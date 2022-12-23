Merry Christmastide (the period from sunset Christmas Eve to the evening of Jan. 5, the day before Epiphany. Also known as the Twelve Days of Christmas or Yuletide).
Since Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are on Sunday this year, there will be no paper the next two Mondays. The Bulletin offices will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.
* * *
Happy Hanukkah to those who are observing the Jewish Festival of Lights, which commenced Sunday evening, Dec. 18, and will end Monday evening, Dec. 26.
* * *
There’s still time to see Latrobe United Methodist Church’s outside live Nativity from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at the 440 Main St. and Ridge Avenue church. This will be the third and final evening.
LUMC spokeswoman Debbie Herwick added, “There will be carolers providing some very special music, and refreshments will be available. Everything is free and being held outside. So please stop by and celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ with us.”
See the front page of our Thursday, Dec. 22, edition for Bulletin photographer Ernie Sistek’s photos that he took the first evening.
* * *
My thanks to Joe and Anna Margaret Mosso for the “Merry Christmas” e-card that was among my emails late Sunday afternoon. The uplifting e-card includes excerpts of carols sung by the Salisbury Cathedral Choir as different ornaments on the tree are highlighted.
* * *
Thanks also for the glittery card of a country snow scene signed “Merry Christmas and happy New Year! Thanks for all you do! Latrobe BPW” and the colorful edible bouquet from Alice’s Apples & Sweets that were on my desk when I arrived Tuesday afternoon.
* * *
I also appreciated the gift-wrapped box of candy from Frederick Funeral Home Inc. that I’m saving to open Christmas morning.
* * *
After reading “The Day After Christmas 1950” page proof Monday evening, I emailed the following to the letter writer:
“Mr. Reeping, I enjoyed your Christmas story so much that I was laughing out loud when I checked the Page A4 proof earlier this evening. It brought back pleasant memories of my parents and me frequently walking past those cabins at Linn Run State Park.
“Your story is in our Tuesday, Dec. 20, edition.
“Are you possibly related to Miss Adeline Reeping, who was my Latin teacher at Latrobe High School in the 1960s? She was one of my favorite teachers.”
And this was Mr. Reeping’s reply in my Tuesday’s emails:
“Hi. Adeline was my aunt who lived on Washington Street. She was a very loving teacher and enjoyed her years teaching.
“If you’re interested, I had the Greensburg Tribune-Review print a Christmas story last year titled ‘The Empty Manger.’ I wish I had sent it to the Bulletin too.
“Merry Christmas, Dan Reeping.”
* * *
We had some inquiries:
Derry Area High School and Derry Area Middle School honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year were published on Page B8 of the Tuesday, Dec. 20, edition of Latrobe Bulletin.
So that makes us up to date for first-quarter honor rolls from the three area school districts.
* * *
As previously announced, the Greater Latrobe Senior High School and Greater Latrobe Junior High School honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year were published in the Nov. 22 edition of the Latrobe Bulletin. See pages B4 and B5.
The Ligonier Valley High School first-quarter honor roll was published on Page A4 of the Nov. 23-24 Bulletin Holiday edition.
* * *
Nerian Taylor of St. Bartholomew Parish reminds everyone that Sunday bingo hours at Marian Hall, Crabtree, are as follows: doors open at 12:30 p.m., and early bird starts at 1:30 p.m.
There will be no bingo on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) or New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).
Regular bingo will resume Jan. 8.
* * *
An e-update arrived this week from Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., and Ricolita’s Café:
Friday, Dec. 23, the art center is open regular hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and Ricolita’s will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (drinks only).
As previously announced, the center and café will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24; Sunday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1.
From Tuesday, Dec. 27, to Friday, Dec. 30, the art center will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Ricolita’s Café will be closed.
Both the art center and the café will re-open Monday, Jan. 2, with regular operating hours.
Questions? Visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
* * *
The 2022 St. Vincent Christmas ornament features Matthew, evangelist. The ornament is based on one of the four frescoes above the altar of St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township, and is the 27th in a series of ornaments that the archabbey has produced on various elements of the basilica.
According to the archabbey office of public relations, the placement of the evangelists above the altar is traditional in all churches in Romanesque style. Joseph Reiter is the artist. Depicted with their traditional symbols, they are painted directly on the plaster of the ceiling: Matthew, with an angel; Mark, with a lion; Luke, with an ox, and John, with an eagle. The symbols come from the Book of Revelation (4:1-11).
The 2022 ornament begins a series featuring the frescoes. The Liturgical cycle for 2022-23 features Year A, Matthew’s Gospel, thus the first fresco is his. It is available online at www.stvincentstore.com along with other ornaments, at the St. Vincent College Bookstore, or at the Basilica Gift Shop, on the ground floor of the Parish Center, adjacent to the basilica.
The gift shop is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.
* * *
Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, reminds everyone about its Christmas Masses:
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 — 4:30 p.m.; 8 p.m.; 10 p.m. (St. John the Evangelist, Latrobe), and 11:30 p.m. (Midnight Mass).
Christmas Day, Dec. 25 — 8 a.m.; 9:30 a.m. (St. John the Evangelist, Latrobe); 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. (Latin Mass), according to Maggie Takrony, coordinator of communications, Holy Family Parish.
* * *
Volunteers announced the West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., “would appreciate donations of gently used newer hardcover, paperback, children’s, biography books or DVDs for either placement on our library shelves or for our Fill a Bag for $5 sale room that is open Monday, Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
“Our staff is all volunteers, no salaries are paid; as a non-funded library we earn all the funds to keep the library open and viable. If you come when the library is not open, place the donation on the front porch. Please, do not donate books that we don’t have listed.”
* * *
Director Robin Matty this week announced the West Newton Public Library opened a new children’s room last year, adding, “We are inviting parents, grandparents, caregivers to bring children to our library and experience the joy of checking out their favorite books or DVDs (and) playing on the large table with puzzles. All children for each visit can open one of the prize drawers up by the checkout desk and receive a free prize.
“Parents can bring their driver’s license for ID and open a free library card. We are a part of the Westmoreland Library Network, and any books we do not have can be requested and delivered for pickup.”
Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe website glsd.us, early dismissal was Thursday, Dec. 22, and holiday vacation — no school will be underway Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
GLSD classes will resume Jan. 3.
* * *
Let’s all help our loved ones have a more meaningful and less stressful Christmas week. Take time to enjoy the simple pleasures of the season. Remember, time and undivided attention are some of the best gifts we can give.
* * *
