Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022

Let’s all have a cozy and pleasant 2021-2022 weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast for the Latrobe/KLBE vicinity Friday night, New Year’s Eve: Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday, New Year’s Day: Showers. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Ein glückliches neues Jahr (in honor of my father’s parents’ German heritage).
Felix sit annus novus (in memory of my Latin teacher and Junior/Senior Classical League adviser, Miss Adeline Reeping).
Happy New Year!
* * *
As previously announced on my Lifestyles page: The American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 will have a New Year’s Eve Super Bingo on Friday, Dec. 31; tickets are on sale for $25 at the Latrobe post home or by calling American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 President Janet Penrose at 724-433-5809.
Unit 515’s next meeting will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the post home. A grocery bingo will follow the business session. All members are asked to “bring two nonperishable items.”
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 407 officers Marge Patz and Rita Zimmerman recently accepted four car magnets donated by David Chaek of David Chaek Photography and Signs in Blairsville. (See photo below.)
Marge explained, “He made us four so we could have two vehicles decked out with them. Whenever we travel or are in a parade, people will know who we are representing. A HUGE thank-you to Dave Chaek Photography, 230 E. Market St., Blairsville.
“And a very merry Christmas to all our veterans wherever they may be. Be safe and come home soon!
“If anyone would like to donate to the auxiliary to help us continue to remember our veterans or maybe would like to become a member, the address is ALA Unit 407, in care of Marge Patz, 300 S. Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717.”
“Please only send check donations and specify on the note section what the donation is for.
“Thank you in advance, and all the auxiliary members wish all who are reading a merry Christmas and a healthy, happy new year.”
Call 724-459-5679 for ALA Unit 407 membership information.
* * *
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church is offering a free Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner to all in the community 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, at the church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe (Trauger, Mount Pleasant Township).
(The poster I received in time for last week’s BB incorrectly said Monday, Jan. 1, and I didn’t catch it.)
Traditional pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh dinner rolls, hot dogs, homemade desserts, and beverage will be served.
The organizers invite the everyone in the community to “please join your neighbors for a wonderful time of fellowship as we begin the new year.”
Call 724-423-2590 with any questions or visit www.splchurch.com.
* * *
Among my emails this week:
“Wishing you good times, good cheer and a memorable new year.
“All of us at Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center want to thank you for your business, loyalty and support this past year.
“In observance of the holiday, the Gallery Shoppe and the Tulip and Art Works art galleries will be closing at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m.
“From the BW board of directors and staff, we wish you a fun and safe new year!
“We hope to see you again in the new year!”
Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is located at 411- 413 Third Ave., Johnstown. www.bottleworks.org
* * *
Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling reminds everyone to recycle their real Christmas trees by taking them to one of the many drop-off sites throughout Westmoreland County.
Drop-off sites in the area include:
Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Jan. 2-31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends.
Derry Township Municipal Building, 5321 Route 982, Dec. 26-Jan. 31, open drop-off.
Ligonier Country Market field, hosted by Loyalhanna Watershed Association at its lower farm, corner of West Main Street and Springer Road, Dec. 26-Jan. 31, open dawn to dusk.
All locations require that trees are completely bare of all decorations and lights when dropped off. This includes any tree bags or wrappings used to transport the tree to the drop-off site.
Sponsors of this year’s Christmas tree recycling program include Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling, James A. Rutter Co. in Murrysville, Penn Township, and the Borough of Youngwood.
“Christmas trees are a great tradition as well as a beautiful addition to your holiday decor. Don’t let their beauty end in a landfill,” said Mike Skapura, executive director of Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling. “When the season ends, please take your Christmas tree to any of the Tree-cycling drop-off locations around the county and let your tree’s beauty go full circle by giving it back to the earth.”
* * *
It’s almost that time of year:
Income tax assistance for seniors is offered at the West Newton Center for Active Adults.
Center manager Paul A. Kurzdorfer III explained, “The AARP Tax Counseling for Elderly (TCE) program offers free short-form tax prep assistance, by appointment only, to seniors who cannot afford professional help.
“Due to the shortage in RSVP volunteers from the Westmoreland County Community College, appointments will be reduced in 2022 and will book fast.”
Important reminders:
• Simple (short form) tax assistance only.
• By appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted.
• Participants “must bring all required documentation including income, interest and dividend statements, identification, and copies of last year’s federal and state tax returns.”
The manager added, “West Newton Center for Active Adults is only a host site for this tax program. As a courtesy, the center volunteers (help) RSVP with booking tax appointments. WNCAA staff cannot offer tax advice and cannot assist with program concerns or complaints. When calling to inquire about appointment availability please be aware that the center has only one phone line and only one volunteer for appointment assistance. Delays are to be expected. Please do not leave voicemails regarding this tax program. Due to limited resources, voicemails regarding this program will not be returned. We appreciate your patience and courtesy when speaking with staff.”
Call 724-872-4976 for assistance. The center is located at 103 E. Main St., West Newton. Visit https://wncaa.square.site
* * *
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will conduct its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said, “All auxiliary members are invited and encouraged to attend. Itinerary includes, but is not limited to, Christmas events, hosted family, treats, veterans breakfast, upcoming events, fish fry etc.”
* * *
Della L. Murphy said the Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, Jan. 9, “from 11 a.m. till we are sold out. It will be takeout only using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the popular meal, available in adult serving for $9 or child’s portion for $6.
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe School District calendar on www.glsd.us, Christmas break continues through Friday, Dec. 31. Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 3.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.