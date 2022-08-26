A day brightener arrived Tuesday evening from Mary Stauffer, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unity Township Unit 982:
“Hello, Louise. Thank so much for adding this to your Lifestyle page. It turned out beautifully. We deeply appreciate every time you inform our community of actions conducted to benefit our military and veteran families.”
Mary is referring to the photo and information published on my Tuesday Lifestyles page about Unit 982 donating to the Heroes Never Alone Foundation to assist in its Homes for Heroes cause.
* * *
An update from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is open Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Today, Friday, Aug. 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. is the Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser. You may eat inside, or takeout is available. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Adult cost is $10 and children under 6 only $5.
“Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. Tracy Dripps / RNC, will host a Summer Picnic Craft. Call Candy Danka, supervisor, at 724-539-0237 to RSVP or order spaghetti takeout.
“Thank you for your support, and enjoy dinner!”
* * *
Latrobe VFD Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4 Assistant Chief Mike Skapura writes:
“Hello, Louise! I hope you are doing well. Just thought I’d drop a note about our sub sale on Saturday, Aug. 27.
“The volunteer firemen of Latrobe VFD Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4 will be selling our subs at the Lincoln Road Shop ‘n Save parking lot on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.
“These great subs are still only $8, and they sell out fast. I hope our readers will stop by, say hello to our volunteer firemen and maybe buy a sub or two for lunch.
“Look for our ‘Black Sheep’ Hazmat/ventilation truck in the parking lot, and you will find our good firemen and those great subs!
“Thanks so much, Louise, for all you do to help the volunteer firemen at Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4!”
* * *
Rich Null asked BB to post this information for the upcoming Latrobe Lions Broom Sale, noting, “So many of our customers learn of our sale from the Latrobe Bulletin, and the Lions and all service groups are extremely grateful.”
The Latrobe Lions Club will offer its annual Fall Broom Sale from 10 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, Saturday, Sept. 3, at the parking lot of Lincoln Road Shopping Center (Latrobe). The brooms — $13 for heavy duty, $11 for regular, $6 for long-handle whisk and $5 for traditional whisk — are made by the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh.
Mr. Null added, “Profits from the broom sale and other Latrobe Lions Club fundraising activities provide help for the blind and other services to the community.”
* * *
Laurel Harmony Chorus, a Sweet Adelines International chapter based in Greensburg, is seeking new members.
Sandy Mizikar, spokeswoman for the nonprofit organization, asks, “Do you like to sing? Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to join us for an evening of fun at the Laurel Harmony Chorus Open House on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg, (lower level, side door). Whether you sang years ago or are the first to sign up for karaoke, we want you to come and sing with us. It doesn’t matter if you are young or old, experienced or inexperienced, just come, make new friends and have fun! We can’t wait to meet you. We will do some singing, answer questions, get acquainted and enjoy refreshments. “Can’t make it on the 8th? Just stop by any Thursday night.”
For other information, call 878-295-1142 or email Laurelharmonychorus@gmail.com.
* * *
Super Bingo is slated for Friday, Sept. 9, at Marian Hall, Route 119, Crabtree.
According to Nerian Taylor, doors open at 5 p.m., and early bird starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $35, which includes “all you need.” Additional packs are obtainable.
Firehouse subs will be available for takeout. Any questions, call 724-834-0709.
* * *
Andrea Mills also requested a mention in Bulletin Board:
“512 Coffee and Ice Cream is proud to host, with the cooperation of local business sponsors, the first annual Latrobe Italian Festival set for Sept. 10 and 11 on Thompson Street in Latrobe. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“Come out and enjoy the Italian cuisine of local favorites, take a stroll and browse the local handmade crafts, and kick up your heels to live music. With eight musical acts, there is sure to be something to get you up and moving. The festival is also offering horse-drawn carriage rides through the streets that were once the center of the Italian community in Latrobe.
