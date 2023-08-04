This week’s e-newsletter from Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Briana Tomack includes this update:
“Friday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park, Steelers Fest at Latrobe is a free event with food, vendors and exhibitors, along with activities for the family. The Pittsburgh Steelers organization brings games and prizes, plus the opportunity to meet player alumni.
“All this happens before 5,000-plus fans watch the Steelers’ night practice (Ticket required. Supports Greater Latrobe School District athletic programs.) inside Latrobe Memorial Stadium, and closing Zambelli fireworks show.”
The 2023 schedule:
11 a.m. — Festivities begin;
3 p.m. — Pittsburgh Steeline Drumline;
3-5 p.m. — Autographs;
5 p.m. — Memorial Stadium opens;
7-9 p.m. — Steelers’ night practice, and
9:15 p.m. — Zambelli fireworks.
The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny with a high near 85 and a 30% chance of precipitation between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) region.
* * *
In response to my email inquiry, Dawn Vavick of Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation Wednesday said space is still available on the Aug. 9 coach trip she is organizing to the Johnstown Flood Museum.
In her previous email release, she said the group will “discover the history of the Johnstown Flood Museum right in our own backyard! We will visit the Johnstown Flood Museum, as well as the Heritage Discovery Center. Lunch will be served at Our Sons Restaurant, famous for their fried chicken! After lunch we will visit the National Memorial to the Johnstown Flood before departing for home.”
Fee is $70. Register at www.latroberecreation.org or call 724-537-4331. The group will depart at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, from Latrobe Memorial Stadium and return at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Latrobe Community Ministries will hold its annual Back to School Bash Carnival at two locations:
• Friday, Aug. 11, at its Latrobe campus, 440 Main St., from 5 to 8 p.m. and
• Saturday, Aug. 12, at its New Derry campus, 5742 Route 982, from noon to 4 p.m.
LCM spokeswoman Debbie Herwick added in her email, “We are so thankful to be able to continue this tradition to help the Latrobe and New Derry communities. It is such a blessing to get these events out to the public, and we really appreciate it.”
Each carnival will include free food, games, activities, backpacks, etc.
In case readers missed last weekend’s Bulletin Board, Debbie also announced:
“Louise, our church is now officially ‘Latrobe Community Ministries’ with a Latrobe campus and New Derry campus. We have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Conference.”
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe School District website www.glsd.us, the 2023-24 school year will begin Monday, Aug. 28.
* * *
Also on the GLSD website is a letter to students’ parents and guardians, which includes the following excerpt:
“We will be introducing new start times at our schools to facilitate Professional Learning Community (PLC) time for our dedicated team of teachers. The implementation of PLC time is a strategic move aimed at further enhancing the educational experience and fostering professional growth among our exceptional educators.
“Our commitment to providing the best education possible has led us to recognize the immense value of collaboration and shared learning among our teaching staff. PLC time will allow our teachers to engage in collaborative planning, data analysis, curriculum development, and professional development activities. By dedicating this time exclusively to their professional growth and collective efforts, our teachers will be better equipped to meet the needs of our students and deliver an even higher quality of education.
“Here are the revised start times for the elementary and secondary levels:
“Elementary schools:
“● New start time: 8:50 a.m.
“● Dismissal time: 3:30 p.m. (same as last year).
“Junior and senior high schools:
“● New start time: 7:45 a.m.
“● Dismissal time: 2:40 p.m. (same as last year).
“Thank you for your continued support and trust in our educational system. Together, we will continue to create an environment where every student can thrive and reach their full potential.
“Sincerely, Michael R. Porembka, superintendent of schools.”
* * *
Here’s another update from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hi, Louise, and thank you for always helping the people know what is happening in Latrobe!
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, extends a big ‘THANK YOU’ to everyone who donated a basket, time or helped in anyway, to our fundraiser bingo last Saturday. We were so happy to see everyone who ate, played bingo and hopefully won something!
“Please continue to come and enjoy the center activities. Beth is getting more new things added to the monthly events.
