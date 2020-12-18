Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Central fire station and shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two. They’ve been selling out early,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on Dec. 31. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
You can also follow the department on the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time. From our families to yours, have a Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year.”
* * *
Santa plans to visit the Darlington Fire Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, for a drive-by visit.
Santa will be collecting Christmas lists from each child and each one will be given a small treat. Everyone involved will be keeping a safe distance. Wearing of masks is suggested.
The fire company regrets that, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the usual breakfast will not be provided.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, is selling a Snowball Special lottery ticket for the month of January.
Prizes of $100 will be awarded Monday through Saturday with bonus prizes on Jan. 1 and 18 for a total payout of $3,000. Winning numbers are taken from the Pennsylvania Lottery’s daily three digit drawing at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and are available at Joe’s Store (Lawson Heights), Gladys’ Beauty Shop (Donohoe Road), the Plaza News Stand, Studio 30 Salon, Len’s Jewelry Repair Plus, WestLand Chiropractic Clinic or at the parish office.
“The tickets make great stocking stuffers, office grab bag gifts and Christmas card inserts,” said John Szalewicz, staff member, St. Vincent Basilica Parish.
* * *
We received this message from Pastor Sam Scheiderer of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Trauger:
“If you are looking for a safe church service this year, check out my church, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Trauger. (The) GPS address is 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe. Our services will be at 7 and 9 p.m. This is a drive-in service. Broadcast of the service will be on FM 88.3.
“We will have candlelight hymns. You will receive a service booklet, battery-operated candle, and a small flashlight for use in your car and to keep as a small gift. Please dress warm and maybe bring some blankets, Christmas cookies and hot cocoa to enjoy from your car during the service. This is about family, warmth and community prayer as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, and pray for guidance and prosperity as we close out the unforgettable year that was shrouded in the darkness of virus and look forward to a brighter year ahead in the light of Jesus.
“Pastor will be visible from a window. We will have a large lighted Nativity near the church. We will be having communion for all who take communion in their home church. Being up on the hill, over-looking Mammoth Park, with our parking lot lined by luminaries, will provide a beautiful setting for a meaningful service. Please join us! As always, we have a stocked emergency food pantry for anyone needing help during the holiday season with food insecurity.”
* * *
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County plans to donate funds in excess of $750,000 during its upcoming “Unwrapped” evenings to benefit local organizations.
On Friday, Dec. 18, The Fred Rogers Center will be the honored recipient with special appearances by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and champion figure skater and “Dancing with the Stars” favorite, Johnny Weir.
The Dec. 18 event will be socially distant, with many offerings taking place outdoors. Nemacolin is also offering rapid COVID-19 tests through an on-site, third-party, medical services company. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, the onsite facility will test guests and members upon request.
* * *
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh, will hold a Winter Flower Show Virtual Video Tour through Jan. 3. The tour includes a 25-minute video walkthrough of every room in this year’s show accompanied by festive background music.
The video is available for an introductory two-week price of $4.99 for Phipps members and $9.99 for non-members, allowing guests access to stream and rewatch with their iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast devices. The video can also be rented for a 24-hour viewing window for $4.99. Visit vimeo.com/ondemand/PhippsVirtualTour to order. To order the video as a gift, visit phipps.conservatory.org/GiftVideo. Purchasers will receive an email within one business day of placing the order containing a special one-time use code to share with the gift recipient.
Phipps describes the 2020 show as a “magical carousel floating on a glassy pond, a cozy cabin sitting snugly amidst a snowy forest of blue, purple, white and silver plants, a topiary animal display that explores winter hibernation habits, and a living room scene featuring furniture — such as armchairs, a grandfather clock, chandeliers and tree skirts — brought to life with plant materials.”
Winter Flower Show: Home for the Holidays runs through Jan. 3. Hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Phipps will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Tickets must be reserved in advance. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.
* * *
Johnstown Symphony Chorus Director Jeffrey L. Webb will present an online musical celebration of the holidays in the form of a virtual version of one of their most popular offerings at the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s annual Christmas concerts. The virtual performance is now available for viewing.
The performance, conducted by Webb and organist Bryan Lohr, with the vocalists of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, will be available by visiting the johstownsymphony.org website or on the chorus’s Facebook page.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold another meeting this month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s remaining meeting will be held Dec. 23. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
* * *
In case you missed this message from Derry Area School District’s David McCleary:
“Looking for a unique and special gift for the person that is so difficult to buy for? We have a great gift idea for you! Give them the gift that continues giving, to children!
“A unique opportunity to enrich the lives of the youngest amongst us with the gift of learning is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, now available to the children of Derry Area School District! This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
“Thanks to grants from Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 907 and the Derry Area School District Foundation, we are able to register our first group of recipients. However, our goal is not to register some of our children. Our goal is to register every eligible child in Derry Area for this program.
“We’re hoping to fund a large number of our recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home! Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627.
“Please memo your check ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ or ‘DPIL.’ Also, please include your email address so you can receive updates on the books that children receive each month and other facts about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, early literacy and events for Derry Area’s Pre-K population. For questions concerning donations, please contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us or call 724-694-2780, ext. 3312.
“This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
“If anyone has any questions concerning registration, please contact Mrs. Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Bulletin Board and on social media. May you and yours have a blessed and happy holiday season!”
* * *
