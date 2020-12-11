Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Santa Claus is coming to Unity Township for a special drive-thru event starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe (Unity Township).
Children in attendance will be able to wave to Santa from the comfort of their car and receive a holiday treat, and send letters to Santa from the “Santa Express Mailbox.”
Treats are limited to the first 200 kids, age 12 and under. For more information, call 724-539-2546.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, 210 W. Main St., Ligonier Borough, will show performances of “Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma” at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-13.
“Let us take you on a stroll down memory lane with a funny and heartwarming tale set in the ‘50s,” according to the show’s description. “You’ll get to see Ebenezer Scrooge, Laverne, Shirley, ChaChi and even Mr. Sandman! With a live band playing some of your favorite ‘50s tunes, why would you be anywhere else? Diamond Theatre is the place to be!”
Tickets will be for sale at the door 30 minutes prior to each show, according to the Diamond Theatre Facebook page.
* * *
Mary Stauffer, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 in Pipetown, Unity Township, announced that American Legion Post 982 will have curbside Christmas treats from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, for its members and families.
Stauffer said to visit the post, located at 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township, or call 724-423-9284 and sign up for holiday treats. She said to “please provide your name and the number of treats along with the age groups of the children, 1-4, 5-8 or 9-12. You must sign up by Dec. 5.”
“Santa will be staying home this year to be ready for coming down the chimneys of all little good boys and girls on Christmas Eve,” Stauffer added. “Merry Christmas and stay safe!”
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the church. The dinner will be takeout only using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cole slaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in an adult portion for $9 or a child’s portion for $6. The church will not be taking phone orders.
* * *
Spokesperson Linda Butler of the Veterans Of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe, said the post has canceled its monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, because of COVID-19.
* * *
Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 has announced that it has canceled the Dec. 14 Christmas party “due to the coronavirus setback. We feel it will be safer for our senior citizens to be very cautious and considerate to protect our elderly members. Hopefully, the January meeting will be scheduled. We are wishing everyone a Merry and healthy Christmas and a better New Year.”
* * *
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said “the next meeting of the Daniel P. Nolan Latrobe Knights Of Columbus, Council No. 940, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, has been canceled due to the upswing in the coronavirus situation. So, at this time we, The Knights, wish one and all a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.”
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, Dec. 14, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with Dutch apple, honey beer, cheddar garlic, cranberry/orange and flavors available. The sampler, featuring four quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with broccoli soup, pierogi and kielbasa and stuffed pepper available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Homemade 8-inch sweet potato and bean pies are also being sold for $5. Additionally, the church will offer holiday cranberry/orange relish. Cost is $1.50 for an 8-ounce container.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Dec. 19. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township is planning Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in-person Masses.
Mass attendance will be by reservation only. Reservations are due no later than noon Tuesday, Dec. 15. The public may view livestreamed Masses instead of attending in person. Information on reservations and livestreamed Masses is available at www.basilicaparishstv.org.
If you require assistance with registration, call Kristina at 724-539-8629, ext. 19.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, is selling a Snowball Special lottery ticket for the month of January.
Prizes of $100 will be awarded Monday through Saturday with bonus prizes on Jan. 1 and 18 for a total payout of $3,000. Winning numbers are taken from the Pennsylvania Lottery’s daily three digit drawing at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and are available at Joe’s Store (Lawson Heights), Gladys’ Beauty Shop (Donohoe Road), the Plaza News Stand, Studio 30 Salon, Len’s Jewelry Repair Plus, WestLand Chiropractic Clinic or at the parish office.
“The tickets make great stocking stuffers, office grab bag gifts and Christmas card inserts,” said John Szalewicz, staff member, St. Vincent Basilica Parish.
* * *
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County plans to donate funds in excess of $750,000 during its upcoming “Unwrapped” evenings to benefit local organizations.
On Friday, Dec. 18, The Fred Rogers Center will be the honored recipient with special appearances by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and champion figure skater and “Dancing with the Stars” favorite, Johnny Weir.
The Dec. 18 event will be socially distant, with many offerings taking place outdoors. Nemacolin is also offering rapid COVID-19 tests through an on-site, third-party, medical services company. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, the onsite facility will test guests and members upon request.
* * *
Because of rising coronavirus (COVID-19) case numbers in Westmoreland County and surrounding areas, the Westmoreland-Fayette Council of Boys Scouts of America Service Center will be temporarily closed to the public beginning Monday, Dec. 14.
Scout Shop orders can be placed by email or phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with curbside pickup. The office will still be staffed during these times for any questions you have or assistance you may need.
To place a Scout Shop order, email 512scoutshoporders@scouting.org or call the council office at 724-837-1630. Let the office know how you plan to pay when placing an order.
* * *
Here’s another update from Derry Area School District’s David McCleary:
“Looking for a unique and special gift for the person that is so difficult to buy for? We have a great gift idea for you! Give them the gift that continues giving, to children!
“A unique opportunity to enrich the lives of the youngest amongst us with the gift of learning is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, now available to the children of Derry Area School District! This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
“Thanks to grants from Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 907 and the Derry Area School District Foundation, we are able to register our first group of recipients. However, our goal is not to register some of our children. Our goal is to register every eligible child in Derry Area for this program.
“We’re hoping to fund a large number of our recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home! Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627.
“Please memo your check ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ or ‘DPIL.’ Also, please include your email address so you can receive updates on the books that children receive each month and other facts about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, early literacy and events for Derry Area’s Pre-K population. For questions concerning donations, please contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us or call 724-694-2780, ext. 3312.
“This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
“If anyone has any questions concerning registration, please contact Mrs. Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Bulletin Board and on social media. May you and yours have a blessed and happy holiday season!”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.