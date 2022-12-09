Attention veterans.
Earl Penrose, past commander of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, asked BB to include two announcements this weekend:
• Veterans outreach service officer Stephen Schott will be at the Latrobe post home, 1811 Ligonier St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the fourth Friday of every month to “help veterans with paperwork for claims and more.”
Questions? Contact Stephen at 412-395-6230 or 412-395-6231.
• Latrobe 515 Veterans Home Association will host a New Year’s Eve Super Bingo at the post. Doors will open 6 p.m. Bingo will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available by phoning 724-537-6061.
Penrose, who is president of the association, said there will be a “must-go jackpot 1,000 points.”
* * *
This just in from the Rev. Marilyn Fisher:
St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Dec. 12 for pickup or delivery Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the following:
• Holiday Cranberry/Orange Relish $2 (8 ounces).
• New Bible Study Apple Cobbler $2.
• Christmas Shepherd’s Pie, which the pastor described as “a generous portion of a baked pie layered with ground beef, mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes. Our meal includes a side of glazed carrots, roll and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.”
• Home-baked flavored breads $3 (Cranberry Orange Bread and Pumpkin Bread). Try “The Sampler,” half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (five choices: *Chili, *Kraut & Kielbasa Soup, *Stuffed Pepper Soup, *French Onion Soup, *Chicken and Rice Soup).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Dec. 12 (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
The pastor added, “Join us virtually on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. for our abridged meditation.”
Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799
She also announced a new ministry of collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Inc. Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Derry Township. She requests “only Purina products please (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow). No specialty brands.”
* * *
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present two performances of “The Nutcracker” spotlighting Texture Ballet School and guest dancers from Texture Contemporary Ballet on Saturday, Dec. 10, in The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Maria Sensi Sellner will conduct the 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. performances.
Tickets for the holiday classic are $16 and up. Call 724-836-8000 or go to www.thepalacetheatre.org.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will host its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out.
A spokeswoman added, “It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the popular meal, which will be available in adult serving for $10 or child’s portion for $7.
* * *
The Bethlehem Project, a housing ministry of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, will host its annual winter fundraising activity, “Home for the Holidays,” as an in-person event Sunday, Dec. 11, in the social hall of the cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Theme of this year’s event is “The Twelve Baskets of Christmas” — one dozen holiday-themed raffle baskets with gifts from local businesses and individuals. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. and includes “light refreshments.” The winner does not need to be present at the drawing.
Basket themes include golf at one of four local courses — Ligonier Country Club, Hannastown Country Club, Greensburg Country Club and Totteridge Golf Club; holiday libations; gifts certificates from local merchants J. Corks and Beeghly and Co.; a Jafra Spa basket; Christmas breakfast items from St. Vincent Gristmill in Unity Township; sweets from Greensburg merchants Penelope’s, Main Street Sweets, McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate, the Meadows and DV8; tickets to the Senator John Heinz History Center or the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, and Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets.
Tickets — $10 each — can be purchased for the specific basket of one’s choice.
Approximately 98% of all donations from “Home for the Holidays” will go directly to provide shelter and support to the homeless, according to Katie Zuzik, Bethlehem Project parish liaison.
Contact Zuzik for raffle tickets and additional information at 724-834-3710 or kzuzik@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
* * *
Retirees and former employees of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA will have their next luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Ferrante’s Lakeview on Route 30 west of Greensburg.
Contact Mary Ann at 724-537-7894 if you plan to attend.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe will conduct its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the 204 Spring St. post.
Members are asked to bring a candle or Christmas ornament if they wish to participate in a gift exchange. Questions? Call 724-879-4208.
Auxiliary spokesperson Linda Butler added, “Requirements to become an auxiliary member are you must be a spouse, child, grandchild, sibling or parent of a veteran who has served in a foreign war (female or male), 16 years of age or older. Transfers are also welcome.
“The auxiliary wishes to extend a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year with world peace for all.
“Thanks, Louise, for everything and have a blessed holiday season.”
* * *
Keep Thinkin’ Lincoln:
This just in from Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor Executive Director Lauren Koker:
The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is now accepting proposals for a roof replacement project to be completed in 2023.
The LHHC operates the Lincoln Highway Experience museum at 3435 Route 30 East in Unity Township. Dedicated to sharing the story of the first coast-to-coast highway, the facility is in need of a roof replacement.
Timeframe: Project must be completed within 30 days after receiving notice to proceed. LHHC anticipates sending the notice by late April 2023.
Deadline to submit proposal: Jan. 31, 2023.
Project URL: https://lhhc.org/roof-replacement.html
Submission information: Must be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, Attn: Lauren Koker, Executive Director, 3435 Route 30 East, Latrobe, PA 15650.
LHE will host an open house at the museum 3 p.m. Jan. 13 for potential participants to inspect, ask questions etc.
For further details, contact Lauren at lauren@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.
The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is “a nonprofit organization that identifies, conserves, promotes and interprets the cultural, historical, natural, recreational and economic resources along the 200-mile Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties.”
Visit www.LHHC.org.
* * *
Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., included its holiday hours in its e-newsletter:
The center and Ricolita’s Café will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, Sunday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1.
From Tuesday, Dec. 27, to Friday, Dec. 30, the art center will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Ricolita’s Café will be closed.
Both the art center and the café will be open Monday, Jan. 2, with regular operating hours.
* * *
A few reminders:
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will host a Blue Christmas Service 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
The Rev. Bobbie Hineline, interim pastor, explained, “This service is for anyone who does not feel joy at this season for any reason such as the loss of a loved one. We will gather to hear Scripture, read poetry and listen to music, with Barbara Blue the featured singer. All are welcome to come and attend to their sorrow and find holy ground.”
Questions? Call Hineline at 724-506-3494.
* * *
The Rev. John Smaligo welcomes all to the White Gift Service and Cantata 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville.
He said the sanctuary is transformed into “a beautifully decorated chancel of white as gifts of love are presented for those in need as we celebrate the stewardship of God’s love as we remember the coming of the King of Kings.”
The choir, under the direction of Charlotte Robertson, will perform “Tapestry of Light,” a Celtic Christmas celebration by Joseph M. Martin. This is a joining of traditional carols, primarily from the British Isles, with Scripture reading and candle lighting.
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, is hosting Winter Lights Late-Night Thursdays 5 to 8 p.m. in December and January.
New this year, the museum in open until 8 p.m. Thursdays throughout this month and next. Each night includes “free hot cocoa and cider, fun wintry art scavenger hunts, discounts in the Museum Shop, a Museum Shop enter-to-win, and special weekly themes!”
This month’s schedule opened with Holiday Card Making, Dec. 1, followed by Sip ‘n Shop, Dec. 8; Chess Knight, Dec. 15; Last-Minute Shopping, Dec. 22, and New Year’s Cheer, Dec. 29, according to the WMAA e-newsletter received the other day. Go to
https://thewestmoreland.org/events/category/late-night/
* * *
Remember, The Old Farmer’s Almanac says “winter solstice 2022 occurs on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 4:48 p.m. EST for the Northern Hemisphere. It’s the astronomical moment when the sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn; we have our shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere in terms of daylight. The solstice marks the official start of winter.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