“There is also plenty of fun for the little ones, including face painting, kids’ activities, photo opportunities and much, much more! Don’t forget to sign up for the bocce tournament as well. It is sure to be a good time as an area steeped in Italian history is showcased for everyone. We are excited to gather our neighbors, community, friends, family and travelers here in the heart of Latrobe. Please visit our Facebook page at https:// www.facebook.com/LatrobeItalianFestival for more information.”
This just in from parishioner Laura Nalevanko:
St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host its 10th annual Car Show and Spaghetti Dinner Sunday, Sept. 11.
Laura said, “Show hours are noon to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Show cars, be sure to display the American flag in remembrance of 9/11. Registration begins at 11 a.m. No registration fee; donations accepted. First 100 cars receive a T-shirt and dash plaque.”
Spaghetti Dinner will be served until 4 p.m. at a cost of $10 per adult/$5 child (10 and under). Other food and drinks will be available on the grounds. DJ, basket raffle, instant bingo, and 50/50 drawing are also planned.
Trophies to be awarded for Pastor’s Pick, Best of Show, and first, second and third place.
St. James Parish is located at 306 St. James Lane off routes 119 and 22.
Questions? Call the church office at 724-668-2829.
* * *
The West Newton Association of Churches this week announced that on Sunday, Sept. 11, a 9/11 memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. in Vine Street Park, West Newton, followed by a 10:30 a.m. community worship service that will end at 11:30 a.m.
The organizers said, “There will be some chairs, or you can bring your own chairs. At noon the West Newton Community Festival will have a full day of fun, music and food.”
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. or until sold out.
Church spokeswoman Della L. Murphy said, “It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake are included.
The meal will be available in adult serving for $10 or child’s portion for $7.
* * *
David McCleary writes to the area communities:
“We hope to count on your participation in Action for Animals Humane Society’s 13th annual Golf Outing (Friday, Sept. 30, with registration at 9 a.m. and shotgun start at 10 a.m.).
“Your generous contribution to this important fundraiser will go toward shelter operations. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, we rely solely on the support of the community to rescue and provide the best possible care for every animal who enters our shelter until a ‘furever’ home is found for each one. This includes vetting, spaying/neutering, medicines, shots, quality food and much more.
“Whether you join us as a sponsor, golfer, volunteer or donor, you will be helping homeless pets find safety, care and a bright new beginning at Action for Animals. We are incredibly grateful for your generosity and compassion to our animals. Please visit our website, www.afashelter.org, to view our golf outing pamphlet for more information.”
* * *
Remember, the Westmoreland Fair will be open two more days: today, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, at the fairgrounds near Mutual.
The summertime attraction is celebrating 67 years with the 2022 installment. Fair-goers are encouraged to visit westmorelandfair.com for the remaining events and other information.
According to the website, the gate opens 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27. Early-bird admission (before 2 p.m.) is offered every day except Saturday, Aug. 27.
Amusement rides will not be open during early-bird hours. Tropical Amusements is featured daily at various hours in the afternoon to early evening, running until 11 p.m. every day.
* * *
Bethann Howell, president of the Ladies Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, reminds everyone the first Charity Luncheon Bingo of the fall season will take place Sunday, Aug. 28.
The doors will open at 11 a.m., with lunch (ham barbecue, fruit salad and dessert) being served at noon.
Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., and regular bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials which pay half the take, and one jackpot special, winner takes all.
Door prizes, 50/50 basket raffle and other games of chance are available.
This month’s special raffle will benefit the flood victims of Unity Township.
* * *
As you know, Greater Latrobe School District students’ first day of the 2022-23 school year is Monday, Aug. 29.
According to the www.glsd.us news and announcements section regarding GLSD bus routes 2022-23, “The bus routes have been posted. Please note that the times are approximate and can vary, especially the first week or two, depending on the number of students that ride.
“We ask that you please have your students at the bus stop 10 minutes prior to the estimated pickup time. We appreciate your patience as we get settled into the new school year.”
* * *
