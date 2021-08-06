A day-brightening note arrived this week:
“Hello, Louise. I hope your summer is going great!
“Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society would like to announce our raffle ticket offering. The Labor Day Meat and Money ticket offers a prize of $1,000 cash and a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse. The winning number will be taken from the first 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Pick 3 Lottery on Monday, Sept. 6.
“Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each. Tickets may be purchased at Len’s Jewelry or The Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe, Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights or the News Stand in the Latrobe 30 Shoppes.
“Thanks to you and your readers for your continued support.
“Pam Walter and Dorothy Zello, LAHAS raffle sales co- chairs.”
* * *
This Sunday, Aug. 8, New Alexandria United Methodist Church will host a 6:30 p.m. Hymn Sing followed by refreshments and fellowship.
Worship team chair Debbie Resslar said, “All are invited to join in a program of singing (or listening) filled with audience-selected hymns — completed by special guest performers.
“Making an encore performance will be retired Greater Latrobe music teacher Alan Lomicka.
“Piano accompanist for the evening will be the Rev. Rosalyn Werner. If you haven’t witnessed Rosie in action, you’d be amazed. She uses all 88 keys in about every arrangement she plays. And she is in her 91st year of life!”
“Outside performers are always welcome.”
Interested parties may contact Debbie (724-668-2749).
New Alexandria United Methodist Church is located at 106 Washington St.
* * *
Tuesday, Aug. 10, is the deadline for reservations to go on the New Alexandria Community Choir bus trip Sept. 15 to see “Queen Esther” at Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster County. The coach bus will leave the New Alexandria Community United Presbyterian Church at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 9:30 p.m.
The adult price of $124 includes a meal at Hershey Farms Restaurant prior to the performance.
Contact choir director Debbie Resslar for reservation information at 724-668-2749.
* * *
This just in from secretary Connie Marucco:
“Greetings. The Latrobe Area Historical Society welcomes you to our August programs. This month we are offering a two-part series titled ‘See Yourself in the Movies.’ Rather than a slide show of still photographs, this is a black-and- white silent movie filmed in 1937 and was sponsored by the Latrobe Public Schools. It includes images of the school children, the community, the people of the town, and places and events of public interest.
“Two years ago the historical society had the original reel-to-reel film converted to two DVDs, with a total time of approximately 100 minutes. Because of the length, we will be showing in two parts, on two consecutive weekends, Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21. Come and see what 1937 looked like. This is a free show open to the public, but donations will be appreciated.
“The historical society is located at 416 Weldon St. in Latrobe. Parking on Friday is on the street, and on Saturday at the corner of Alexandria and Weldon at the parking lot of Kelly, Sparber & White. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the show starts at 9:30 a.m.
”Because Westmoreland County has now raised its COVID-19 rating to ‘substantial’ all guests must wear masks whether vaccinated or not.”
* * *
St. Cecilia Parish, Whitney, will hold a Burger Bash 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, according to Sondra Wagner, parish secretary.
Additional 2021 dates are Sept. 25 and Oct. 16.
For other information, call 724-423-3777.
* * *
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania this week announced awards for Pennsylvania county leaders and organizations that have “enhanced the well-being of counties and residents.”
CCAP President and Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel presented the President’s Award to Sherene Hess, Indiana County commissioner. The award was given to honor “commitment to CCAP’s president and outstanding contributions leading to enhanced service to county residents.”
* * *
Linda Gwinn called to announce the ninth annual Knotweed Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, around the Blairsville Bandstand on the west edge of town near the Blairsville Riverfront Trail and the Conemaugh River.
Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with a parade through town ending at the bandstand, where the Diamond Dolls will perform.
There will be free concerts throughout the day by the Blairsville Community Band, The Boomers, 7-Mile Run, and Steel City Yacht Club as well as a performance by The Stage Right Sensations. The schedule is being finalized.
Gwinn added, “This event (organized entirely by volunteers and paid for by community sponsors) offers a free day for the community to come out and enjoy music, food, activities for the kids, and shop a variety of vendors. There will be bounce houses, games, an obstacle course, and a rock wall for the kids as well as a beer garden for the adults. We encourage festival-goers to check out the rest of town, visit local shops and explore all that Blairsville has to offer.”
