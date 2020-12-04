Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Santa Claus is coming to Unity Township for a special drive-thru event starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe (Unity Township).
Children in attendance will be able to wave to Santa from the comfort of their car and receive a holiday treat, and send letters to Santa from the “Santa Express Mailbox.”
Treats are limited to the first 200 kids, age 12 and under. For more information, call 724-539-2546.
Mary Stauffer, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 in Pipetown, Unity Township, announced that American Legion Post 982 will have curbside Christmas treats from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, for its members and families.
Stauffer said to visit the post, located at 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township, or call 724-423-9284 and sign up for holiday treats. She said to “please provide your name and the number of treats along with the age groups of the children, 1-4, 5-8 or 9-12. You must sign up by Dec. 5.”
“Santa will be staying home this year to be ready for coming down the chimneys of all little good boys and girls on Christmas Eve,” Stauffer added. “Merry Christmas and stay safe!”
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the church. The dinner will be takeout only using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cole slaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in an adult portion for $9 or a child’s portion for $6. The church will not be taking phone orders.
Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 has announced that it has canceled the Dec. 14 Christmas party “due to the coronavirus setback. We feel it will be safer for our senior citizens to be very cautious and considerate to protect our elderly members. Hopefully, the January meeting will be scheduled. We are wishing everyone a Merry and healthy Christmas and a better New Year.”
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, Dec. 14, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with Dutch apple, honey beer, cheddar garlic, cranberry/orange and flavors available. The sampler, featuring four quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with broccoli soup, pierogi and kielbasa and stuffed pepper available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Homemade 8-inch sweet potato and bean pies are also being sold for $5. Additionally, the church will offer holiday cranberry/orange relish. Cost is $1.50 for an 8-ounce container.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Dec. 19. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030.
In case you missed this news from Bethann Howell:
“The Ladies Auxiliary at the Tony Angelo #01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, is trying hard to keep up with their charitable donations during this hard time, so we are a planning a Social Distancing Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“We will only have 10 vendors, a basket raffle and an all-day 50/50. Hot dogs, a bag of chips and a pop will be available for purchase. There is no charge for admission, and we will only be allowing 25 customers in at a time. Please stop in for that special present for that special person. Cash and carry items will be available.”
Among the featured crafters and vendors include holiday floral arrangements and wreaths by Keri Steele of Kiss Me Floral; all-cotton machine washable masks by M&B, along with many holiday prints available by Beth Howell and Mollory Passaro; 31 bags and crafts by Ali Cox; Pampered Chef by “Leslie’s Delectable Delights” by Leslie Pescatore; holiday cookie trays by Staci’s Cookies, Cakes and Catering by Staci Kuhns; Patty’s Amazing Buy for $5 jewels by Patty Frownfelter, and creative crochet items by Gladys Monroe.
All proceeds benefit the Tony Angelo #01188 auxiliary. Howell noted that a representative from the Latrobe Police Department will be on hand selling official T-shirts and sweatshirts to benefit the police department.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will be offering four concerts on Saturday, Dec. 5, in a program performed by four percussionists entitled “Comfort and Joy.” All concerts will take place outdoors, with performances at 10 and 11:15 a.m. at the Johnstown Gazebo in Central Park, and at 2:30 and 4 p.m. on the steps of the Somerset Court House in Somerset.
The concerts will be approximately 30 minutes in length, and while free-will donations will be accepted, all concerts will be free of charge as a gift to the community. Per state CDC guidelines, masks and distancing are required.
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings next month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge.
All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will take place on Dec. 15. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Next month’s meetings will be held Dec. 9 and 23. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
In case you missed this update from Latrobe Community Christmas Dinner Core Committee co-chairs Michele Hamerski and Nancy McKinnon:
“After much prayer and deliberation, the Core Committee of the Latrobe Community Christmas Dinner has decided not to host the dinner in 2020. We regret not being able to continue the tradition begun in 2006 but believe it is the best choice in this challenging pandemic year.
“For 14 years, our community has come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day with a worship service and meal. Our Committee considered ways we could continue the dinner but realized there would be no worship, fellowship, Christmas decorations and music — all valued components of Christmas. In addition, none of us knows the number of COVID-19 cases there will be later this year, and the health and safety of our guests and volunteers are priceless.
“We appreciate the faithfulness and generosity of local congregations and of the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association for providing a delicious meal to our guests in the past. We also appreciate the merchants who helped with ticket distribution and the many volunteers who spent part of their Christmas Day serving others. All of us will miss spending the afternoon with guests who would have attended the 2020 Community Christmas Dinner. Our hope is to resume the Community Christmas Dinner in 2021. We pray we will be able to do so.
“This year we hope the community will consider making a donation to a local group — perhaps the End Hunger Café, Latrobe Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Westmoreland County Food Bank — that will continue to provide meals for area residents throughout the year and for Christmas Day. Thank you for considering this suggestion.
“We wish everyone good health in the coming months, a blessed Christmas, and the very best in 2021.”
In case you missed this information from Derry Area School District’s David McCleary:
“The greatest gift of all for a child is the gift of learning.
“A unique opportunity to enrich the lives of the youngest amongst us with the gift of learning is now available. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now available to the children of Derry Area School District! This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
“Thanks to grants from Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 907 and the Derry Area School District Foundation, we are able to register our first group of recipients. However, our goal is not to register some of our children. Our goal is to register every eligible child in Derry Area for this program.
“We’re hoping to fund a large number of our recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627.
“Please memo your check ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ or ‘DPIL.’ Also, please include your email address so you can receive updates on the books that children receive each month and other facts about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, early literacy and events for Derry Area’s Pre K population. For questions concerning donations, please contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us or call 724-694-2780, ext. 3312.
“This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
“If anyone has any questions concerning registration, please contact Mrs. Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Bulletin Board and on social media. May you and yours have a blessed and happy holiday season!”
