My thanks to Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak for his monthly updates:
“Good morning, Louise. Just wanted to see if you can put this in this week’s weekender. Thanks and have a great holiday season, Bill.
“The members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies this Saturday, Dec. 17, starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8, and they have been selling out quickly so come get yours early before they are gone.
“Our scratch-off tickets will also be available to purchase for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. This ticket goes off on Dec. 31 and are also available for purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats and by contacting any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“I’d like to take this time to thank you for your continued support and to wish everyone the happiest and safest of holiday season. We couldn’t do what we do without you guys, and we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
Jamie Huemme from Sharky’s Café in Unity Township this week announced, “We are gearing up for our third annual Sharky’s Holiday Dinner Drive and wanted to send you over information about the charity event. See below flier for further details. Essentially we put out 600 holiday meals each year through community donations and donations from Sharky’s.
“The drive takes place Dec. 22, and we will be working with Shop With A Cop, Rotary Backpacks for Kids Program, local churches, food banks and shelters to make sure those in need get a nice holiday meal.”
According to the flier, Sharky’s will donate one meal for every three you buy. Volunteers are needed Dec. 22 and 29 for packaging and delivery. To donate, email jamie.huemme@gmail.com or call 724-532-1620 or stop in at Sharky’s. Order online at sharkyscafe.com.
* * *
This just in: “Hi, Louise. Latrobe AARP will be celebrating Christmas with a luncheon at Giannilli’s II restaurant on Route 30 Monday, Dec. 19, at 12:30 p.m. Reservations were required. Brian Murin will be our entertainment. There will be a Chinese auction.
“We wish you and all your readers a very merry Christmas and a blessed New Year. Bill Fromme.”
* * *
This arrived the other day:
“Merry Christmas to all. Looking for a new hobby? E-Bicycling is a fast growing enterprise in the U.S. and worldwide. It is so much fun to peddle an e-bike and not worry about going up a hill. E-bike owners are biking longer and more often. I just created a local Facebook group, Latrobe, Unity Township E-Bicyclers. Mike Kramer, Unity Township.”
* * *
My thanks to the following for their Christmas greetings:
• Earl and Janet Penrose of Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 of the American Legion and Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary, respectively, for the “We wish you a merry Christmas” photo card.
• “Your friends at McCabe Funeral Home” for the homemade cookies and “Christmas blessings” card with a surprise inside!
• Jason Brinker of Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home for the chocolate-covered almonds.
• Kim Metzgar, managing director of communications, St. Vincent Archabbey, for the 2022 St. Vincent Christmas ornament of Matthew, evangelist. See my Lifestyles Page A10 in today’s edition for details.
* * *
Among my emails the other day:
“Hello, Louise. A press release describing St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s upcoming Advent and Christmas events is attached. Please publish this information in Latrobe Bulletin.
“Thank you. Best wishes for a blessed Advent and a merry Christmas. Peace, Louise Mead, St. Mark’s Communications Committee.”
The following is an excerpt from the church news item that I included on my Dec. 12 Lifestyles page:
If you wish to participate via Zoom, contact the Rev. Nancy Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or 814-535-6797 in advance to obtain log-in information.
• Advent Quiet Day 2022: “The Hymns of Advent” is slated for Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in-person and via Zoom.
• Greening of the Church Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. in-person. Threadgill invites the public to “join us as we prepare the church for the upcoming Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
• Blue Christmas Service 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in-person and via Zoom.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is located at 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
* * *
Volunteer Sandy Kuch requested the following be added to this week’s Bulletin Board:
“Looking for a nice Christmas gift? The West Newton Public Library will place a memorial page inside a book or DVD to honor or memorialize a loved one.
“Send a check for $25 to P.O. Box 221, West Newton, PA 15089, with name of person, your information and phone number, as we contact you to purchase just the right author or something that pleases the person you are honoring or memorializing. We also send you a thank-you and a card to the family.”
Remember: Westmoreland Performing Arts’ Christmas shows opened Thursday and continue Friday, Dec. 16, at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood campus.
Anthony “Tony” Marino, WPA co-executive director, announced 6 p.m. Friday will be WPA’s Home and Cyber School Theatre Troupe with its adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Told though a series of vignettes and music, the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption is “a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas for all of us.”
Then at 8 p.m. Friday will be WPA’s annual Christmas Cabaret, “A Holly Jolly Christmas Holiday Revue.” This old-fashioned Christmas variety show will feature John Noble, Ryan Jordan, Renata Marino, Alex Podolinski, Nicolena Rosato, the WPA Good Vibrations and “a host of your favorite holiday music.”
Tickets for each show are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Reserve tickets by going to www.westmorelandperformingarts.com. Questions? Phone 724-672-3322.
* * *
On Friday, Dec. 16, The Service of Lessons and Carols will return to The Grand Halle on Broad Street in Johnstown. This 7 p.m. service will include community members reading passages from Scripture, holiday carols led by organist Emily Roy on the Adam Stein pipe organ, choral works by the Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, and handbell performances by The Glory Ringers. At press time, tickets were still available at GrandHalle.com/cultural-events or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours. Tickets also may be available at the door.
* * *
St. Vincent College’s 18th annual December commencement ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on SVC’s Unity Township campus.Gary Quinlivan, Ph.D., professor of economics in and former dean of the McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government, will deliver the commencement address.
* * *
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present its annual “Home for the Holidays” concert of choral and instrumental holiday pops Saturday, Dec. 17, in The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. The 7:30 p.m. concert, guest conducted by Andrés Franco, includes “Sleigh Ride,” “O Holy Night,” selections from “The Nutcracker,” a holiday sing-along, Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” and more.
The All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County and Pitt-Greensburg Chorale, directed by Chris Bartley, join the Westmoreland Symphony in performing “Merry Christmas” from “Home Alone,” “Carol of the Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The choir is made up of students from several high schools in the region, including Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Hempfield Area.
Tickets, $18 and up, may be purchased by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or online at www.westmorelandsymphony.org. Masks are optional, according to WSO spokeswoman Joy Carroll. The concert is sponsored by LECOM, InFirst Bank and Opst & Associates.
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host Self-Taught Series: Ginnie Leiner, Quilter, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the museum. Admission is free. Attendees will hear more about the art of quilting with Leiner as they view her quilts and learn about her approach to her craft. To register for Sunday, call 1-888-718-4253.
* * *
“The Sounds of Christmas,” a 90-minute musical celebration of the holidays, returns to inspire the true meaning of Christmas. The Latshaw Pops Orchestra (conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer), singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies will be joined by special guest Victory Brinker of Unity Township, a 10-year-old internationally renowned classical crossover singer and actress, who is known as a Golden Buzzer winner and finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”
This family tradition will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. Tickets are $25, $30 and $35. Go online to purchase tickets at www.thepalacetheatre.org or call 724-836-8000.
* * *
Penguin Court, a private preserve of Brandywine Conservancy located in Laughlintown, is hosting the second of two outdoor activities this month. To celebrate the winter solstice, a Mindful Outdoor Experience will be underway 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
According to program manager Melissa Reckner, Faith Sartori, a certified Kripalu Mindful Outdoor Guide, will prompt participants to use “gentle movement, guided breathing, mindful walking, and meditation to immerse themselves into a deeper connection with nature.” An $18 fee applies.
Melissa added, “The workshop will be held outdoors, so dress warmly, and, because of space limitations, registration is required and may be completed at www.brandywine.org/conservancy/events.”
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe website glsd.us, early dismissal will be Thursday, Dec. 22, and holiday vacation - no school will be underway Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2. GLSD classes will resume Jan. 3.
* * *
