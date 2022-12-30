Let’s all have a safe and enjoyable New Year’s holiday weekend.
Since New Year’s Day is on Sunday this year, there will be no paper Monday, Jan. 2. The Bulletin offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, will resume Masses this weekend in St. John social hall as follows: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Tammy Richards, parish secretary, announced Tuesday afternoon.
She added that St. John has canceled “all weekday Masses until further notice,” due to previously announced “water damage caused by bursting pipes in the church.”
* * *
Two area churches this week reported new pastors so the church directory Page A6 could be updated:
• Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way — Elder Lawrence Shean succeeds the Rev. Marnie Abraham Russell, according to Paula Shean, DPC secretary.
• Calvary United Methodist Church, St. Clair and Church streets, Ligonier — The Rev. Ronald Wanless succeeds Pastor Joshua Ricketts.
* * *
Among my emails this week:
“Good morning, Louise. I hope you’re not being blown away. This weather is crazy.
“Would you please advertise our Soup and Sandwich Sale fundraiser coming up in January? I have the information below and a flier attached. We are so grateful for your support.
“Merry Christmas and happy New Year.”
Julie Ruane, development coordinator, Greensburg Church of the Brethren, said the Soup and Sandwich Sale will be underway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the 554 Stanton St. church.
Call 724-834-2130 to order any of a variety of soups for $7 a quart and hot sausage sandwiches for $6.
Julie noted, “All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our community and surrounding area.”
* * *
Laura Nalevanko of St. James Parish writes:
“Please publish if space permits. Thank you and happy New Year!”
St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host a Winter Breakfast and Bake Sale 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 15, at the church.
Menu includes ham, sausage, pancakes, eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee and tea. Price is $10 per adult/$5 for a child (ages 6 to 12). Children under 6 get in free. There will also be a basket raffle. The breakfast is sponsored by St. James Holy Name and Rosary Altar societies.
The church is located at 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, off routes 119 and 22.
For other information, contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, this week announced it will host a special event 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
The organizers invite visitors to “dance into the past at our first-ever Vintage Ball, inspired by the era of ‘Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America.’
“This speakeasy experience will include music by the Gatsby Gang Jazz Band, dancing, immersive entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres and, of course, themed libations!
“So, dress in your most festive, vintage or vintage-inspired frocks (of any time period!) and come ready with the password for a roaring good time!”
Cost of $35 per member/$45 non-member “provides two drinks and cash bar after. The event is for 21+. Space is limited. Advance registration is required.”
Go to https://www.showclix.com/event/vintage-ball.
Registration deadline is Saturday, Jan. 14.
* * *
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, which is teaming up with Indus Travels to lead a nine-day tour of scenic Ireland, reminds everyone the deadline to register is Sunday, Jan. 15.
“From April 17-26, guests will have the opportunity to explore the beauty of the Emerald Isle on a journey filled with rich history and fascinating sites,” Briana Tomack, GLLV Chamber president and CEO, previously announced.
An online information session on the trip was hosted by the GLLV Chamber Thursday, Dec. 15, at http://gllv.org/ireland-meeting.
Travelers will depart from Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday, April 17, with an overnight flight that will take them to the vibrant Irish capital of Dublin. After a tour of the capital city known for its lively atmosphere, cultural heritage and friendly locals, travelers will explore the medieval Blarney Castle and its world-famous Stone of Eloquence.
The excursion will journey through “the beautiful Irish countryside, where travelers will bask in the breathtaking scenery of the mountains, peat, bogs and the Atlantic Ocean. The tour will include a stop at the Cliffs of Moher, the most majestic cliffs Ireland has to offer, before guests can step back into medieval times with a tour and banquet at the 15th-century Bunratty Castle. Midweek excursions include a cruise along the majestic River Corrib, which offers breathtaking views of historic monuments and scenery in Ireland’s beautiful Connemara Region, a haven for nature lovers full of mountains, lakes, rivers and bogs in which Gaelic remains the spoken language.”
Along with exploring Ireland’s mountains and countryside and its historic monuments, castles and cathedrals, guests will also be treated to authentic Irish food, drink, dance and music for the duration of the tour.
The tour’s price of $2,819 includes flights, lodging, daily breakfasts, entrance fees to all sites and transportation throughout the week. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the GLLV Chamber of Commerce.
Questions? Contact Tomack at 724-537-2671 or briana@gllv.org.
* * *
Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad & Village® is geared up for the holiday season with special figure and train additions. The features, including a special scavenger hunt and diverse depictions of holiday traditions, will remain on display until Sunday, Jan. 1.
Nikki Wilhelm, Miniature Railroad & Village® manager, previously announced on my Dec. 22 Lifestyles page: “The team added The Polar Express train to track one, a Christmas Trolley in the city, the Christmastown Railroad Car from the original Buhl Planetarium display, and a Santa Caboose on the winter train. Thomas the Train also is adorned with a Santa hat. A camera is set on the back of one of the trains. As it chugs along the tracks, visitors can wave and see themselves on a monitor screen.
“The holiday scavenger hunt contains I Spy-style clues. Find ice skaters, Santa and one reindeer, a Kwanzaa celebration, a large menorah, and a Lunar New Year Festival. Additionally, try to spot all 12 presents hidden around the Miniature Railroad.
“Upcoming events in the Miniature Railroad include Locomotion Weekend, Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, and the addition of a new model Saturday, March 11, following its annual maintenance closure.”
* * *
Nerian Taylor of St. Bartholomew Parish said Sunday bingo hours at Marian Hall, Crabtree, are as follows: doors open at 12:30 p.m., and early bird starts at 1:30 p.m.
There will be no bingo on New Year’s Day (Sunday, Jan. 1).
Regular bingo will resume Jan. 8.
* * *
Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., and Ricolita’s Café will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1.
Friday, Dec. 30, the art center will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Ricolita’s Café will be closed.
Both the art center and the café will re-open Monday, Jan. 2, with regular operating hours.
Questions? Visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe will conduct its next monthly meeting 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the post home; a Grocery Bingo will follow.
All members are asked to “bring two nonperishable food items for the bingo,” according to spokeswoman Carol Greenawalt.
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe website glsd.us, holiday vacation - no school will continue through Monday, Jan. 2.
GLSD classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
