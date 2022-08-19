The Robindale Energy Great American Banana Split Celebration opens at noon today, Aug. 19, on downtown Latrobe’s Main and Ligonier streets to commemorate the 1904 invention of the ice cream treat by Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler. The three-day festival includes a variety of food, drink and craft vendors along with various activities, games and tournaments. Hours are Friday, Aug. 19, from noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* * *
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak announced “the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 20, at Central Fire Station (Main and Jefferson streets) and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center (Lincoln Avenue). They are still $8, and they have been selling out quickly so come get yours early.
“We will also be selling our scratch-off tickets for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs for $10. These tickets go off on Sept. 30. They are also available for purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc, S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, and Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats and also from any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“You can also buy a Gun Bash ticket for Sept. 24 at Cooperstown Event Center for $35. The products for the Bash are provided by Defenders Armory. Tickets are also available at Central Fire Station and/or from any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“Co. 2 members thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
Latrobe Center for Active Adults volunteer Barbara Davis writes:
“Good morning, Louise. We love your column and all the information you get out to the community. Thank you.
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults is located in the old Fifth Ward School building at 15 Avenue C. It is open Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are here for social and emotional support with activities, games, crafts and various presentations by outside groups. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. daily for nutritional support.
“A few upcoming events are a Sing-Along, Tuesday, Aug. 23; a craft with Darlene, Wednesday, Aug. 24; Highmark Whole Care, Thursday, Aug. 25, and Bingo with Youth Group, Friday, Aug. 26. These events all start at 10 a.m.
“Pick up a monthly schedule for other things going on at the center.
“Mark your calendars and help support the center for our August fundraiser: Spaghetti Dinner. It is Friday, Aug. 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Cost for adults is $10 and children 6 and under $5. You may eat inside, or takeout is available.
“We also have a few raffle items, such as a new purse, a new crochet throw etc. Please just come in and see what you like, or offer to share your ideas and skills for new events. Call our supervisor, Candy, at 724-539-0237 with RSVPs, questions or ideas.”
* * *
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher this week announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, Aug. 22, for pickup or delivery Aug. 27 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
She added, “Thank you for your generous response to our box and bag collection. We are so grateful for your continuous support of this blessed ministry!”
• Chicken Parm Dinner includes baked chicken with homemade sauce and cheese, and sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. Pre-orders only. $6.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3: Applesauce Bread and Orange Marmalade are available this month or try “The Sampler,” half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint: Chili, French Onion Soup, Chicken & Cabbage Soup, Tomato Basil Soup, Stuffed Pepper Soup.
The pastor said, “We regretfully must temporarily discontinue Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili. Please keep Dave’s family in prayer during this extremely difficult period of bereavement.”
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Monday, Aug. 22 (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Preordering for Spaghetti Lunch is not necessary. The pastor concluded, “When we give passionately and accept graciously, then everyone can be blessed.”
* * *
For a very worthy cause:
Bethann Howell, president of the Ladies Auxiliary 01188, asks: “Are you ready for some bingo? This month’s special raffle will benefit the flood victims of Unity Township. Hoping to see our old friends as well as some new friends!”
The Ladies Auxiliary at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, is planning its first Charity Luncheon Bingo of the fall season. On Sunday, Aug. 28, the doors will open at 11 a.m., with lunch (ham barbecue, fruit salad and dessert) being served at noon. Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., and regular bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials which pay half the take, and one jackpot special, winner takes all.
Door prizes, 50/50 basket raffle and other games of chance are available.
St. Rose Parish Secretary Peggy Goldberg writes:
“Hi, Louise. Can you please put the following in your column. The friends of St. Rose thank you!
“Come celebrate the Feast of St. Rose of Lima at St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township), on Tuesday, Aug. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. with rosary and devotion at outside statue, Mass at 6:30 p.m. with veneration of St. Rose of Lima Relic followed by fellowship and refreshments in the social hall.
“Come meet Father Rodel Molina, the administrator of St. Rose.”
* * *
As announced on my Lifestyles page the other day, tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19, for the Dec. 14 performance by Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer Kenny G at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
His limited engagement holiday tour will kick off Dec. 7 in Newark, Ohio, and conclude Dec. 17 in Binghamton, New York.
A reprise of last year’s successful outing, the show features a mix of holiday hits and fan favorites infused with Kenny G’s captivating and distinctive blend of R&B, pop, Latin and jazz.
The tour comes on the heels of Kenny G’s 19th studio album, “New Standards,” and the heralded HBO documentary “Listening to Kenny G.” Over a career spanning four decades, Kenny G has become “the most successful instrumental artist of the modern age” and has racked up more than 75 million albums sold, more than 1.5 billion global streams, seven Top 40-charting singles, 17 Grammy nominations, and collaborations with an array of artists, according to his website.
For updates and ticket information, go to www.kennyg.com.
* * *
A few reminders:
The Westmoreland Fair will be underway Friday, Aug. 19, through Saturday, Aug. 27, at the fairgrounds near Mutual.
The summertime attraction is celebrating 67 years with the 2022 installment.
Fair-goers are encouraged to visit westmorelandfair.com for a full slate of events and information.
According to the website, the gate is scheduled to open 4 p.m. today, Aug. 19, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, through Saturday, Aug. 27. Early-bird admission (before 2 p.m.) is offered every day except Saturday, Aug. 27.
Amusement rides will not be open during early-bird hours. Tropical Amusements will be featured all nine days at various hours in the afternoon to early evening, running until 11 p.m. every day.
* * *
Latrobe Alliance Church, Unity Township, will sponsor a Back to School Bash 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Baggaley Elementary School, 4080 Route 982, Unity Township.
LAC spokeswoman Kimberly Kantorik said, “School supplies will be available to anyone in need, no matter what their age or school district. There will also be raffles, games, food and prizes. Everything is provided at no charge. We hope you can join us for a fun time as we get ready for back to school.”
* * *
Greater Latrobe School District teacher in-service days are Monday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25.
GLSD students’ first day of the 2022-23 school year is Monday, Aug. 29, according to www.glsd.us.
* * *
Lincoln Highway Experience’s annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket will conclude next week at the Route 30-based museum.
The popular open-air food festival takes place Wednesdays through Aug. 24, 5 to 8 p.m., weather permitting, on Lincoln Highway Experience’s grounds, 3435 Route 30 East in Unity Township.
Guests enjoy “breezy summer evenings on the spacious lawn with great food from local chefs, BYOB and live music,” according to Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Experience.
Fee is $5 per car for admission. There is an additional cost for food purchased from chefs’ booths. Tables are limited, so it is suggested that attendees take chairs or blankets, especially if they will be arriving late. No outside food or pets are permitted.
The 2022 participating local chefs are Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ, and Simply Good.
Live entertainment scheduled for the 2022 finale Aug. 24 is Detention.
* * *
Looking ahead to next weekend:
New Alexandria United Methodist Church’s annual Peach Festival is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 106 Washington St. church.
Hot dogs, sauerkraut, ham barbecue, haluski, macaroni salad, potato salad, peaches, ice cream and cake will be on sale to eat in or take out.
Host Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh invites everyone to attend.
* * *
I enjoyed Bulletin photographer Ernie Sistek’s photo of the sunflowers published on the front page of Thursday’s edition.
It reminds me of one of the sunflowers Dad and I grew one year at the end of our garden; that one plant had 32 blossoms!
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.