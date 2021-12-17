Latrobe Area Historical Society Secretary Connie Marucco starts us off on a positive note:
“Dear Louise, merry Christmas and happy holidays from all of us at the Latrobe Area Historical Society. We want to thank you so much for publicizing all of our events this year. You have been wonderful.
“We also want to thank all of the members of our communities who have supported us through this year and the past. We hope that everyone stays safe and enjoys the season. The society will be open for our last day of 2021 on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. We will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.”
* * *
And from American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer:
“Hello, Louise. I want to extend our appreciation to you for the event notification (last weekend’s Bulletin Board) and the coverage on the front page of the Latrobe Bulletin (Monday, Dec. 13). The pictures and writeup are exquisite!
“We, like you, are very veteran and military oriented and would like to express our appreciation for your kindness in bringing attention to our Veterans Breakfast!
“Much thanks and merry Christmas! Thank you, Mary Stauffer.”
(I included the initial announcement on my Dec. 8 Lifestyles page and a reminder in my Bulletin Board column last weekend. Editor Chris Ulicne took the photos. I appreciate efforts benefiting veterans, being the granddaughter, daughter, niece and cousin of Army veterans. ALA Unit 982 held its Veterans Christmas Breakfast last Sunday. All veterans ate free; there was a fee for the other diners. All proceeds go toward Unit 982’s Veterans Fund to assist local veterans and events.)
* * *
An update arrived this week from Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak:
“Thanks for all your help throughout the year. Hope you have a great holiday season.
“The members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18, at Central fire station. They are still only $7 and have been selling out quickly so be sure to come early to get yourself one or two.
“We are still selling our scratch-off ticket for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. We’ll have some on Saturday, and they are available for sale at the following places: Joe’s Store (Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric and Aroma Italiano or by calling 724-537-9411.
”Coming up on Wednesday evening, Dec. 22, Co. 2 will be riding Santa Claus around town on Rescue 2 starting approximately 5:30 p.m. More details will be posted.
“As always the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 want to thank you for your continued support and wish you the best of the holiday season.”
* * *
Darlene Upson of Unity Township writes: “Good morning, Louise! Hope all is well with you. We wanted to spread our Christmas spirit, and we got ‘triple dog dared’ to walk through Latrobe dressed in ‘The Christmas Story.’ Well we took the dare and did it (last Sunday evening). What a great time we had as many people honked or stopped to take pictures! We plan on doing it again next Sunday afternoon (Dec. 19).”
See photo below.
* * *
The following arrived last Friday, after deadline for my Dec. 10-12 Bulletin Board:
“Just a quick note to let everyone know that our special Christmas Gnome Coffee and Canvas class is now full; we are no longer accepting reservations for this Dec. 20 class. Thank you to everyone who showed interest!
“Stay tuned for more classes in the months to come.
“Thank you so much for the help! We haven’t had demand like this in a few years, and it’s wonderful for the center.
“Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, center manager, West Newton Center for Active Adults.”
I ran the Christmas Gnome photo and information about the class on my Dec. 9 Lifestyles page.
This just in from Debbie Herwick:
“LUMC Ministries, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will present a “Live Nativity” 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 22 and 23. There will be carolers singing and refreshments for all. Everyone is invited, and everything is free. So, please come join us.”
* * *
In case you missed them, first-quarter honor rolls were published in the Dec. 10-12 Bulletin Weekend edition:
Greater Latrobe Senior High School and GL Junior High School are on Page A8, while Derry Area High School, DA Middle School and Ligonier Valley High School are on Page A9.
* * *
Derry Area Middle School Principal Lisa A. Dubich Wednesday announced Frank Orzehowski, seventh-grader at DA Middle School, “earned honor roll for the first-quarter report-card period.”
* * *
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says “December’s Cold Moon reaches peak illumination on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11:37 p.m. EST. Start looking for the full moon just before sunset as it begins to peek above the horizon.
“What makes this full moon special? It’s most distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, which results in the full moon sitting above the horizon for a longer period of time.”
The Old Farmer’s Almanac also says “The winter solstice happens on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 10:59 a.m. EST. This is the astronomical first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the ‘shortest day’ of the year.
“The winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight in the whole year, making it the ‘shortest day’ of the year. Thankfully, after we reach the winter solstice, the days begin to once again grow longer and longer until we reach the summer solstice — the first day of summer and the ‘longest day’ of the year.”
* * *
My thanks to all of the funeral directors who have replied so far to the following email I sent on Monday, Dec. 13, to those in the Bulletin coverage area:
Deadline for submitting obituaries for publication in the Latrobe Bulletin normally is 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for that day’s paper.
Because Christmas falls on Saturday this year, the December 24-26 Bulletin Holiday edition will be compiled Thursday evening, Dec. 23. Therefore the deadline for submitting obituaries for that edition has to be 9 p.m. Dec. 23.
Since New Year’s Day is on Saturday, the December 31-January 2 Bulletin Holiday edition will be compiled Thursday evening, Dec. 30. The deadline for submitting obituaries for that edition will be 9 p.m. Dec. 30.
As usual, the information must include the funeral home’s full billing address, including ZIP, and daytime phone number.
Photos should be emailed as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 in size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday between 4 a.m. and noon.
* * *
West Newton Public Library is accepting donations of newer used paperback, hardcover, nonfiction, biography books, and DVDs for its back room $5 fill a bag sale.
Robin Matty, manager, said, “We look at all our donations first to make sure the library does not need them for our shelves. PLEASE no children’s books, cookbooks, Bibles, encyclopedias, textbooks.”
The library (724-633-0798), located at 124 N. Water St., West Newton, is open Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* * *
Our thanks to Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home for the chocolate-covered almonds that arrived in the newsroom this week.
* * *
Another holiday greeting: “Hi, Louise. Best wishes for a blessed Advent, merry Christmas and happy New Year. Peace, Louise Mead, St. Mark’s Communication Committee.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
