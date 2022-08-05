August 5-7, 2022

Let’s start off with some good news for veterans’ families and the community:
“Louise, on behalf of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza committee, I would like to thank all the individuals and organizations that donated for the design and installation of our newest marker. Thanks to them we met our goal.
“Art Dira, chairman, Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza.”
Details about the newest marker were announced in the June 10-12 Bulletin Board.
* * *
A day brightener arrived over the weekend:
“Louise, we will be holding our annual Back to School Bash Carnival. We are so thankful to be able to continue this tradition to help the Latrobe and New Derry communities. If at all possible, please place this in the paper. Your paper is such a blessing to get these events out to the public and we really appreciate it. Thank you, Debbie” (Herwick, business administrator, Latrobe United Methodist Church).
The Back to School Bash Carnival, offering food, games, activities, backpacks etc. at LUMC Ministries’ Latrobe and New Derry campuses, is free on these days:
• Friday, Aug. 12, the carnival will be underway 5 to 8 p.m. at the Latrobe campus, 440 Main St. and Ridge Avenue.
• Saturday, Aug. 13, it will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the New Derry campus, 5742 Route 982.
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St. in Latrobe, will have a Flea Market, Book Sale, Bake Sale and Basket Raffles on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There will be books, furniture, tools, toys, household items, holiday decorations and miscellaneous items for sale. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
A stair glide will be in operation to access the church’s lower level. Call the church office at 724-537-4901 for other details.
Church spokeswoman Dorthy Paulovich added, “Louise, thank you for being the community’s contact person for the many events taking place in our city.”
* * *
I appreciated this day brightener that arrived Tuesday evening:
“Sherry and I just wanted to say THANK YOU for your excellent handling of our article. Our friends and family loved it!
“KUDOS. Don & Sherry Clark.”
The announcement of the Ligonier couple’s 50th anniversary with their recent color photo ran on my Tuesday Lifestyles page.
* * *
Greater Latrobe’s cross-country team will be doing a Car Wash this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Sharky’s Plaza, off Route 30, Unity Township.
Angie Wilson of Greater Latrobe Cross-Country Boosters invites everyone to “please come out and bring your dirty car to be washed and support your local high school cross- country team. Donations will be accepted.
“Thanks to Louise and Latrobe Bulletin for advertising and continued support of Greater Latrobe XC.”
* * *
Greensburg Church of the Brethren administrative assistant Julie Ruane writes:
“Hi, Louise. It’s been awhile. Could you please help us get the word out about our Car Wash Fundraiser? We would appreciate it very much.”
The Car Wash Fundraiser will be underway 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, in the Greensburg Church of the Brethren parking lot, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Julie added, “Disciples’ Hands Team greatly appreciates any donation.” According to the flier, the team “helps feed and provide for those who are in need.”
* * *
Members and guests are invited to the monthly meeting of Chestnut Ridge Historical Society 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Speaker Kristin Miller will do a PowerPoint presentation of the history and projects of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art.
SAMA has five locations, including one in Ligonier Township, where you can view an art exhibition or attend an educational event, according to Louise Sprowls, CRHS secretary.
* * *
The Rev. John Smaligo will be blessing students and their backpacks, teachers and school staff on Sunday, Aug. 21, as they prepare for a new school year.
All are welcome to attend the 10:45 a.m. worship service at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville.
The pastor said, “A special token will be given to each participant to remind them that Jesus is always by their side and that members of Hebron will be thinking of them as they embark on a new school adventure.”
* * *
This just in:
The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Council 940 of Latrobe will be held Monday evening, Aug. 8, at the council home in Loyalhanna. Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary.
Spokesman Tony Dominick added, “All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate. Thank you ever so much.”
* * *
Greater Latrobe School District teacher in-service days are Monday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25.
GLSD students’ first day of the 2022-23 school year is Monday, Aug. 29, according to www.glsd.us.
A few reminders:
Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit, educational organization based at 951 Old Salem Road, will host its annual Monarch Butterfly Release Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Lefevre Butterfly Garden behind the main garden center building.
The organizers said, “The colorful flowers there will entice the released monarchs to land for our enjoyment. A short, fun educational program will be provided by well-known author and entertainer J.D. Peterson. There will be plenty to see and enjoy. We also have hot dogs, Turner’s lemonade and new this year is the McFeely’s Ice Cream truck! The monarchs are provided free compliments of the Second Chance Fund.” Call the GGC (724-837-0245) to reserve yours.
* * *
Alabaster Performing Arts’ “Encanto” Musical Theatre Workshop will be hosted 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at SonRise Church, off Frye Farm Road on Lois Lane, Unity Township.
“Being on stage takes a lot of confidence,” said Mary McCormack, director. “My students are rising back up from pandemic isolation with on-stage performance experience. During the last two years, I saw an increase in excessive shyness and lack of eye contact. Giving students a platform to use their talents has definitely shown an increase in their confidence, socialization and communication skills.”
“My favorite part of being in ‘Encanto’ is singing ‘What Else Can I Do?’ and being with the other children,” said Charlotte Meriwether of Latrobe. Charlotte is one of more than 50 students enrolled in Alabaster’s Youth Division productions of “Encanto” being offered this summer across Westmoreland County.
The three-hour workshop immerses students ages 5 through 15 in acting, singing and choreography, with a performance for their families at the end of the evening.
To register for the “Encanto” workshop slated Aug. 12, call Alabaster Performing Arts (724-516-5189) or email mary.alabaster.org@gmail.com.
* * *
Latrobe Business and Professional Women will kick off their club year Sunday, Aug. 21, with a presentation on the BPW/PA state project, Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor.
Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor’s mission is to provide “rehabilitation through non-medicinal therapies by training service canines for veterans suffering from PTS (Post-Traumatic Stress), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and Physical Disabilities.” TOV provides struggling veterans with trained companions who aid and assist in their daily routines, improving the quality of life.
According to Tracy Grace, club president, the Latrobe BPW theme for 2022-23 is “Inspire Ourselves and Others to Do Good Things Every Day.” BPW is known for “giving back to our community, supporting our neighboring businesses, and encouraging our fellow sisters. ‘Do Good Things’ was partly inspired by the BPW/PA state project Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor.”
Angela Apple, public relations co-chair, invites you to join members 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Giannilli’s II, Route 30, Unity Township, to learn more about Tails of Valor and Latrobe BPW. RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 11, by emailing latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
* * *
Lincoln Highway Experience’s annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket continues at the Route 30-based museum this summer for its ninth year.
The popular open-air food festival takes place Wednesdays from June 1 to Aug. 24, 5 to 8 p.m., weather permitting, on Lincoln Highway Experience’s grounds, 3435 Route 30 East in Unity Township.
Guests can enjoy “breezy summer evenings on the spacious lawn with great food from local chefs, BYOB, and live music,” according to Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Experience.
Fee is $5 per car for admission. There is an additional cost for food purchased from chefs’ booths. Tables are limited, so it is suggested that attendees take chairs or blankets, especially if they will be arriving late. No outside food or pets are permitted.
The 2022 participating local chefs are Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ, and Simply Good.
The live entertainment scheduled for Aug. 10 is Gary Stewart.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
