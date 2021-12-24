Merry Christmastide (the period from sunset Christmas Eve to the evening of Jan. 5, the day before Epiphany.) It’s also known as the Twelve Days of Christmas or Yuletide.
* * *
For a worthy cause:
Sarah Hoffman, communications director for the Greater Latrobe Fellowship of Christian Athletes, announced the FCA will collect canned goods next month for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
The “Take Down Hunger” event will be hosted at Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Greater Latrobe vs. Norwin wrestling match.
Sarah explained, “Some of our officers and other members will have collection tables set up for the collection before and during the first half of the match.”
* * *
Dave O’Barto announced Sons of the American Legion Post 982 (Pipetown), a nonprofit organization, will host the Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the post home.
All veterans eat free; all others pay $6. The buffet will offer scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice.
All are welcome. The post home is located on American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
* * *
This note arrived Monday:
“Louise, thank you so much for placing the live Nativity announcement in the paper. We very much appreciated that. We are just so excited about it and pray and hope folks come out for it. It is very special. Merry Christmas. Debbie.”
Debbie is business administrator for Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St. LUMC Ministries presented the live Nativity with carol singing and refreshments 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 23. Everything was free.
Bulletin Editor Chris Ulicne’s six photos of the opening night were published on Wednesday’s front page.
Debbie’s comments after seeing Wednesday’s edition:
“Oh, Louise. We just received our newspaper, and the pictures of the live Nativity are wonderful. Please tell Chris ‘thank you so much,’ and thank you again. Merry Christmas, Debbie.”
* * *
Thelma Kemerer of Unity Township recently called the Bulletin newsroom to say she has a special holiday keepsake that’s approaching 80 years old.
Kemerer — who is still sharp at age 95 — said she still has a copy of an old Bulletin photo from when she and her sister, Janet, took part in a Nativity scene in the late 1930s.
While the sisters weren’t listed in the photo caption, Kemerer estimated she was between 8 and 10 years old at the time.
She said the Nativity was placed at a barn outside of Latrobe, and it included sheep from her family’s farm. One reason why Kemerer, whose maiden name is Stewart, and her sister were at the Nativity was to help calm the sheep.
My thanks to Bulletin Assistant Editor Nick Cammuso for contributing this timely item.
* * *
Wondering where to dine on New Year’s Day?
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church is offering a free Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner to all in the community 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, at the church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe (Trauger, Mount Pleasant Township).
Traditional pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh dinner rolls, hot dogs, homemade desserts, and beverage will be served.
The organizers invite the everyone in the community to “please join your neighbors for a wonderful time of fellowship as we begin the new year.”
Call 724-423-2590 with any questions or visit www.splchurch.com.
* * *
West Newton Public Library manager Robin Matty announced the 124 N. Water St. library has received “a large donation of current magazines from a patron who purchases them weekly when she shops and a donation of Zoo magazines for young people. Stop in and take as many as you want for free. They are located in our fill a bag for $5 back room.”
Library hours are Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
My thanks to Joe and Anna Margaret Mosso for the “Christmas Blessings” e-card I received Tuesday morning. I think I’ll play it again.
* * *
Thanks also to funeral director John McCabe of McCabe Funeral Home for the colorful tray of assorted Christmas cookies and the “Peaceful moments...lasting memories” card that arrived Wednesday morning. Much appreciated.
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, Wednesday announced its holiday hours:
“Winter has arrived, and it’s quite frosty outside! During this cold season, warm up at The Westmoreland with stimulating exhibitions, seasonal beverages, in-person events and more! The Westmoreland will be open throughout the holidays (with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) for friends and family to explore!”
WMAA’s holiday hours:
Friday, Dec. 24: Early close, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25: Closed
Friday, Dec. 31: Early close, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1: Closed.
Aside from the days noted above, The Westmoreland will be open during regular hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Know before you go: For updated health and safety policies, including the requirement of proof of vaccination for certain events, click on https://www.thewestmoreland.org/covid-19?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=772ac78e-8633-417d-89b3-b71bbe568a9f
The museum also invites the public to “stroll through the winter lights. Grab your coats and scarves and experience our family-friendly glowing winter lights display. On view from dusk to 10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 30.”
* * *
Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging invites all caregivers to attend its monthly Caregiver Support Group meetings.
This support group provides an opportunity for caregivers to discuss their concerns, share their experiences and gain support and information from other caregivers. At some meetings, guest speakers discuss topics of interest to caregivers.
The support group meetings are held at McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, the second Wednesday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. All caregivers are welcome to attend. RSVPs are preferred; call Denise Parker at 724-830-4484 or toll-free at 1-800-442-8000.
The schedule for 2022 is as follows: Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
* * *
Remember, Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, welcomes all to its candlelight Christmas Eve worship service Friday, Dec. 24.
The ”Oh Holy Night” musical prelude will begin at 9:30 p.m. with worship, led by the Rev. John Smaligo, beginning at 10 p.m.
The pastor said, “We hope you will gather with us as we worship and welcome the Christ Child, the newborn King!”
* * *
This just in from Derry Area Middle School Counseling Secretary Keegan Watson:
“One of our student’s GPA (grade-point average) was calculated wrong through our database system. He should have made the honor roll for sixth grade. His name is Nathan Bates.”
In case you missed them, first-quarter honor rolls were published in the Dec. 10-12 Bulletin Weekend edition: Greater Latrobe Senior High School and GL Junior High School are on Page A8, while Derry Area High School, DA Middle School and Ligonier Valley High School are on Page A9.
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe School District calendar on www.glsd.us, Christmas break started with early dismissal Thursday, Dec. 23, and will continue through Friday, Dec. 31. Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 3.
* * *
Let’s all have a safe, meaningful Christmas week. Take time to enjoy simple pleasures and the true meaning of the season.
Time and undivided attention are some of the best gifts we can give our loved ones.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