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will host a quilt show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Blairsville Farmers Market will be set up from 3 to 6 p.m. on North Water Street, next to the boat launches by the Conemaugh River.
The booth at the corner of North Spring and West Market will have tickets on sale for “History at High Noon” guided tours featuring figures from the Underground Railroad and prominent Blairsville citizens.
Blairsville Underground Railroad History Center’s Open House on South East Lane will be underway from noon to 4 p.m.
Blairsvile Volunteer Fire Department will have hamburgers and hot dogs on sale at the fire station on North Spring Street.
Damien Boudreaux is chairperson for the Knotweed event.
* * *
In an effort to to raise money for Action for Animals, Westland Clinic of Chiropractic in Latrobe is hosting a Cutest Pet Contest in August and September.
A clinic spokesman explained, “We have community members and our patients bring in pictures of their pets. They will be placed on a collection jar with a bit of information about each pet. The pet that garners the most ‘votes’ (money raised) will be declared the winner.
“Our clinic will match whatever money is raised, and the winner receives a professional photo session with their pet!”
* * *
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 will conduct its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the post home, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Spokeswoman Linda Butler said, “Interested in becoming a member and helping our veterans? Contact the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message. We will get back to you. To be a member, you must be a spouse, child, grandchild or sibling of a veteran of a foreign war, male or female. Transfers are also welcome.
“Starting in September we will be resuming our fish fries on the first Friday of every month and our spaghetti dinners on the third Tuesday of the month. Watch for more details in the Latrobe Bulletin.
“We love our veterans.”
* * *
A colorful flier arrived this week concerning the Disciples’ Hands Car Wash fundraiser to be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, in the parking lot of Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St.
Julie Ruane, church secretary, said, “Donations are greatly appreciated. Disciples’ Hands help feed the needy in our area.”
* * *
Robin Matty, manager of West Newton Library, this week announced the 124 N. Water St. library (724-633-0798) will hold its September fundraiser 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Le Grande, 105 S. Second St., West Newton.
This is the annual “Tea-riffic” event. Price will be $20; tickets can be purchased at the library, and at Gary’s Chuck Wagon Restaurant, 105 S. Second St., during restaurant hours and library hours. Only 85 tickets will be sold.
Robin invites the public to “plan to come and enjoy wonderful food, gift basket auction and other games of chance.”
* * *
We had another inquiry:
In addition to the fun and entertainment scheduled to take place in Legion-Keener Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, the Great American Banana Split Celebration is expanding the festivities into downtown Latrobe on Friday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
In his email to BB, Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay explained, “In this Downtown Banana Split Celebration, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in the Banana Split Open and play a game of mini golf at participating downtown Latrobe merchant locations for the opportunity to win valuable prizes. Visitors will also enjoy a children’s comedy and magic show with Steve Haberman in the Adams Memorial Library courtyard at 11 a.m. followed by Tracy Lynn’s Song and Dance Show at 1 p.m. Additional children’s activities include arts and crafts by Latrobe Art Center in the former Dollar General building on Ligonier Street, street performers including balloonists and a stilt walker, and music by DJ-Shark in the downtown Latrobe Parklet.
To celebrate Latrobe’s legacy as the birthplace of the banana split, Latrobe Valley Dairy will offer banana splits. Additional food vendors will be present throughout the downtown Latrobe area, and all participating merchants will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A full schedule of activities can be found at latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/2021-downtown-banana or BananaSplitFest.com.
Following these daytime family activities, adults can toast the Great American Banana Split Celebration and end their evening in style at Latrobe Art Center’s Yellow Tie Gala. The gala will transform the 800 block of Ligonier Street into an open-air dining room and dance floor with entertainment by Neon Swing X-perience. The evening will feature hot and cold appetizers from Ricolita’s Café as well as a signature Banana Split Cocktail and other beverages.
Reservations are required by Friday, Aug. 13.
To purchase tickets, call 724-537-7011 or visit latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/2021-yellow-tie-gala.
* * *
