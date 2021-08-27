According to the Greater Latrobe School District e-calendar, the 2021-22 school year begins Monday, Aug. 30, for students.
GLSD teacher in-service days were Monday, Aug. 23, through Thursday, Aug. 26.
Visit https://www.glsd.us/apps/events/
* * *
Also on the GLSD website:
Here are the top three questions/answers addressing some of the most frequently asked queries regarding Greater Latrobe School District’s return to in-person instruction, scheduled for Monday.
Families are encouraged to refer to the COVID-19 tab of the GLSD website for additional information and resources.
• ”Will face coverings be required for students and staff inside of the school buildings?
“At this time, no. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends face coverings be worn by all individuals in all indoor settings, but remain optional for all students and staff at this time.”
• “Are face coverings required for students to use district transportation?
“At this time, yes. A federal mandate requires that all individuals using public transportation, including school buses, wear a face covering.”
• “Is the COVID-19 vaccination required for students ages 12 and older?
“No. The Pennsylvania Department of Health/School Health determines vaccination requirements. Individual school districts do not have the authority to mandate individual vaccinations.”
* * *
This cancellation announcement was among my emails Wednesday morning:
“National AARP has issued guidelines for all AARP chapters. Currently only meetings of six people or less are allowed. Therefore, Latrobe AARP Chapter 4907 has canceled our proposed Sept. 20 meeting at the Latrobe American Legion, and no future activities are scheduled. Bill Fromme, public relations.”
* * *
Among the items of interest on the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter:
“Batik Creations With Saihou Omar Njie” will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.) Saturday, Sept. 18, at the 819 Ligonier St. center.
The internationally known Gambian artist will educate workshop participants on the history of batik making, an art form commonly employed in East Asia and West Africa, and instruct participants on how to make a batik of their own.
Advance registration is required. Call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
Saihou guest-starred on an episode of the critically acclaimed PBS show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in which he demonstrated how to create batik art and sewed a vest for Mr. Rogers in the process. It was the only episode in which Mr. Rogers did not wear his signature cardigan and instead wore the artist’s vest, according to LAC.
View a clip from the episode of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” featuring Saihou here: https://fb.watch/7aDPFy-HpB/
* * *
Marilyn Fisher this week announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe is taking orders through Aug. 30 for pickup (at 19 Oak St.) or delivery Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Home-baked flavored breads (blueberry or banana) $3.
“The Sampler,” one-half of each flavored bread of the month, $3.
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner,” a generous portion of homemade meatloaf, sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (16 ounces) — Regular Chili; Dad’s Smokehouse Chili; Chicken Noodle Soup; Kielbasa and Pierogi Soup, and assorted soups (limited quantities).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Aug. 30.
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (meatballs, salad and roll). Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch is not necessary.
* * *
Women Supporting Women meets monthly in Temple of Praise Fellowship Hall, 302 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, (across from the post office).
The next meeting is slated for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, according to WSW spokeswoman Lois Waldron of Latrobe, who said, “Come and listen as women tell their story, how the Lord changed their lives and started them on a path of faith, hope and healing.
“In John 4:29, Jesus spoke to a woman who was drawing water from the common well, and he told her all about her life. A chance meeting at the common well changed the woman’s life forever. She became a ‘well dweller.’
“If you desire to be a ‘well dweller’ then come and hear how you too can be on a new path of faith, hope and healing.”
* * *
St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, will hold its monthly bingo Sunday, Sept. 12, in the church hall. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the bingo starts at 2 p.m.
Mystery number, 50/50, jackpot, specials and more will be included, and refreshments will be available.
Cheryl Goughneour, Bingo Committee member, said the funds raised by the bingo benefit “various improvement projects around the church and church hall.”
Anita Kahl announced a free Crochet class has started at Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, off Route 217. The class is held every two weeks.
The next class will be conducted 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
* * *
Greensburg Church of the Brethren sent a flier about a fundraiser helping to support the Southwest Greensburg Fire and Police departments.
Pastor Stephen Parfitt invites the public to a Community Picnic 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the church, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, noting there will be “fun for the whole family of all ages.”
Face painting, mini-golfing, Firehouse subs, knocker ball and pig roast are planned. A police car will be on display.
* * *
Westmoreland Cultural Trust will welcome back live music fans for WCT’s third annual Greensburg Music Fest on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The free event boasts more than 20 local bands performing on four stages in the downtown cultural district from 12:30 to 9 p.m., alongside food trucks, an artist market, and vendors.
Visit www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org for the schedule on the four stages or check out the article on my Aug. 17 Lifestyles page.
* * *
Reminders of “it’s that time of year”:
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. Main St., Ligonier, will present a Rummage Sale and Peach Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28, during Antiques on the Diamond.
The Rummage Sale will take place in the church’s side yard from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also available at the sale are homemade baked goods.
Hot dogs, chips, beverages and peach shortcake will be sold in the Fellowship Hall of the church from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may eat in or take out the luncheon items and dessert, according to Maggie Hildebrand.
* * *
A Peach Festival will be underway 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., according to Sharon S. Waltenbaugh, host pastor.
Peaches, ice cream and homemade cakes, ham barbecue, hot dogs and sauerkraut, macaroni salad, potato salad and haluski are on the menu.
* * *
LUMC Ministries’ annual Back to School Carnival of food, games, activities, backpacks, clothes, haircuts etc. — all free — is slated at its two locations:
• Friday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Latrobe campus (440 Main St. and Ridge Avenue).
• Saturday, Aug. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at the New Derry campus (5742 Route 982).
* * *
On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Ladies’ Auxiliary at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo at the aerie, 213 Spring St., Latrobe. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and bingo at 12:45 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies, one each of the three specials that pay half the take, one jackpot coverall special, winner takes all, and lunch.
Door prizes, basket raffle and 50/50 also will be available.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell added, “This month’s special raffle will benefit our aerie trustee Rick Weiers, who is fighting the fight of his life.
“Elevator is working, and we will follow any new mask mandates that may be implemented.”
* * *
The 11th annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition will be presented next month by Latrobe Art Center and the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust.
All of the selected pieces in the exhibition will be on view in the main gallery of the 819 Ligonier St. center from Sept. 1 to 30.
The exhibition also will include an opening reception open to the public 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. “Wine, coffee, tea and light appetizers” will be provided by Ricolita’s Café. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the show’s artists and find out the winners of this year’s awards when they are announced at the end of the night in an awards ceremony.
Artists also have the special opportunity to be chosen by Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Greater Latrobe Junior High and elementary school students to have their work permanently displayed in Greater Latrobe School District’s Special Arts Collection, a program designed to expose students to original art.
For other details on this year’s exhibit, call 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
* * *
In 2021, the autumnal equinox — also called the September equinox or fall equinox — arrives at 3:20 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 22, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
That’s when fall begins in the Northern Hemisphere and spring starts in the Southern Hemisphere.
The equinox occurs at the same moment worldwide.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
