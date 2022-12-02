My thanks to Beth Ridge for sharing “Sponsor a Child – Food for Thought.”
She said in an email this week, “The attached letter is pretty self-explanatory, but we would like to have it published in the Bulletin for the community to get involved.
“Now heading into its seventh year, the Rotary Club of Latrobe’s ‘Food for Thought’ backpack program is going strong. As anticipated, the number of children who need our help has increased.
“While the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program provide healthy food to eligible children, these same children may not have enough food to eat in their homes over the weekend. Teachers regularly observed children coming to school hungry because they were not getting enough to eat at home on Saturdays and Sundays. Missing meals and experiencing hunger impair children’s development and achievement.
“The Rotary Club of Latrobe ‘Food for Thought’ backpack program provides single-serving, microwaveable food that can be prepared by the children themselves. For example, lunch and dinner may include items such as Beef-a-Roni, spaghetti or ravioli, mac and cheese, soup, fruit cups, applesauce, and pudding cups. Breakfast items include cereal, muffins and oatmeal. Included with each meal are a variety of snacks and fruit juices.
“Backpacks full of food items are packed on Wednesdays and delivered to the schools for discreet distribution to the children on Friday afternoons. Eligibility for the program is determined by the guidance staff of the three elementary schools (Baggaley, Latrobe and Mountain View).
“Right now, we serve the Greater Latrobe School District but would like to increase our outreach to the Derry Area School District.
“We need your help!
“You can sponsor a child for a year with a donation of $300. This is a great way for family members and office staff to do a gift exchange that makes a difference in the community. You could also purchase this in honor of a special person.
“You can make your donation by writing your check to The Rotary Club of Latrobe and designating it to the Rotary Backpack Program. Mail to: P.O. Box 891, Latrobe, PA 15650. Or donate online https://square.link/u/GKg4X8Qf
“We appreciate your investment in this program! It takes a village….
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will host a Steelers Party 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, when the Black and Gold will be on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer promises “food, fun, raffles, prizes! Come join the American Legion members in cheering on our Steelers for the fight against the Falcons for another win! The American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road, Latrobe (Unity Township).”
ALA Unit 982’s monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. Itinerary will include but is not limited to the District 31 dinner on Dec. 7, Christmas treat and family shopping, Christmas treat party scheduled for Dec. 18 and upcoming pre-Lenten fish fry plus other events. All Unit 982 members are invited to attend at American Legion Post 982.
* * *
Among my emails Tuesday evening:
“Hi, Louise. Would you please include the attached article in the Bulletin Board this week? The puppies and kitties appreciate it! I hope you had a wonderful, relaxing Thanksgiving and that you are enjoying the holiday season! Thank you! Dave McCleary.
“Looking for the perfect gift for an animal lover or person who has everything this Christmas? Action for Animals has some great ideas for you! AFA has several great options for your difficult-to-shop-for loved ones. First, consider naming him or her as a Pet Food Star for a day! Your donation of $75 will feed all of the animals in our shelter (approximately 150 animals) for one day. As a Pet Food Star, your loved one will have his or her name or a dedication featured for a day on our popular Facebook page and a postcard will be sent to the gift recipient, notifying them of their stardom! A Pet Food Star can be a person, pet or business and a dedication can be in honor or memory of someone special.
“If you are looking for something more permanent, consider buying an engraved dedication brick. Each brick costs $100 and can be engraved with up to three lines of 18 characters per line. The bricks will be displayed around the shelter for all to see when they visit Action for Animals.
“Additionally, you can make a donation of any amount in honor or in memory of a loved one or pet dedicated to your gift recipient.
“Any of these gifts can be arranged by visiting our Action for Animals website, afashelter.org, or by stopping in and picking up the appropriate paperwork. If you stop by, please take a few minutes and say hello to our animals. Maybe you’ll even make a new friend!
“Thank you for your consideration and support and merry Christmas to all from the animals and staff at Action for Animals!”
