Tuesday, Dec. 7, is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. On that day 80 years ago, more than 2,400 people died in Japan’s attack on the Hawaiian base of America’s Pacific Fleet.
According to the National Park Service, “each year on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans and visitors from all over the world come together to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. A further 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft.
“On Aug. 23, 1994, the U.S. Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Every year, remembrance events are held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, culminating in a commemoration ceremony on Dec. 7.”
Pennsylvania American Legion College West was held Nov. 6 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Newsroom visitor Randy C. Miller, Department of Pennsylvania chairman 2021-22, added, “Attending members from Pennsylvania and National (American Legion) totaled 465 to be educated on American Legion programs, policies, stated laws and post officer duties.
“The school staff (cafeteria, janitorial and administration) are a perfect fit for the state, community and American Legion. Thank you to all who helped this event to be a success.
“The Legion has held this event yearly from when it started in 1957 at St. Vincent College.
“The class programs teach all posts to stay within the national constitution bylaws.
“Latrobe is in the 31st District. Westmoreland County has one of the largest memberships.
“The American Legion is one of the largest veterans organizations in the world.
“We now accept any veteran of the military from 1941 to the present for membership, male or female.
“Congress approved ‘Legion Act’ at National Convention in 2018.
“Legion College West is always the first Saturday in November.”
Action for Animals Virtual Holiday Cash and Gift Bash is this Saturday, Dec. 4.
Teresa Aguilo invites everyone to “experience the joy of giving (and hopefully receiving) in Action for Animals Virtual Holiday Cash and Gift Bash. The online event features a bountiful 50/50 and raffles galore.
“Purchase chances at one.bidpal.net/afasholidaycb until Saturday, Dec. 4. The winners will then be drawn live that evening starting at 5 p.m. on Facebook.
“All proceeds benefit the homeless animals at AFA Shelter.”
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host December Community Day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the museum.
During this free fun-filled day, visitors are welcome to enjoy “a screen printing art activity, listening to live music, exploring the featured exhibition ‘Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee’ and permanent collection galleries, and making memories with family and friends.”
Registration is not required to attend, but “encouraged for planning purposes.” Go to https://www.showclix.com/event/community-day-dec2021/tag/CD_Dec_E?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=98bc6645-1494-4405-b4ae-31cb0a8376af
Cathy Zemba, president of the Ladies’ Guild, announced St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville will hold a Homemade Pierogi Sale (frozen only) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Dome, off Route 982, Derry Township. There are three varieties.
Cathy said, “Potato-cheese, sauerkraut, and prune will be available frozen (uncooked) for $10 per dozen. There is no need to order in advance.”
For other information, call or text 724-640-2421.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is offering a “Blue Christmas” service.
Pastor Bobbie Hineline announced, “This community event welcomes those for whom the holidays can be difficult and dark. Come and share in our acknowledgement of life’s challenges as well as the hope for light and love. The Spirit of God comes to comfort and offer peace.”
Stocking stuffers:
On any day throughout the holiday season, download tickets to the 2022 Spring Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show, referred to as “the largest home event in America.”
Tickets for the entire family are now available for sale online at pghhome.com. The 2022 Home & Garden Show runs Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 13. Ticket prices are $10 per adult and $4 for a child 6 through 12; tots under 6 get in free.
The 40th annual Home & Garden Show — with 2,000 exhibits covering more than 10 acres inside the Pittsburgh Convention Center — is the annual marketplace for homeowners and tenants. “The broadest possible selection of both luxury products and daily necessities for the home” will be available.
The Wireless Zone in Latrobe (Unity Township) is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign to collect new toys for less fortunate children in the area during Christmas, a campaign that has taken on an even larger meaning amid the pandemic.
The location at 2701 Sharky’s Drive Suite B has a box in store through Dec. 16 for locals to drop off donations, according to owner Robert Musser.
Manager Robin Matty announced West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., is seeking donations of used, newer hardcover and paperback books to fill the shelves of its back room Fill a Bag for $5 Sale. Robin noted, “All books are checked to make sure we do not need them for our library shelves first. At this time we do not need cookbooks, children’s books or nonfiction books.” Library (724-633-0798) hours of operation are Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Santa Claus is coming to Unity Township for a special “Deck the Tree With Unity – Drive-Through” event 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road.
Unity Township spokeswoman Sharon Sweeney invites children 12 and under to “wave to Santa from the comfort of your car and receive a holiday treat! Send your letters to Santa from the ‘Santa Express Mailbox.’ Treats are limited to the first 300 children, age 12 and under.”
New Alexandra Light-Up Night is slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at New Alexandria Community Center. Cookies, hot chocolate, Christmas carols and a visit from Santa on a fire truck are planned.
Greensburg Civic Theatre’s Greasepaint Players will present their production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical Jr.” in three performances at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road — 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $15 in advance (plus fees) or $17 at the door, subject to availability.
GCT recommends masks be worn inside the theatre due to the duration of the show and proximity to others.
Directed by Becky Ziegler-Koch of Greensburg with choreography by Kelli Wilson of Herminie, the cast includes several residents of Greater Latrobe School District. The complete cast was announced in Thursday’s edition of the Bulletin.
For advance tickets, call 724-836-8000 or buy online at GGCCevents.org.
According to Latrobe Art Center’s e-newsletter, Latrobe’s annual Holly Jolly Christmas finale on Saturday, Dec. 4, will feature a meet and greet with Santa at the James H. Rogers Memorial Park (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. only), story time with Mrs. Claus at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, edible dreidel making with WQED at Latrobe Art Center, snow ball games with Greater Latrobe Parks & Rec, hot chocolate spoon dipping at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, a Daniel Tiger Selfie Station, rock painting at the GLLV Chamber visitor center, barrel train rides, and more.
In addition, there will be live music and entertainment at the intersection of Main and Ligonier streets, including performances by East End Kids, Christ the Divine Teacher School carolers and instrumentalists, Greater Latrobe Senior High School Choral Ensemble, members of Derry Area High School Marching Band, Laurel Valley Academy of Dance and the Trinity Lutheran Singers. Food trucks will be located on Main Street, and local artists will have booths set up inside Latrobe Art Center selling a variety of art and handmade jewelry.
Visit hollyjollylatrobe.com for times.
The Dec. 2-4 event was organized by Adams Memorial Library, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Latrobe Art Center, Latrobe Farmers Market, the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, WQED and merchants in partnership with the city.
Watch for the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko, pastor of Holy Family Church in Latrobe, on “The Accent On-Air: The Wonder of the Nativity” on WTAE-TV (Channel 4) that will re-air 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, JCL, Diocese of Greensburg bishop, shares a recipe to serve at holiday gatherings.
New Alexandria Community Choir, formed in 2009 as a part of New Alexandria’s 175th Anniversary Commemoration, will sing the Christmas cantata “Go Sing It on the Mountain” by Pepper Choplin twice this Sunday, Dec. 5 — 9:30 a.m. in New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., and 11 a.m. in Community United Presbyterian Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road.
The choir will perform its 2021 finale 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in Old Salem Community Church, 6500 Route 982, Derry Township, as part of Derry Area Historical Society’s annual Christmas Sing-along. All performances are free and open to the public, according to choir director Debbie Resslar, who added, “For all you do, thank you and merry Christmas!”