“Mark your calendars for Aug. 16 for a Birthday Celebration! Aug. 27 will be a Banana Split Social and entertainment. There are many special craft days and other activities. Get a monthly schedule to check out everything, including lunch. Please sign up by Wednesday for the following week to ensure adequate food for all.
“A last-minute note: We will have music (provided by Charles Beabout) and dancing Friday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A donation of $1 is requested. Come and enjoy the afternoon fun! Details: call Beth, 724-539-0237.”
* * *
This just in:
Retirees and former employees of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA will have their next luncheon at noon Wednesday, Aug. 16, at The Sequel (formerly Cozumel Mexican Restaurant), Route 30, Hempfield Township.
Contact Mary Ann at 724-537-7894 if you plan to attend.
* * *
A day brightener:
“Hi, Louise. Here is a reminder for our members who live in the Greater Latrobe School District area.
“The Golden Dome Knitting Guild will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg.
“Because last month’s meeting was canceled due to severe weather, our program will be a review of seaming using the Kitchner Stitch. Don’t forget to bring something for the Show and Share portion of the meeting.
“Guests and new members are always welcome. For more information, call Lorraine at 724-836-6323.
“Thanks, Louise. We always appreciate how much the Bulletin covers local news and events.
“Sincerely, Lorraine Hoffman, vice president.”
* * *
It’s almost parish picnic time at St. Stephen Orthodox Church, 1520 Susan Drive off Mission Road in Unity Township.
The picnic will be underway 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. The kitchen will close at 4 p.m.
Ethnic food and beer will be available. Music by Dark Shark Entertainment, bingo, 50/50 drawing, basket raffle and a bake sale are scheduled.
Call Brigette at 724-836-0930 for directions or other details.
* * *
A few reminders:
Latrobe Business and Professional Women will welcome guest speaker Natalie Boyanovsky from the Alzheimer’s Association at the club’s August meeting.
Latrobe BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple added in an email release, “Natalie will be sharing information on care and support resources for families with loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. She will also share information on the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Westmoreland County on Sept. 16.”
Join Latrobe BPW members and guests on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Giannilli’s II on Route 30 in Unity Township. RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 10, at latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
* * *
Joanne “Joni” DelSordo this week requested another mention in BB:
Latrobe High School Class of 1958 will celebrate its 65th-anniversary reunion 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township.
Joni also announced in her email, “We will be having a casual get-together at Chef Dato’s 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. It’s going to be a lot of fun.
“Please call Chuck Gray at 724-532-1317 or Elaine Voytek at 412-554-3224 and reserve your dinner or if you have any questions.”
* * *
Bernadette “Bernie” Miller of Unity Township announced the eighth annual picnic for all former Latrobe Area Hospital employees/retirees is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Slovak picnic grounds, Derry Township, starting at 1 p.m. until ?
Bernie added in her handwritten release, “We are asking everyone to bring a covered dish and a $5 donation to help pay rent and buy picnic supplies like plates, napkins, plasticware, etc.
“We will have a basket auction, 50/50 and a scratch-off lottery tree. We need 25-30 people to donate baskets for the auction or more. If you donate a basket, you don’t have to bring a covered dish, only if you want. You must be present to win. All money raised goes toward next year’s picnic to make it bigger and better.
“Since we raised more money than we ever did, besides paying rent and buying picnic supplies, we have enough money to provide chicken, 15 pounds each of Italian roast beef and pulled pork, 10 pounds each of ham barbecue and sloppy Joes, and 12 dozen slider buns. We increased the amount on the gift cards and how many gift cards that we give away as door prizes. Again, you must be present to win.
“Dr. Amadee and Dr. Zorch will provide entertainment, and we will have people taking pictures of the picnic. They will be posted on the website.
“We are asking everyone to bring their favorite recipe or recipes with your name and department where you worked. We want to make a recipe book for next year.
“Please come and join us for a day of fun, excellent food and renewing old friendships. The date is Aug. 17 at the Slovak picnic grounds. Hope to see you there.
“Please let us know what you will bring.”
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday each week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.