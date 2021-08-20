Happy Great American Banana Split Celebration!
In addition to the fun and entertainment scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, in Legion-Keener Park, this year’s celebration is expanding the festivities into downtown Latrobe on Friday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In this Downtown Banana Split Celebration, visitors have the opportunity to participate in the Banana Split Open and play a game of mini golf at participating downtown Latrobe merchant locations for the chance to win prizes, according to the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter.
There will be a children’s comedy and magic show with Steve Haberman in the Adams Memorial Library courtyard at 11 a.m. followed by Tracy Lynn’s Song and Dance Show at 1 p.m. Additional children’s activities include arts and crafts by Latrobe Art Center in the former Dollar General Building on Ligonier Street, street performers including balloonists and a stilt walker, and music by DJ-Shark in the downtown Latrobe Parklet.
To celebrate Latrobe’s legacy as the birthplace of the banana split, Latrobe Valley Dairy will offer banana splits. Additional food vendors will be present throughout the downtown Latrobe area, and all participating merchants will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other details on the Downtown Banana Split Celebration and a schedule of activities can be found at latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/2021-downtown-banana.
* * *
Congratulations to 2021 Banana Split Princess Amaya Churley, a student at Mountain View Elementary School in the Greater Latrobe School District.
As princess, Amaya will receive a $500 scholarship at the successful completion of her reign. She will take part in this weekend’s Great American Banana Split Celebration, including downtown Latrobe 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and Legion-Keener Park on Saturday, Aug. 21.
* * *
This just in from Bill Yuhaniak:
“The members of Latrobe VFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 21, at Central fire station and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They have been selling out quickly so come get yours before they are gone.
“Also, we will have our lottery scratch-off tickets available to purchase for $10 for a chance to win a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs and $1,500 cash.
“Tickets are also available at Latrobe Chiropractic Center, S&H Electric, Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Carol’s Beauty Salon, Custom Computer Inc. and Rosa’s Beer Distributor and/or any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“As always we thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
LUMC Ministries will host its annual Back to School Carnival of food, games, activities, backpacks, clothes, haircuts etc. — all free — at its two locations:
• Friday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Latrobe campus (440 Main St. and Ridge Avenue).
•Saturday, Aug. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at the New Derry campus (5742 Route 982).
My thanks to Debbie Herwick, business administrator, Latrobe United Methodist Church, for the update.
* * *
This just in:
On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Ladies’ Auxiliary at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo at the aerie, 213 Spring St., Latrobe. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and bingo at 12:45 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies, one each of the three specials that pay half the take, one jackpot coverall special, winner takes all, and lunch.
Door prizes, basket raffle and 50/50 also will be available.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell added, “This month’s special raffle will benefit our aerie trustee Rick Weiers, who is fighting the fight of his life.
“Elevator is working, and we will follow any new mask mandates that may be implemented.”
* * *
Pennsylvania Game Commission and Audubon announce it’s once again safe to place bird feeders and bird baths outside.
A recent outbreak of an unknown bird illness, starting in late June, led to birds dying or becoming ill with conjunctivitis/neurological symptoms.
Thankfully, reports of ill birds have been decreasing over the past weeks — so much so that Aug. 13 the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced it is now safe to resume feeding birds.
A cause for the sickness has not been identified. Testing at the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System and New Bolton Center ruled out avian influenza, West Nile virus, Newcastle disease virus, salmonella, chlamydia, herpesviruses, poxviruses, and Trichomonas parasites.
Audubon Nature Stores have resumed selling bird seed, bird feeders, bird baths and other bird feeding supplies, according to the email I received Monday from Rachel Handel, communications director, Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, based in Fox Chapel.
I appreciated the following email from Robert Stutzman Thursday morning:
“Great placement (above the fold) for our class photo. Thanks again, Louise.”
He is referring to the Ligonier High School Class of 1959 photo/cutline on my Wednesday Lifestyles page that starts out: “Members of Ligonier High School’s Class of 1959 recently celebrated their 80th birthday with a catered picnic at the Timken Pavilion in Legion-Keener Park, Latrobe.”
One reader left a voicemail expressing her confusion about the 80th, wondering how it referred to the class year of 1959, instead of the members’ birthdays.
The classmates were born in 1941.
* * *
West Newton First Church of God Pastor Beth Dunlap announced a change of venue for the Peach Festival — West Newton Lions Field House, 507 Pittsburgh St.
The festival, slated for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, will benefit West Newton First Church of God.
On the menu are hot dogs and sauerkraut, sloppy Joes, barbecued pulled pork, baked beans, potato or macaroni salad, cake, ice cream, free refills on beverages, and “peaches, peaches, peaches, including peach cobbler,” according to the colorful flier.
* * *
Another flier announced “Human Trafficking” will be the topic of a seminar 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Bible Alliance Church, 1300 Mount Pleasant Road, West Newton.
The public is invited to learn what human trafficking is, where it is and how to protect your family and community.
Area experts will lead a question-and-answer period. The seminar is appropriate for teens through adults.
For reservations, contact Darlene at 724-433-3774.
* * *
Kennametal Retirees Local 1059, UAW, will meet 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Aroma Italiano restaurant, 2220 Ligonier St., Latrobe, according to newsroom visitor Bill Borsari.
* * *
Derry Area Senior High School Class of 1971 will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a reunion 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township, according to a flier brought in this week.
Classmates are asked to RSVP by Sept. 1 to Dee Frayvolt-Hitchman at 724-726-0335 or Rick Allison at 412-855-4356.
Also serving on the Oct. 9 reunion committee are Toni Feliciani-Myers, Jackie Jones-Huska, Debby Lena-Sroka, Jim McClarren, Billie Shaffer-Ditch, Jim Nicely and Toni Stiver-Dixon.
Dress is “business casual.” Cost is $35 per person.
* * *
Kristen Stoner reports the New Alexandria Public Library is sponsoring its annual Used Book Sale at Keystone Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27.
A bag sale will be underway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Kristen invites everyone to “shop some great bargains on books and movies to support our local library.”
* * *
A few reminders:
The Greater Latrobe cross-country team will hold another Car Wash fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Sharky’s Café parking lot, between Route 30 and Mission Road, Unity Township, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Donations will be accepted, according to Fotini Wetzel (Boosters president).
* * *
Discover “What It’s Worth” at the Antique Appraisal hosted by the Delmont Historical Preservation Society 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Delmont Library, 75 School St., Delmont.
Melissa Herman of Salem Antiquities and Rich Jaffe, owner of Westmoreland Rare Coins, both of Delmont, will be guest appraisers for the day.
* * *
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s “Rhythm of the Road” concert is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, on the grounds of the Lincoln Highway Experience, 3435 Route 30 East, Unity Township.
The free concert, conducted by WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer, includes works by Joplin, Mozart, Gershwin and Cole Porter.
Guests may bring their own chairs; “limited seating at picnic tables” is available at the museum.
* * *
The Disciples’ Hands Car Wash fundraiser will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, in the parking lot of Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St.
Julie Ruane, church secretary, said, “Donations are greatly appreciated. Disciples’ Hands help feed the needy in our area.”
* * *
Latrobe Alliance Church’s Back to School Bash will be underway 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
Church spokeswoman Kimberly Kantorik said, “We will be giving away free school supplies. There will be games, and food will be served. Come join us at 130 Kingston St., Latrobe (Youngstown)!”
* * *
