Hospital and Thursdays at Latrobe Hospital, use “a few exercise and yoga techniques, but do not require strenuous physical movement.”
Sessions are free and open to the public and require no pre-registration. Jyl Glunt encourages hospital staff as well as patients and family members to “make time for self-care.”
The Unplug and Recharge dates for January are as follows: Frick Hospital, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Fourth-Floor Conference Room 1; Westmoreland Hospital, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29, Café Conference Room 2, and Latrobe Hospital, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 in Auditorium A.
Sessions are held in 15-minute increments between noon and 12:45 p.m.
For more information about other Well-Being Center classes, visit www.excelahealth.org and search classes and events.
* * *
A pat on the back to the representatives of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 354 of Youngwood who visited Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, spreading the spirit of the holidays by donating toys to the Excela Health emergency departments.
I included their photo on my Thursday Lifestyles page.
* * *
My thanks to newsroom co-workers Nick Cammuso, Chris Ulicne and Greg Reinbold for helping me type the 200.5 inches of Santa letters that were published on Pages A8 and A9 in the Wednesday, Dec. 18, edition of the Bulletin.
* * *
We had some inquiries:
Derry Area Middle School first-quarter honor roll finally arrived Thursday, Dec. 19, and was published on Page A4 of the Friday, Dec. 20, edition of the Bulletin.
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe School District e-calendar on www.glsd.us, the Christmastide vacation will commence with early dismissal on Monday, Dec. 23, and continue through Friday, Jan. 3, the first snow makeup day.
So that means GLSD classes will resume Monday, Jan. 6.
* * *
Dec. 21, 1620 — Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to wtop.com.
Mother and I visited the Plymouth Rock area during our drive from Cape Cod to Maine in the U.S. Bicentennial year (1976).
* * *
Dec. 22, 1864 — During the American Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman sent a message to U.S. President Abraham Lincoln from Georgia.
The general’s message read, “I beg to present you as a Christmas gift the city of Savannah,” according to www.on-this-day.com.
* * *
Happy Hanukkah (Sunday evening, Dec. 20, to Monday evening, Dec. 30) and merry Christmas to everyone. Thanks for reading and for the uplifting comments.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
