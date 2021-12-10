I appreciated the day-brightening “Let it Snow” card I received this week from Greater Latrobe School District.
The colorful card has impressive artwork by Corinne Gardiner, grade six, and inside the following greeting by Kenley Lynn, grade six:
“Winter
“Fall, Fall, Fall, goes the snow
“See each one is different as the wind blows
“Mountains and hills all around covered in white
“The colder it gets the closer to night
“Throughout the day many snowmen built
“With snowball fights and hot chocolate melts
“Sledding with friends night and day
“Flying down hills skiing and snowboarding away
“Can’t wait to dream about this amazing day.”
Corinne and Kenley attend Mountain View Elementary School in the GLSD, according to the administration building staffer who returned my phone call.
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982’s Veterans Christmas Breakfast will be underway 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at American Legion Post 982, Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said, “All veterans eat free! There will be a fee of $6 for all other attendees. This event is open to the public and will offer home fries, scrambled eggs, French toast sticks, buttered toast, bacon, sausage patties, coffee, orange juice, and hot cocoa with a candy cane. Bloody marys and mimosas can be purchased for $5 each.
“All proceeds will go toward our Veterans Fund to assist local veterans and events. Come spread some holiday cheer and enjoy breakfast with our veterans at 158 American Legion Road, Pipetown.”
Any questions, call Post 982 at 724-423-9284.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary will have its monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 13, at the post, 204 Spring St., Latrobe. Time was not announced before press time.
Auxiliary spokeswoman Linda Butler said, “At this time, the auxiliary wishes to thank everyone who supported us during our fish fries and spaghetti dinners this past year. We enjoyed seeing you and serving you, and look forward to seeing you next year.
“Did you ever consider as one of your New Year’s resolutions joining the VFW Auxiliary and supporting our veterans. To join the auxiliary you must be a spouse, child, parent, grandchild or sibling of a veteran of a foreign war. We also accept transfers into our post.
“Any questions, call 724-537-6480 and leave a message; someone will get back to you.
“We love our veterans.
“Thanks, Louise, and have a very merry Christmas and happy New Year.”
* * *
Marilyn Fisher writes:
“Good morning, Ms. Louise. Christmas blessings to you and your family. Attached is a flier from St. Stephen’s AME — Oak Street. Thank you for all you do.”
St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, Dec. 13, for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, for the following:
• 8 ounces of Holiday Cranberry/Orange Relish $1.50.
• Sweet Potato Casserole (four hearty helpings) $4.
• “Christmas” Shepherd’s Pie — A generous portion of a baked pie layered with ground beef, mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes. Meal includes a side of applesauce, roll and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3: (Cranberry-Orange Bread and Pumpkin Bread). Try “The Sampler,” half of each flavored bread of the day.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint: (Chili, Vegetable Beef Soup, Pierogi and Kielbasa Soup, Stuffed Cabbage Soup, or Dad’s Smokehouse Chili).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Monday, Dec. 13.
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
* * *
From Tony Dominick:
“Louise, first of all, wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year. Also, thanks to you and the Latrobe Bulletin for your continued support.”
The next meeting for the Latrobe Knights of Columbus will be held Monday evening, Dec. 13, at the Knights’ Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 home in Loyalhanna.
Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting will be conducted after the prayer service. Refreshments will be available during the social.
* * *
This just in from Toni Terretti:
St. Raymond of the Mountains Church, Donegal, is selling a January calendar ticket. The entire ticket is valued at $5,000.
A specific amount is designated for each day during January 2022. You could win as little as $125 per day or as much as $1,000, depending on the day and what number is taken from the 7 p.m. Pick 3 Pennsylvania Lottery.
Tickets cost $10 each, and only 1,000 tickets are sold. All proceeds benefit St. Raymond of the Mountains Church.
For additional information or to purchase a ticket, call 724-593-4593.
My thanks to Bulletin Assistant Editor Nick Cammuso for helping me type in the 117.7 inches of Letters to Santa that were published on pages A6 and A7 of the Thursday, Dec. 9, edition, and to Bulletin Editor Chris Ulicne for his festive photos and page layouts. It was a team effort!
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe School District calendar on www.glsd.us, Christmas break will start with early dismissal Thursday, Dec. 23, and continue through Friday, Dec. 31. Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 3.
* * *
The West Newton First Church of God, 157 N. Second St., will hold its third annual Cookie Walk as a church fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 11. Chairperson Kathy Joseph announced there are “over 30 different kinds of cookies, homemade fudge for the sale plus there will be chocolate-covered peanut butter balls being sold at $6 per dozen. You will be handed plastic gloves and can place your cookies choice in a box that will be weighed $8 per pound.”
Questions? Call 724-872-7467.
* * *
An update arrived this week from Mountain Playhouse Executive Director and Producer Patty Carnevali:
“Firstly, on behalf of the board of directors and the Mountain Playhouse family, I want to thank you for the loyalty, patience and kind words you have extended over the last two years.
“Our plans for the 2022 season will be unveiled early in the new year. As you can appreciate, we are working through the many logistics involved in producing theater in these challenging times and following two seasons of being ‘dark.’
“If you have tickets – purchased or rolled over from 2020 or 2021 – please hold onto them! They will be honored in the 2022 season, and we will be in contact with more information about this in January.
“We look forward to seeing you in 2022.”
* * *
In case you missed the Bulletin’s front page Tuesday:
St. Vincent Summer Theatre will host “Celebrate the Season: A Christmas Show” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in the Performing Arts Center on the Unity Township campus.
Tickets are $25 per adult and $20 for a child 12 and younger. For tickets, visit www.stvincent.edu/summertheatre or call 724-805-2177. St. Vincent employees and students will receive a $10 discount on the first four tickets purchased. Employees and students must purchase tickets by calling the college at 724-532-5030.
Directed by assistant professor of theater and producing artistic director Greggory Brandt, “Celebrate the Season: A Christmas Show” is a holiday-style production that will feature many favorite Christmas classics and other holiday traditions. The show will consist of four professional artists and eight current SVC performing arts students.
“We are so very grateful for our loyal patrons,” said Brandt. “What better way to welcome [them] back than with the sounds of the holiday season?” Brandt invites everyone to “join us and share your support and enthusiasm in the Christmas season.”
Performances held by St. Vincent Summer Theatre have been delayed due to COVID-19 precautions. Guests will be required to follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies set forth in the St. Vincent Health and Safety Plan while on campus. For the latest information about these protocols, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
* * *
A couple of reminders:
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present two performances of “The Nutcracker,” featuring Texture Ballet School and guest dancers from Texture Contemporary Ballet, on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer will conduct the performances.
Tickets are $16 to $41; group rates are available. Call 724-836-8000 or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org
Patrons are required to wear masks in the Palace Theatre for the safety of all attendees. Additional safety measures that will be in place at the Palace Theatre include enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures and an upgraded HVAC system. The Palace Theatre has also implemented additional safety procedures. All persons must pass through the theatre’s screening process to enter the theatre, this includes a bag check and metal detectors.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, Dec. 12, “from 11 a.m. till we are sold out,” announced Della L. Murphy. “It will be takeout only using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the meal, available in adult serving for $9 or child’s portion for $6.
* * *