In answer to my query, Dave said he is currently president of Action for Animals.
An update from volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hello, it’s December! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, would like to wish everyone happy holidays! Enjoy family, food and friends!
“Please come and join us on Friday, Dec. 16, for our Christmas party from noon to 2 p.m. We plan on music, games, fun and laughter. Santa is to stop and see who has been naughty and who has been nice! Plus surprises! Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. If coming for lunch, please sign up by Wednesday for the next week.
“We wish everyone good health and be safe in the winter weather. This is a busy season but we hope to see you at the center. We are open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome and we can always use new ideas. If you would like to share your talents after the holidays, we can schedule new groups for participation.
“We still need that certain someone to fill the supervisor position! January is a great time to start a new job! If interested, please call our director, Jody, for details at 724-539-0237.
“Also, may your Christmas wishes come true and holiday blessings to all!”
* * *
This just in from Nerian Taylor of St. Bartholomew Parish:
Sunday bingo hours at Marian Hall, Crabtree, are as follows: doors open at 12:30 p.m., and early bird starts at 1:30 p.m. There will be no bingo on Christmas (Dec. 25) or New Year’s Day (Jan. 1). Regular bingo resumes on Jan. 8.
Nerian added, “Thanks and I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and New Year’s.”
* * *
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 315 Wilpen Road, Ligonier Township, is accepting pre-orders now until Dec. 12 for the following:
• Halupki (stuffed cabbage) — one dozen for $25 or a half dozen for $15.
• Ethnic Platter (stuffed cabbage, two perogies, haluski) — $8.
Pickup will be Dec. 18 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the address above.
To place orders, call Stevi at 724-238-2286 (cell) or Barb at 724-238-5800 (land line). Please leave name, phone number and quantity if you leave a message.
St. John spokeswoman Christine Shaulis added in her email to BB, “Payment is due at pickup. Cash or check only.”
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host Art on Tap 2.0: Let It Snow from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
The organizers said, “The weather outside might be frightful, but this evening will be delightful! Wear your ugliest (or not) sweater and get ready for a frosty Art on Tap with seasonal delights, entertainment and activities to keep you warm indoors and out!”
Entertainment and activities include “live music by The Joey Caporali Duo, festive light bites, seasonal specialty bar featuring sangria and spiked eggnog, Gallery Scavenger Hunt gingerbread men themed, Ugly (or Not) Sweater Contest, and fire pit and s’mores roasting.”
Admission is $12 per WMAA member/$15 nonmember.
Art on Tap is a 21+ event. All Art on Tap events feature “light bites, one complimentary drink at our specialty bars (cash bar after). Advance registration is recommended.”
Visit thewestmoreland.org and click on Events.
* * *
Julie Ruane, administrative assistant, Greensburg Church of the Brethren, writes:
“Louise, can you please advertise the event below for us. We would like all 250 food boxes to be given out to people who need it. Thank you and merry Christmas and happy New Year!”
’Tis the Season for Giving:
Disciples’ Hands Ministry is distributing 250 food boxes just in time for Christmas.
The Disciples’ Hands Ministry will be handing out 250 food boxes to individuals and families who need food. Distribution will be at Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. until the boxes are gone.
Julie added, “The food boxes will be given on the honor system to anyone who needs it. No questions asked. Pick up on the side of the church, by the parking lot, and be on your way. Supply is limited so come early.”
* * *
Two tidbits from The Old Farmer’s Almanac:
“December’s full Cold Moon rises on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. It reaches peak illumination at 11:09 p.m. EST.”
“Winter solstice 2022 occurs on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 4:48 p.m. EST for the Northern Hemisphere. It’s the astronomical moment when the sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn; we have our shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere in terms of daylight. Regardless of what the weather is doing outside your window, the solstice marks the official start of winter.”
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe School District website glsd.us, early dismissal will be Thursday, Dec. 22, and holiday vacation — no school will be underway Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
GLSD classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
