Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-through service; there will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in an adult portion for $9 or a child’s portion for $6. The church will not be taking phone orders.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, Jan. 4, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with blueberry, honey beer and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
A new addition to the sale is a $6 homemade chicken pot pie dinner available only for pre-order. The meal features a pot pie filed with chicken and includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and an 8-ounce container of homemade chicken gravy.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with sausage and white bean and french onion soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Homemade 8-inch sweet potato and bean pies are also being sold for $5.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Jan. 9. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling reminds everyone to recycle their real Christmas trees. After the festivities are finished, give a gift to Mother Nature by taking your tree to one of the many drop-off sites located throughout Westmoreland County.
Proper disposal of a real tree is beneficial to the environment. When dropping off a tree, locations require that trees are completely bare of all decorations and lights when dropped off. This includes any tree bags or wrappings used to transport the tree to the drop-off site.
Locally, Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the following locations:
Derry Borough — East 1st Avenue at the borough garage, next to the salt shed, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Derry Township — 5321 Route 982 at the municipal building, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Hempfield Township — Route 136 at Middleton Road in the Hempfield Area High School auxiliary parking lot, open drop-off through Jan. 26;
Ligonier — Ligonier Country Market Field, Lower Watershed Farm at the corner of West Main Street and Springer Road, hosted by Loyalhanna Watershed Association, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Mount Pleasant Borough —Municipal compost site between Kennedy Avenue and N. Depot Street, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Jan. 31, closed weekends;
Unity Township — Municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Jan. 2-31.
* * *
Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will offer these virtual programs in January:
The Not-So-Golden Life of the Gilded Age Wife, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4 — During America’s Gilded Age, the realities of a woman’s health were given little attention, and women were expected to be content as men’s inferiors. This virtual program will show how far women’s rights have come and how far there is to go. Register in advance online at https://forms.gle/VqDotwcj6roWQFFi9
The Borders of Our Minds, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 — Join historian and journalist David Mould on a journey to borders, both real and imagined. This virtual program will explore the sometimes logical, often arbitrary lines we draw to divide up the world. Register in advance online at https://forms.gle/JZN2qXkZMim8y9DPA
Super Bowl History, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18 — The Super Bowl may be America’s biggest sporting event, but viewers may not realize how the civil rights movement shaped the game’s history. In this virtual program, veteran sports broadcaster Evan Weiner will guide guests through the Super Bowl timeline, from the game’s origins to its halftime shows and everything in between, including how it got its name. Register online in advance at https://forms.gle/3Fif3XLyq2sBHWNG9
Suffragettes in Corselettes, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 — For centuries, women have allowed themselves to be squeezed, twisted and squished to conform to desired shapes. In this virtual program, the history of underwear in the early 1900s reveals women’s changing roles in society — how they perceived themselves, and how they were viewed by others. Register in advance online at https://forms.gle/3utY6nNAF9CfkytYA
* * *
The American Legion Post 982 Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. All auxiliary members are invited to attend the meeting at American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road, Latrobe (Unity Township).
* * *
The Loyalhanna Creek has been selected as one of five nominees for the 2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year Award. This is the third time the Loyalhanna has been nominated.
The public is invited to vote now through Jan. 22 by visiting www.pariveroftheyear.org and selecting the Loyalhanna. One vote can be cast for each email address that is entered.
If selected as the winner, the Loyalhanna Watershed Association will be awarded a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund several activities planned for next year to celebrate the Loyalhanna and the 50th anniversary of the LWA. For additional details and to cast your vote, visit www.pariveroftheyear.org.
* * *
The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties will be training a new class of volunteers this spring.
The program, which serves as a model for counties across the state, provides 40 hours of water and natural resource training for citizens.
After training, volunteers can engage in several projects in the region to help protect streams, rivers and wildlife habitat. Examples include designing and installing demonstration rain gardens or streamside plantings and organizing educational workshops that address topics such as backyard conservation or homeowner stormwater management.
The new training program will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting March 3 and continuing through June 2. Sessions will be held online via Zoom webinars. The curriculum also features three field trips.
For more information about the Master Watershed Steward Program, costs and volunteer commitment, or to request an application for the 2021 training program, contact Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or jxm5608@psu.edu.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier has postponed its Christmas production of “Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma.”
It has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 15, 3 and 6 p.m. Jan. 16, and 3 p.m. Jan. 17.
Tickets will go on sale at the door 30 minutes prior to each show.
* * *
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh, will hold a Winter Flower Show Virtual Video Tour through Jan. 3. The tour includes a 25-minute video walkthrough of every room in this year’s show accompanied by festive background music.
The video is available for an introductory two-week price of $4.99 for Phipps members and $9.99 for non-members. To order the video as a gift, visit phipps.conservatory.org/GiftVideo.
Winter Flower Show hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Phipps will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Tickets must be reserved in advance. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.
* * *
A year-end reminder from Derry Area School District’s David McCleary:
“Looking for a unique and special gift for the person that is so difficult to buy for? We have a great gift idea for you! Give them the gift that continues giving, to children!
“A unique opportunity to enrich the lives of the youngest amongst us with the gift of learning is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, now available to the children of Derry Area School District! This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
“Thanks to grants from Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 907 and the Derry Area School District Foundation, we are able to register our first group of recipients. However, our goal is not to register some of our children. Our goal is to register every eligible child in Derry Area for this program.
“We’re hoping to fund a large number of our recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home! Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627.
“Please memo your check ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ or ‘DPIL.’ Also, please include your email address so you can receive updates on the books that children receive each month and other facts about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, early literacy and events for Derry Area’s Pre-K population. For questions concerning donations, please contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us or call 724-694-2780, ext. 3312.
“This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
“If anyone has any questions concerning registration, please contact Mrs. Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Bulletin Board and on social media. May you and yours have a blessed and happy holiday season!”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.